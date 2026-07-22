RTMNU Result 2026 Released: Download UG and PG Summer Exam Marksheet PDF at nagpuruniversity.ac.in
RTMNU Result: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) declared the RTMNU summer 2026 results for various PG courses on its official website nagpuruniversity.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here, along with the steps to check the Nagpur University result 2026.
Key Points
- RTMNU released Summer 2026 semester results for various UG, PG, and diploma courses.
- Results for exams held in May/June 2026 were released on July 18, 20, and 21, 2026.
- Students can check their results online at nagpuruniversity.ac.in using their USN.
RTMNU Result 2026: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU), formerly Nagpur University, has released the university campus and autonomous institutes' summer exam 2026 semester results for various Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and diploma courses like the 4th semester of BCom, MSW, BFA, the 1st semester of BTech, BPharm, MBA, the 2nd semester of LLB, BSc (Finance) and other exams. Nagpur University Result 2026 has been released online on the official result portal of the university: nagpuruniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in the exams held in May/June 2026 can check and download their RTMNU results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the nagpuruniversity.ac.in result by their USN.
RTMNU Results Link
Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University released various semester results for UG programs. The students can check their RTMNU results on the official result portal of the University: results.nagpuruniversity.ac.in. Here, we are also providing the direct link to download the RTMNU Summer 2026 Result PDF.
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Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Result 2026 Link
How to download RTMNU Result PDF?
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RTMNU results PDF.
Step 1: Go to the official website of the university - nagpuruniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Check for the Examination segment given on the menu bar and click on the ‘Examination Results’ Option given there.
Step 3: A new page will open; fill in all the required details like result type, session, faculty, degree, course, roll no, and click on ‘Marksheet’.
Step 4: The RTMNU result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference
Direct Links to Check RTMNU Results 2026
Check the direct link below to view and download the RTMNU results for various UG and PG examinations.
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Course
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Result Date
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Result Link
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First Semester Bachelor Of Technology (B.Tech) Fire Engineering [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 21, 2026
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Fourth Semester B.Com (NEP) [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 21, 2026
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Fourth Semester Bachelor Of Commerce (B.Com.) (OB) [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 21, 2026
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Fourth Semester M.S.W. (C.B.C.S) [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 21, 2026
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Fourth Semester Bachelor Of Fine Arts (Applied Art) (NEP) [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 21, 2026
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Second Semester Bachelor Of Laws (LLB) (3 Year) (NEP)
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July 21, 2026
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Fourth Semester Bachelor Of Fine Arts Drawing And Painting (NEP) [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 21, 2026
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Second Semester B.Sc. (Finance) Part-I [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 21, 2026
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Second Semester Bachelor Of Technology (B.Tech) Electrical Engineering - Major (NEP), [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 21, 2026
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Ba (Rural Services) Semester-IV
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July 20, 2026
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Sixth Semester BSc (Home Science)
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First Semester Bachelor Of Technology (B.Tech) Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning - Major (NEP), [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 20, 2026
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Sixth Semester Of B.Com (Honours)
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July 20, 2026
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First Semester Bachelor Of Technology (B.Tech) Civil Engineering - Major (NEP) (New), [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 20, 2026
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First Semester Bachelor Of Technology (B.Tech) Information Technology - Major (NEP), [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 20, 2026
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First Semester Bachelor Of Technology (B.Tech) Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering - Major (NEP) (New) [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 20, 2026
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First Semester Bachelor Of Technology (B.Tech) Mechanical Engineering - Major (NEP), [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 20, 2026
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First Semester Bachelor Of Technology (B.Tech) Fire Engineering - Major (NEP) (New) [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 20, 2026
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First Semester Bachelor Of Technology (B.Tech) (New) [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 20, 2026
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First Semester MCom (CBCS)
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July 20, 2026
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First Semester Bachelor Of Technology (B.Tech) Computer Science & Engineering (Ai & Ml) - Major (NEP), [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 20, 2026
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First Semester Bachelor Of Technology (B.Tech) Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security) - Major (NEP) (New) [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 20, 2026
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First Semester Bachelor Of Technology (B.Tech) Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science) - Major (NEP), [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 20, 2026
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First Semester Bachelor Of Technology (B.Tech) Electrical Engineering (E&P) - Major (NEP) (New) [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 20, 2026
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First Semester Bachelor Of Technology (B.Tech) Electrical Engineering (E&P) - Major (NEP) (New) [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 20, 2026
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First Semester Bachelor Of Technology (B.Tech) Electronics & Communication - Major (NEP) (New) [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 20, 2026
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Fourth Semester Bachelor Of Social Work (BSW) (NEP) [Choice Based Credit System]
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July 20, 2026
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Fourth Semester M.Sc.(Zoology) (CBCS)
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July 20, 2026
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First Semester B.Pharm (B) (MTH)
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July 18, 2026
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First Semester B.Pharm (C)
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July 18, 2026
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First Semester Master Of Business Administration (CBCS)(NEP)
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July 18, 2026
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Fourth Semester Master Of Business Administration (CBCS)
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July 18, 2026
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Fourth Semester Master Of Business Administration (CBCS)(NEP)
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July 18, 2026
Highlights of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University
Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, formerly Nagpur University, is located in Nagpur, Maharashtra and named after Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj, a spiritual leader, orator, and musician from Vidarbha. It was established in the year 1923. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
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Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Highlights
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University Name
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Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University
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Established
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1923
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Location
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Nagpur, Maharashtra
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RTMNU Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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