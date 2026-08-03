School Assembly News Headlines (August 4, 2026): By-Election Results, NASA's James Webb Telescope, Jasprit Bumrah, and Other News
School Assembly News Headlines August 4, 2026: Get the latest School Assembly News Headlines August 2026 including Bankipur assembly by-election results Kerala monsoon floods, Donald Trump Iran strike, Commonwealth Games 2026 medals, Neeraj Chopra CWG flag, Tejaswin Shankar decathlon gold, NEET PG exam reforms, Jasprit Bumrah Sri Lanka tour. Stay informed with today’s top news for students and daily assembly presentations.
School Assembly News Headlines August 3, 2026: Here are today’s top headlines for the school assembly, covering important updates from national and international affairs, sports, economy and business, science, and technology. Staying informed helps connect your studies with real-world developments, enhances critical thinking, and builds awareness about global and national issues. Let’s begin with the key stories shaping our world today.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat campaign to combat substance abuse among the youth.
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Supreme Court agrees to hear Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking relocation or an alternative of protest site from Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
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By-Election Results Declared: Vote counting concludes for three states; Bihar’s Bankipur, Madhya Pradesh's Datia and Gujarat’s Manjalpur.
- Karnataka Cabinet Expanded: Over 20 new ministers officially take the oath of office at Raj Bhavan during an evening swearing-in ceremony.
- Jammu & Kashmir governmnet announces security update plans to shift non-local labourers to secure clusters following a high-level review of the Kulgam attack.
- National Cadet Corps organises pan-India cyclothon to commemorate 79 years of India’s independence and promote national unity.
- The Union government asked the states to establish exclusive Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances courts (NDPS) to fast-track 3.9 lakh pending drug-related cases.
- New Delhi hosts 4th tri-services Future Warfare Course focusing on modern defence strategies and geopolitical threats.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
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The United States President Donald Trump announced the suspension of a fresh military strike targeting Iran.
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Israel and Lebanon gathered in Rome, Italy for high-stakes peace talks facilitated by international envoys to de-escalate border conflict.
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Japan prepares national memorial ceremonies to mark the 81st anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing with global disarmament calls.
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Colombia marks final preparations for the historic presidential inauguration of newly elected administration in Bogota.
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The Chinese embassy in Beijing hosts a first rate open house meeting addressing visa restrictions and social media concerns for Indian diaspora.
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United Nations Biodiversity Authority releases Rs 8.22 crore to Indian Research institutions for ecological preservation.
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Geological scientists and international climate researchers completed an Arctic exploration survey of glacier ice formations on Mount Ararat and commemorate Sub-ice submarine voyages.
Economy News Headlines for School Assembly
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Global financial markets brace for high impact central bank policy v decision across Brazil. India and major Western economies.
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Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the National Stock Exchange conclude India's first-ever extended closing auction session for futures and options stocks.
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State Bank of India Research report projects a robust Indian Gross Product Growth(GDP) rate at 7% for the first quarter of the fiscal year.
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New Delhi prepares to host the flagship Geographical Indications and Beyond Two Point Zero summit to boost traditional Indian crafts.
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The Ministry of Textiles inaugurates Words Within Clothes exhibition in New Delhi celebrating the rich heritage of Indian handloom weaving.
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IIT Delhi concluded 2nd edition of the Handloom Hackathon 2.0, a weaving Innovations program.
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International commodity markets experienced sharp price fluctuations as major Asian and European economies published their monthly manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Indices
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India's digital financial ecosystem witnessed a surge in merchant onboarding and automated clearing transactions following the Reserve Bank of India's updated security compliance rollouts.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
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India concluded campaign at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 with 39 medals comprising 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze and Historic boxing dominance.
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Tejaswin Shankar delivered a legendary performance in Glasgow, emerging as the first-ever Indian decathlete to clinch a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.
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The Commonwealth Games Federation officially hands over the ceremonial flag to the Indian delegation at the Glasgow closing ceremony for Ahmedabad 2030.
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Indian tennis duo Ramkumar Ramanathan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth win the Bonn Open doubles tennis championship title.
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BCCI officially announced fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be rested for India's upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka.
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Young Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma captures her maiden Badminton World Federation World Tour singles title at the Taipei Open.
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BBCI appointed Rajat Patidar as captain and Rinku Singh was designated as vice-captain for Central Zone appointments for the upcoming Duleep Trophy tournament.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
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The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and national medical examination bodies introduced restructuring reforms and test centre operations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate.
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The Ministry of Education conducted a comprehensive nationwide review evaluating the successful roll-out of the National Education Policy across central universities.
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The UGC issued a stern advisory directive instructing all affiliated colleges and universities to strictly enforce anti-ragging measures.
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The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) officially approved an overhauled technical education syllabus incorporating mandatory modules on artificial intelligence, data science, and cyber security.
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The NTA published a revised calendar detailing examination windows for upcoming doctoral research entrance tests and national fellowship evaluations.
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Indian Institutes of Technology signed high-value memorandum pacts with elite overseas universities in the United States and Europe.
Science & Technology News Headlines for School Assembly
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A team of international theoretical physicists published a breakthrough paper establishing a mathematical bridge connecting the century-old Riemann Hypothesis to quantum phase transitions.
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Astronomers mapped the complete structural perimeter, halo radius and total mass distribution of the largest known galaxy by using deep space telescope arrays.
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NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope returned high-resolution infrared imagery capturing warped and asymmetric structures within the protoplanetary disk surrounding TW Hydrae.
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ISRO completed rigorous vibration and thermal vacuum testing phases for upcoming planetary exploration payloads.
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Global technology laboratories rolled out next-generation multi-modal artificial intelligence systems with enhanced contextual memory and real-time cross-lingual reasoning capabilities.
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A consortium of geneticists and botanical researchers mapped the genomic sequence of a rare, high-altitude medicinal plant indigenous to the Himalayan ecosystem.
Thought of the Day
‘ We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit’ - Aristotle
Meaning of the Thought
The quote is given by the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle which reminds us that Success and mastery cannot be achieved overnight.
Both success and mastery are correlated concepts. They are the result of our daily choices, disciplined routines and consistent actions.
True excellence is built through hard work and persistence with which we approach our daily tasks.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com