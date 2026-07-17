NIT Warangal Opening and Closing Rank 2026 Round 5: Check Branch-wise OS, HS JoSAA Cutoff

Round 5 Seat Allocation Result for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 has been announced along with the seat allotment result on July 16, 2026. Candidates have to finalise a seat in this round or exit from the counselling process. This is the final round of JoSAA counselling for seat allotment. Any vacant seats after this round will be allotted through the CSAB special counselling round.

Candidates allotted seats in Other State (OS) and Home State (HS) quotas can check the NIT Warangal Round 5 cutoff 2026 for the Open category and understand the competition level across various B.Tech branches.

The OR-CR differs significantly between HS and OS quotas. Majority of seats are reserved for home state candidates, the OS quota faces higher competition due to limited seats. Therefore, Other State candidates typically require higher JEE Main scores to gain admission.