IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 433 Trade/ Technical Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points IOCL announced 433 apprentice vacancies for various posts in its Northern Region.

Applications for IOCL apprentices opened on August 7, 2026, and close on September 6, 2026.

Selection for IOCL apprentice posts will be merit-based, without a written test or interview.

IOCL Apprentice Rcruitment 2026: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a notification for apprentice recruitment 2026 under its Marketing Division, Northern Region. A total of 433 vacancies for Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice, and Data Entry Operator posts. These posts are available across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Candidates with ITI, Diploma, or Graduation qualifications can apply online. The application process started on 7 August 2026 and will close on 6 September 2026, at 5:00 PM. There is no written test or interview. Selection will be based on merit in the qualifying exam. Read on for full details on eligibility, dates, and how to apply. IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Division Marketing Division, Northern Region Post Name Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, Graduation Apprentice and Data Entry Operator Total Vacancies 433 Location Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand Application Start Date 7 August 2026 Application Last Date 6 Septemebr 2026 Application Mode Online (NAPS/NATS Portal) Selection Process Merit List, Document Verification & Medical Fitness Test Official website iocl.com IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Check Notification

CIL has started the apprentice recruitment 2026 under its Marketing Division, Northern Region for a total of 433 vacancies. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification for Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice, and Data Entry Operator posts. Check the official notification provided below: IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Check Here IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must check all the eligibility criteria before applying for the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026. Age Limit The Minimum age is 18 years

The Maximum age is 24 years (as on 31 August 2026)

Age relaxation: 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC-NCL, up to 10 years for PwBD candidates Educational Qualification Technician Apprentice: Candidates must have a 3-year full-time Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Civil, Electrical & Electronics, or Electronics)

Trade Apprentice (Fitter, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Instrument Mechanic, Machinist): Candidates must be a Matriculation + 2-year ITI in the relevant trade from NCVT/SCVT

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator: Candidates must be a Class 12th pass with computer knowledge

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university

Other Conditions Candidates must have completed their qualifying exam; those awaiting results are not eligible

Candidates can apply for only one discipline code

Preference given to candidates applying for apprenticeship training for the first time IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details Indian Oil Corporation Limited 2026 has announced a total of 433 Apprentice Posts. Interested candidates can check the complete state-wise vacancy details below: State/UT Technician Apprentice Trade Apprentice – ITI Graduate Apprentice Trade Apprentice – DEO Total Delhi 10 10 20 10 50 Haryana 12 10 8 7 37 Punjab 27 10 12 8 57 Himachal Pradesh 8 4 5 5 22 Chandigarh 2 1 15 12 30 Jammu & Kashmir 7 4 5 4 20 Rajasthan 26 22 16 12 76 Uttar Pradesh 54 37 20 10 121 Uttarakhand 10 6 3 1 20 Total 156 104 104 69 433

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link The IOCL has started the online registration process for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on 7 August 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying for a total of 433 posts can find the direct link provided below to complete their application process through the NATS/NAPS Portal. IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 NAPS Portal Click Here IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 NATS Portal Click Here Steps to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Candidates can apply by following these steps to apply online for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 through the NAPS/NATS Portal: Visit the official IOCL website, iocl.com

Go to the "What's New" section on the homepage

Click on "Click here to Register/Apply on NAPS/NATS"

Register on the NAPS portal (for ITI and Data Entry Operator candidates) or NATS portal (for Diploma and Graduate candidates)

Fill in personal, educational, and category details using the prescribed Establishment ID

Upload all required documents as per the specifications

Select your preferred State and three preferred locations

Preview all details carefully before submitting

Submit the NAPS/NATS application form

Complete the mandatory Microsoft Form on the IOCL website for additional information

Take a printout of the final application form for future reference

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Stipend IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Stipend paid as per the Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprentices Rules, 1992 Additional ₹2,500 per month paid by IOCL towards miscellaneous expenses

For Graduate and Technician Apprentices: part of the stipend credited via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) by the Board of Apprenticeship Training

For Trade Apprentices (NAPS): stipend paid directly by IOCL, Marketing Division – Northern Region

Candidates must have an active, Aadhaar-seeded, DBT-enabled bank account IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Selection Process Candidates must know the complete Selection process for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 below: There is no written test or interview

Merit list prepared based on percentage of marks in the qualifying exam

Tie-breaking: older candidate (earlier date of birth) preferred; if same, higher Class 10 marks preferred

Preference given to first-time apprenticeship applicants

Document verification of shortlisted candidates

Pre-Engagement Medical Fitness Test