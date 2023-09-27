TS TET Result 2023 Released on tstet.cgg.gov, Get Direct Link Here

TS TET Result 2023 Manabadi was declared on September 27, 2023, by Telangana State Department of School Education. The candidates can check the result at tstet.cgg.gov.in after providing their hall ticket number.
The final answer key of TS TET was earlier this month and a window to raise the objections is given to the candidates. The result is released after correcting (wherever applicable) in the answer key
The TS TET exam was conducted on September 15 in two shifts i.e. from 9:30 am to 12: 00 noon and 2:30 pm to 5 pm for paper 1 and paper 2. The TS TET paper 1 is for primary teachers who desire to teach from class 1 to 5 and paper 2 is for secondary teachers who desire to teach from class 6 to 8. The candidates who wish to teach from class 1 to 8 appeared in both papers.
TS TET Results 2023 Manabadi Link
We have provided the direct link to check the TS TET result in this article. The candidates can click on the link and provide their hall ticket number to check the results
TS TET Result 2023
How to check TS TET Manabadi Results 2023?
Candidates can follow the steps listed below to check their results from the official website
Step 1: Visit the official website of TS TET- tstet.cgg.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the “Download Results - TSTET 2023”
Step 3: Provide your Hall Ticket Number
Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check all the information
Step 6: Download and print the result for future reference
Details Provided in TS TET Result 2023
The TS result will contain student's personal, educational and examination details. The result will contain the following details of the candidates.
- Name of Candidate
- Roll number
- Mother’s name
- Father’s Name/Husband's Name
- Category of Candidate
- Subject Selected
- Marks scored in each subject
- Total Marks Scored