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Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 17:05 IST

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences College Cut off 2026: Candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks, category wise cut off and previous year trends for MBBS admission.

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks
Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna is among the prominent medical colleges for students seeking MBBS admissions through NEET UG. The NEET UG cut off for IGIMS will indicate the opening and closing ranks at which candidates secure seats during counselling. The MBBS seats of IGIMS are divided between the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), for which counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the remaining 85% state quota seats which are filled through Bihar’s state counselling process. Candidates can use the cut off ranks from different counselling rounds to understand the level of competition and assess their chances of admission to IGIMS. Read the article to know more details.

IGIMS Cut off 2026: Opening and Closing Rank (Expected)

Candidates who have appeared for NEET UG 2026 and want to know their chances of getting admission to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences Medical College can check the opening and closing ranks below. These seats will be filled by the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) quota. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank (Expected)

General

1286 - 2671

4445 - 4913

OBC

2596 - 3181

5020 - 5482

EWS

4988 - 5269

5522 - 6434

SC

29249 - 40208

42609 - 48808

ST

74474 - 80592

84160 - 96878

Also Read: Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

IGIMS Cut off 2025: Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below to know the previous year Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences opening and closing rank of 2025 in the table given below.

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

3185

4482

OBC

2596

5180

EWS

5472

5477

SC

46645

48808

ST

74474

79981

Also Read: Guntur Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

IGIMS Cut off 2024: Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below to know the last year opening and closing rank for IGIMS 2024 in the table given below. The category wise rank is given separately.

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

2738

4070

OBC

4169

5482

EWS

4988

4988

SC

29249

33560

ST

82645

82645

IGIMS Cut off 2023 : Opening and Closing Rank

The NEET UG 2023 cut off for Indira Gandhi Medical Science College shows the opening and closing rank for MBBS admission. Check the table below to see the rank at which MBBS seats were closed.

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OBC

1286

4913

General

3163

3927

EWS

5184

6434

SC

40553

40683

ST

92807

96878

IGIMS Cut Off : State Quota Opening and Closing Rank 

Candidates must note these seats to be filled under the 85 percent state quota seats which are filled through Bihar’s state counselling process.

Category

2026 (Expected)

2025

2024

2023

General

6615 

8085

9583

8394

200

SC

70306

85930

98431

96293

72

BC

6817 

8332

9986

8542

95

EBC

6982 

8534

9810

9461

76

EWS

6956

8502

10075

8938

52

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Aug 17, 2026, 17:04 IST

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