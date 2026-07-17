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NIT Warangal Opening and Closing Rank 2026 Round 5: Check Branch-wise OS, HS JoSAA Cutoff

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 16:57 IST

JoSAA has announced the NIT Warangal Round 5 cutoff 2026 for the Other State and Home State quotas. Check the branch-wise opening and closing ranks for the open category and estimate your admission chances at NIT Warangal for 2026.

NIT Warangal Opening and Closing Rank 2026 Round 5: Check Branch-wise OS, HS JoSAA Cutoff
NIT Warangal Opening and Closing Rank 2026 Round 5: Check Branch-wise OS, HS JoSAA Cutoff

Round 5 Seat Allocation Result for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 has been announced along with the seat allotment result on July 16, 2026. Candidates have to finalise a seat in this round or exit from the counselling process. This is the final round of JoSAA counselling for seat allotment. Any vacant seats after this round will be allotted through the CSAB special counselling round. 

Candidates allotted seats in Other State (OS) and Home State (HS) quotas can check the NIT Warangal Round 5 cutoff 2026 for the Open category and understand the competition level across various B.Tech branches.

The OR-CR differs significantly between HS and OS quotas. Majority of seats are reserved for home state candidates, the OS quota faces higher competition due to limited seats. Therefore, Other State candidates typically require higher JEE Main scores to gain admission.

NIT Warangal Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Other State Quota (Open Category)

This table shows the NIT Warangal Round 5 2026 cutoff for the OS (Open category) candidates. The Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch records an opening rank of 1998 and a closing rank of 2581, whereas the opening and closing rank for the Civil Engineering branch range from 10972 to 26626.

Academic Program Name

Quota

Gender

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

1998

2581

Computer Science and Engineering ( Artificial Intelligence & Data Science) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

2099

3178

Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

1608

3606

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

3779

4623

Electronics and Communication Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

3539

5127

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

6777

8545

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Electric Mobility) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

8244

8816

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

8199

14049

Physics (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)

OS

Gender-Neutral

9383

15243

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

15742

18989

Mathematics (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)

OS

Gender-Neutral

12412

21881

Chemistry (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)

OS

Gender-Neutral

16425

21899

Chemical Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))

OS

Gender-Neutral

20154

23645

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

10972

26626

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

23925

27258

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))

OS

Gender-Neutral

31229

31229

Bio Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

Gender-Neutral

17557

31744

NIT Warangal Round 5 Cutoff 2026: Home State Quota (Open Category)

The table below highlights the NIT Warangal Round 5 2026 cutoff for the HS (Open category) candidates. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • CSE: 1567-4034
  • CSRE (AI & Data Science): 3433-5416
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering: 3915-6867
  • Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 8016-10906
  • Mechanical Engineering: 10619-17462
  • Chemical Engineering: 14995- 25160
  • Civil Engineering: 17518-32717

Academic Program Name

Quota

Gender

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

1567

4034

Computer Science and Engineering ( Artificial Intelligence & Data Science) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

3433

5416

Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

4699

5839

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

3915

6867

Electronics and Communication Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

5431

7636

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

8016

10906

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Electric Mobility) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

10112

11683

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

10619

17462

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

14995

25160

Chemical Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))

HS

Gender-Neutral

30016

30016

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

17518

32717

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

31769

37243

Mathematics (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)

HS

Gender-Neutral

22779

37720

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (5 Years, Bachelor and Master of Technology (Dual Degree))

HS

Gender-Neutral

36927

39968

Physics (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)

HS

Gender-Neutral

37783

40281

Bio Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

Gender-Neutral

32080

46401

Chemistry (5 Years, Integrated Master of Science)

HS

Gender-Neutral

49003

61748

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 16:57 IST

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