IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 433 Trade/ Technical Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
IOCL has started an apprentice recruitment for a total of 433 Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice, and Data Entry Operator posts under its Marketing Division, Northern Region. Candidates can apply online from 7 August 2026 through the NAPS/NATPS Portal. Check this article to know about its eligibility, Selection process & other details.
Key Points
- IOCL announced 433 apprentice vacancies for various posts in its Northern Region.
- Applications for IOCL apprentices opened on August 7, 2026, and close on September 6, 2026.
- Selection for IOCL apprentice posts will be merit-based, without a written test or interview.
IOCL Apprentice Rcruitment 2026: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a notification for apprentice recruitment 2026 under its Marketing Division, Northern Region. A total of 433 vacancies for Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice, and Data Entry Operator posts. These posts are available across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Candidates with ITI, Diploma, or Graduation qualifications can apply online. The application process started on 7 August 2026 and will close on 6 September 2026, at 5:00 PM. There is no written test or interview. Selection will be based on merit in the qualifying exam. Read on for full details on eligibility, dates, and how to apply.
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
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Division
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Marketing Division, Northern Region
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Post Name
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Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, Graduation Apprentice and Data Entry Operator
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Total Vacancies
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433
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Location
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Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand
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Application Start Date
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7 August 2026
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Application Last Date
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6 Septemebr 2026
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Application Mode
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Online (NAPS/NATS Portal)
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Selection Process
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Merit List, Document Verification & Medical Fitness Test
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Official website
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iocl.com
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Check Notification
CIL has started the apprentice recruitment 2026 under its Marketing Division, Northern Region for a total of 433 vacancies. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification for Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice, and Data Entry Operator posts. Check the official notification provided below:
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IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must check all the eligibility criteria before applying for the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026.
Age Limit
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The Minimum age is 18 years
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The Maximum age is 24 years (as on 31 August 2026)
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Age relaxation: 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC-NCL, up to 10 years for PwBD candidates
Educational Qualification
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Technician Apprentice: Candidates must have a 3-year full-time Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Civil, Electrical & Electronics, or Electronics)
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Trade Apprentice (Fitter, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Instrument Mechanic, Machinist): Candidates must be a Matriculation + 2-year ITI in the relevant trade from NCVT/SCVT
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Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator: Candidates must be a Class 12th pass with computer knowledge
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Graduate Apprentice: Candidates must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university
Other Conditions
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Candidates must have completed their qualifying exam; those awaiting results are not eligible
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Candidates can apply for only one discipline code
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Preference given to candidates applying for apprenticeship training for the first time
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
Indian Oil Corporation Limited 2026 has announced a total of 433 Apprentice Posts. Interested candidates can check the complete state-wise vacancy details below:
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State/UT
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Technician Apprentice
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Trade Apprentice – ITI
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Graduate Apprentice
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Trade Apprentice – DEO
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Total
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Delhi
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10
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10
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20
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10
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50
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Haryana
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12
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10
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8
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7
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37
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Punjab
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27
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10
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12
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8
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57
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Himachal Pradesh
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8
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4
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5
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5
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22
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Chandigarh
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2
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1
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15
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12
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30
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Jammu & Kashmir
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7
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4
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5
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4
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20
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Rajasthan
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26
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22
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16
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12
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76
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Uttar Pradesh
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54
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37
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20
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10
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121
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Uttarakhand
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10
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6
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3
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1
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20
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Total
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156
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104
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104
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69
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433
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The IOCL has started the online registration process for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on 7 August 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying for a total of 433 posts can find the direct link provided below to complete their application process through the NATS/NAPS Portal.
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IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 NAPS Portal
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IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 NATS Portal
Steps to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Candidates can apply by following these steps to apply online for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 through the NAPS/NATS Portal:
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Visit the official IOCL website, iocl.com
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Go to the "What's New" section on the homepage
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Click on "Click here to Register/Apply on NAPS/NATS"
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Register on the NAPS portal (for ITI and Data Entry Operator candidates) or NATS portal (for Diploma and Graduate candidates)
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Fill in personal, educational, and category details using the prescribed Establishment ID
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Upload all required documents as per the specifications
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Select your preferred State and three preferred locations
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Preview all details carefully before submitting
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Submit the NAPS/NATS application form
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Complete the mandatory Microsoft Form on the IOCL website for additional information
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Take a printout of the final application form for future reference
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Stipend
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Stipend paid as per the Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprentices Rules, 1992
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Additional ₹2,500 per month paid by IOCL towards miscellaneous expenses
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For Graduate and Technician Apprentices: part of the stipend credited via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) by the Board of Apprenticeship Training
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For Trade Apprentices (NAPS): stipend paid directly by IOCL, Marketing Division – Northern Region
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Candidates must have an active, Aadhaar-seeded, DBT-enabled bank account
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
Candidates must know the complete Selection process for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 below:
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There is no written test or interview
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Merit list prepared based on percentage of marks in the qualifying exam
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Tie-breaking: older candidate (earlier date of birth) preferred; if same, higher Class 10 marks preferred
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Preference given to first-time apprenticeship applicants
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Document verification of shortlisted candidates
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Pre-Engagement Medical Fitness Test
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com