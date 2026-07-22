RTMNU Result 2026 Released: Download UG and PG Summer Exam Marksheet PDF at nagpuruniversity.ac.in

Key Points RTMNU released Summer 2026 semester results for various UG, PG, and diploma courses.

Results for exams held in May/June 2026 were released on July 18, 20, and 21, 2026.

Students can check their results online at nagpuruniversity.ac.in using their USN.

RTMNU Result 2026: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU), formerly Nagpur University, has released the university campus and autonomous institutes' summer exam 2026 semester results for various Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and diploma courses like the 4th semester of BCom, MSW, BFA, the 1st semester of BTech, BPharm, MBA, the 2nd semester of LLB, BSc (Finance) and other exams. Nagpur University Result 2026 has been released online on the official result portal of the university: nagpuruniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in the exams held in May/June 2026 can check and download their RTMNU results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the nagpuruniversity.ac.in result by their USN. RTMNU Results Link Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University released various semester results for UG programs. The students can check their RTMNU results on the official result portal of the University: results.nagpuruniversity.ac.in. Here, we are also providing the direct link to download the RTMNU Summer 2026 Result PDF.

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Result 2026 Link Click here How to download RTMNU Result PDF? Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RTMNU results PDF. Step 1: Go to the official website of the university - nagpuruniversity.ac.in Step 2: Check for the Examination segment given on the menu bar and click on the ‘Examination Results’ Option given there. Step 3: A new page will open; fill in all the required details like result type, session, faculty, degree, course, roll no, and click on ‘Marksheet’. Step 4: The RTMNU result will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Highlights of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, formerly Nagpur University, is located in Nagpur, Maharashtra and named after Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj, a spiritual leader, orator, and musician from Vidarbha. It was established in the year 1923. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Highlights University Name Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Established 1923 Location Nagpur, Maharashtra RTMNU Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed For students, staff, and faculty members, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has modern and upgraded facilities.