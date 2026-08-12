TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancy Distribution for Group 2 & Group 2A Services
TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2026: The TNPSC has released the notification for Group 2 Services on its official website on 11 August 2026 for a total of 780 vacant posts. The notification also includes 41 backlog posts as well. The candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment can check the post-wise vacancy distribution in this article.
Key Points
- TNPSC released Group 2 & 2A Services notification on August 11, 2026.
- A total of 821 vacancies (780 regular + 41 backlog) have been announced.
- Applications for Group 2 & 2A are open from August 11 to September 09, 2026.
TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has rolled out the notification for Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group 2 and 2A Services) on its website tnpsc.gov.in on 11 August 2026. The Commission has announced a total of 780 regular vacancies and 41 backlog posts. The application process commenced on 11 August and will continue till 09 September 2026. The candidates who are planning to apply for the recruitment must know about the post-wise vacancy distribution so that they can understand the level of competition. The TNPSC Group 2 and 2A services includes posts such as Senior Inspector, Audit Inspector, Senior Revenue Inspector, Assistant, Executive Officer, Grade III, Executive Officer, Grade II, Male Warden, and other posts.
TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2026 Highlights
The TNPSC will recruit candidates for Group 2 and 2A Services through the Combined Civil Services Examination - II for a total of 780 vacancies. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group 2 and 2A Services) 2026
|
Advertisement No.
|
07 / 2026
|
No. of Vacancies
|
Regular: 780
Backlog: 41
|
Notification Release Date
|
11 August 2026
|
Registration Dates
|
11 August to 09 September 2026
|
Application Correction Window
|
13-15 September 2026
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
01 November 2026
|
Official Website
|
tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC Group 2 Post-Wise Vacancy 2026
A total of 780- regular vacancies and 41 backlog vacancies have been announced by the TNPSC for Group 2 and Group 2A Services through Notification No. 07/2026. Check the post-wise vacancy distribution here.
TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2024
The TNPSC Group 2 vacancy has been provided in the table below:
|
S. No
|
Name of the Post
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Service
|
Name of the Department / Organisation
|
No. of Vacancies
|
Level of Pay
|
1
|
Assistant Inspector
|
1068
|
Tamil Nadu Labour Subordinate Service
|
Labour
|
7
|
Level 18
|
2
|
Deputy Commercial Tax Officer
|
1013
|
Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Subordinate Service
|
Commercial Taxes
|
1*
|
Level 18
|
3
|
Junior Employment Officer (Non-Differently Abled)
|
1017
|
Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service
|
Employment and Training
|
1
|
Level 18
|
4
|
Probation Officer
|
1023
|
Tamil Nadu Jail Subordinate Service
|
Prisons and Correctional Services
|
5
|
Level 18
|
5
|
Sub Registrar, Grade-II
|
1071
|
Tamil Nadu Registration Subordinate Service
|
Registration
|
3
|
Level 18
|
6
|
Jailor (Men)
|
1941
|
Tamil Nadu Jail Service
|
Prisons and Correctional Services
|
3
|
Level 18
|
7
|
Jailor (Special Prison for Women)
|
3200
|
Tamil Nadu Jail Service
|
Prisons and Correctional Services
|
1
|
Level 18
|
8
|
Special Assistant
|
2265
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Vigilance and Anticorruption
|
2
|
Level 18
|
9
|
Special Branch Assistant
|
2279
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Greater Chennai Police
|
6
|
Level 18
|
10
|
Special Branch Assistant
|
3116
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Criminal Investigation
|
3
|
Level 18
|
11
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
1073
|
Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service
|
Law
|
5
|
Level 18
|
12
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
1083
|
Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service
|
Finance
|
2#
|
Level 18
|
13
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
2201
|
Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service
|
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service
|
1
|
Level 16
|
14
|
Assistant Section Officer cum Programmer
|
2215
|
Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission
|
1*
|
Level 16
NOTE: * Backlog vacancies only # Shortfall vacancies only
TNPSC Group 2A Vacancy 2024
The TNPSC Group 2A includes 780 vacancies. The vacancy distribution along with the post code, service name, department name, and level of pay has been provided in the table below:
|
S. No
|
Name of the Post
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Service
|
Name of the Department / Organisation
|
Number of vacancies
|
Level of pay
|
1
|
Senior Inspector
|
3745
|
Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Subordinate Service
|
Milk Production and Dairy Development
|
6
|
Level 12
|
2
|
Senior Inspector
|
1014
|
Tamil Nadu Cooperative Subordinate Service
|
Co-operative Societies
|
3#
|
Level 12
|
3
|
Audit Inspector
|
1029
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Hindu Religious Institutions Audit
|
5
|
Level 12
|
4
|
Handloom Inspector
|
1868
|
Tamil Nadu Handloom Subordinate Service
|
Handloom
|
3
|
Level 11
|
5
|
Supervisor / Junior Superintendent
|
1087
|
Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing Subordinate Service
|
Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business
|
7
|
Level 11
|
6
|
Senior Revenue Inspector - Ariyalur
|
2120
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Revenue Administration and Disaster Management
|
1
|
Level 10
|
6
|
Senior Revenue Inspector - Chennai
|
1033
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Revenue Administration and Disaster Management
|
17
|
Level 10
|
6
|
Senior Revenue Inspector - Cuddalore
|
1035
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Revenue Administration and Disaster Management
|
5
|
Level 10
|
6
|
Senior Revenue Inspector - Dindugal
|
1037
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Revenue Administration and Disaster Management
|
2
|
Level 10
|
6
|
Senior Revenue Inspector - Kallakurichi
|
3221
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Revenue Administration and Disaster Management
|
3
|
Level 10
|
6
|
Senior Revenue Inspector - Kancheepuram
|
1039
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Revenue Administration and Disaster Management
|
3
|
Level 10
|
6
|
Senior Revenue Inspector - Madurai
|
1042
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Revenue Administration and Disaster Management
|
1
|
Level 10
|
6
|
Senior Revenue Inspector - The Nilgiris
|
1045
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Revenue Administration and Disaster Management
|
2
|
Level 10
|
6
|
Senior Revenue Inspector - Perambalur
|
1046
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Revenue Administration and Disaster Management
|
1
|
Level 10
|
6
|
Senior Revenue Inspector - Salem
|
1049
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Revenue Administration and Disaster Management
|
3
|
Level 10
|
6
|
Senior Revenue Inspector - Tenkasi
|
3218
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Revenue Administration and Disaster Management
|
1
|
Level 10
|
6
|
Senior Revenue Inspector - Tirupathur
|
3220
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Revenue Administration and Disaster Management
|
2
|
Level 10
|
6
|
Senior Revenue Inspector - Vellore
|
1059
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Revenue Administration and Disaster Management
|
1
|
Level 10
|
6
|
Senior Revenue Inspector - Commissionerate of Revenue Administration
|
1030
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Revenue Administration and Disaster Management
|
3
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Ariyalur
|
2226
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
3
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Chengalpattu
|
3225
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
3
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Coimbatore
|
2227
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
9
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Cuddalore
|
2228
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
3
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Dharmapuri
|
2229
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
1
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Dindigul
|
3786
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
2
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Erode
|
2231
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
6
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Kallakurichi
|
3226
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
2
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Kancheepuram
|
2232
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
8
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Kanniyakumari
|
2233
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
1
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Krishnagiri
|
2235
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
1
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Madurai
|
2236
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
2
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Mayiladuthurai
|
3305
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
2
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Nagapattinam
|
2237
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
1
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Namakkal
|
2238
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
3
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Pudukkottai
|
2241
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
6
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Ramanathapuram
|
3777
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
2
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Salem
|
2243
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
6
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Sivagangai
|
2244
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
7
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Tenkasi
|
3227
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
2
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Thanjavur
|
2245
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
1
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - The Nilgiris
|
2239
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
9
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Theni
|
3827
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
2
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Thiruvallur
|
2251
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
8
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Thiruvannamalai
|
2252
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
1
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Thiruvarur
|
2253
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
5
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Thoothukudi
|
2247
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
3
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Tiruchirappalli
|
2248
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
3
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Tirunelveli
|
2249
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
3
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Tiruppur
|
2250
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
9
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Vellore
|
2254
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
2
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Villupuram
|
2255
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
4
|
Level 10
|
7
|
Assistant - Virudhunagar
|
2256
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj
|
2
|
Level 10
|
8
|
Assistant
|
1026
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection
|
4
|
Level 10
|
9
|
Assistant
|
1027
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Industries and Commerce
|
16
|
Level 10
|
10
|
Assistant
|
2204
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Land Reforms
|
1
|
Level 10
|
11
|
Assistant
|
2205
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Prisons and Correctional Services
|
4
|
Level 10
|
12
|
Assistant
|
2206
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Police
|
45**
|
Level 10
|
13
|
Assistant
|
2207
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Medical and Rural Health Services
|
80**
|
Level 10
|
14
|
Assistant
|
2216
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Transport
|
16
|
Level 10
|
15
|
Assistant
|
2218
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Registration
|
17
|
Level 10
|
16
|
Assistant
|
2261
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Fisheries and Fisherman Welfare
|
8
|
Level 10
|
17
|
Assistant
|
2262
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Water Resources-Public Work
|
will be announced later
|
Level 10
|
18
|
Assistant
|
2263
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Technical Education
|
8
|
Level 10
|
19
|
Assistant
|
2264
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Labour
|
17
|
Level 10
|
20
|
Assistant / Accountant / Store Keeper
|
2266
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Employment and Training (Training Wing)
|
14
|
Level 10
|
21
|
Assistant
|
2268
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Highways
|
50**
|
Level 10
|
22
|
Assistant
|
2269
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Archives and Historical Research
|
2
|
Level 10
|
23
|
Assistant
|
2271
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments
|
6
|
Level 10
|
24
|
Assistant
|
2272
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
National Cadet Corps
|
12
|
Level 10
|
25
|
Assistant
|
2273
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Public Health and Preventive Medicine
|
42**
|
Level 10
|
26
|
Assistant
|
2274
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
School Education
|
83**
|
Level 10
|
27
|
Assistant
|
2277
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Vigilance and Anticorruption
|
1
|
Level 10
|
28
|
Assistant
|
2278
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Forest
|
30
|
Level 10
|
29
|
Assistant
|
2282
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Stationery and Printing
|
5
|
Level 10
|
30
|
Assistant
|
3240
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Social Welfare
|
15
|
Level 10
|
31
|
Accountant
|
1062
|
Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service
|
Treasuries and Accounts
|
25
|
Level 10
|
32
|
Executive Officer, Grade III
|
1654
|
Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate Service
|
Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments
|
9
|
Level 10
|
33
|
Executive Officer, Grade-II
|
1091
|
Tamil Nadu Town Panchayat Subordinate Service
|
Town Panchayat
|
4
|
Level 10
|
34
|
Junior Accountant
|
3356
|
-
|
Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Limited
|
2
|
Level 10 (EPF)
|
35
|
Accountant
|
3357
|
-
|
Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited
|
4
|
Level 10 (EPF)
|
36
|
Male Warden
|
3359
|
-
|
Tamil Nadu Institute of Labour Studies
|
1
|
Level 10 (EPF)
|
37
|
Assistant, Grade III
|
3286
|
-
|
Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited
|
5
|
Level 10 (EPF & EGF) @
|
38
|
Accountant
|
3823
|
-
|
Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited
|
4
|
Level 10 (EPF)
|
39
|
Assistant
|
3826
|
-
|
Tamil Nadu Industrial Co-operative Bank Limited
|
30
|
Level 10 (EPF)##
|
40
|
Assistant
|
1076
|
Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service
|
Law
|
8
|
Level 9
|
41
|
Assistant
|
1077
|
Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service
|
Finance
|
7#
|
Level 9
|
42
|
Assistant
|
1081
|
Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission
|
10
|
Level 9
|
43
|
Assistant
|
1084
|
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service
|
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly
|
1
|
Level 9
|
44
|
Lower Division (Counter) Clerk
|
1086
|
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service
|
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly
|
3
|
Level 9
NOTE:
-
# - Shortfall vacancies only.
-
** - Vacancies for reservation of outstanding sports persons are deducted wherever applicable.
-
$ - The selected candidates for the post of Accountant (Post Code 3357) should be ready to be posted in New Delhi, Kolkata and anywhere in Tamil Nadu.
-
@ - As per Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited EPF & EGF Rules.
-
## - EPF Pension and Compassionate Pension.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.