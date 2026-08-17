Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna is among the prominent medical colleges for students seeking MBBS admissions through NEET UG. The NEET UG cut off for IGIMS will indicate the opening and closing ranks at which candidates secure seats during counselling. The MBBS seats of IGIMS are divided between the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), for which counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the remaining 85% state quota seats which are filled through Bihar’s state counselling process. Candidates can use the cut off ranks from different counselling rounds to understand the level of competition and assess their chances of admission to IGIMS. Read the article to know more details.

IGIMS Cut off 2026: Opening and Closing Rank (Expected)

Candidates who have appeared for NEET UG 2026 and want to know their chances of getting admission to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences Medical College can check the opening and closing ranks below. These seats will be filled by the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) quota.