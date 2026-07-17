NIT Warangal Opening and Closing Rank 2026 Round 5: Check Branch-wise OS, HS JoSAA Cutoff
JoSAA has announced the NIT Warangal Round 5 cutoff 2026 for the Other State and Home State quotas. Check the branch-wise opening and closing ranks for the open category and estimate your admission chances at NIT Warangal for 2026.
Round 5 Seat Allocation Result for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 has been announced along with the seat allotment result on July 16, 2026. Candidates have to finalise a seat in this round or exit from the counselling process. This is the final round of JoSAA counselling for seat allotment. Any vacant seats after this round will be allotted through the CSAB special counselling round.
Candidates allotted seats in Other State (OS) and Home State (HS) quotas can check the NIT Warangal Round 5 cutoff 2026 for the Open category and understand the competition level across various B.Tech branches.
The OR-CR differs significantly between HS and OS quotas. Majority of seats are reserved for home state candidates, the OS quota faces higher competition due to limited seats. Therefore, Other State candidates typically require higher JEE Main scores to gain admission.
NIT Warangal Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Other State Quota (Open Category)
This table shows the NIT Warangal Round 5 2026 cutoff for the OS (Open category) candidates. The Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch records an opening rank of 1998 and a closing rank of 2581, whereas the opening and closing rank for the Civil Engineering branch range from 10972 to 26626.
|
Academic Program Name
|
Quota
|
Gender
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1998
|
2581
|
Computer Science and Engineering ( Artificial Intelligence & Data Science) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
2099
|
3178
|
Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1608
|
3606
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
3779
|
4623
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
3539
|
5127
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
6777
|
8545
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Electric Mobility) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
8244
|
8816
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
8199
|
14049
|
Physics (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
9383
|
15243
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
15742
|
18989
|
Mathematics (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
12412
|
21881
|
Chemistry (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
16425
|
21899
|
Chemical Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
20154
|
23645
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
10972
|
26626
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
23925
|
27258
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
31229
|
31229
|
Bio Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
17557
|
31744
NIT Warangal Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Home State Quota (Open Category)
The table below highlights the NIT Warangal Round 5 2026 cutoff for the HS (Open category) candidates. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- CSE: 1567-4034
- CSRE (AI & Data Science): 3433-5416
- Electronics and Communication Engineering: 3915-6867
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 8016-10906
- Mechanical Engineering: 10619-17462
- Chemical Engineering: 14995- 25160
- Civil Engineering: 17518-32717
|
Academic Program Name
|
Quota
|
Gender
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1567
|
4034
|
Computer Science and Engineering ( Artificial Intelligence & Data Science) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
3433
|
5416
|
Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
4699
|
5839
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
3915
|
6867
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
5431
|
7636
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
8016
|
10906
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Electric Mobility) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
10112
|
11683
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
10619
|
17462
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
14995
|
25160
|
Chemical Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
30016
|
30016
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
17518
|
32717
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
31769
|
37243
|
Mathematics (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
22779
|
37720
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
36927
|
39968
|
Physics (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
37783
|
40281
|
Bio Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
32080
|
46401
|
Chemistry (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)
|
HS
|
Gender-Neutral
|
49003
|
61748
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.