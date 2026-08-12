TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancy Distribution for Group 2 & Group 2A Services

TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has rolled out the notification for Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group 2 and 2A Services) on its website tnpsc.gov.in on 11 August 2026. The Commission has announced a total of 780 regular vacancies and 41 backlog posts. The application process commenced on 11 August and will continue till 09 September 2026. The candidates who are planning to apply for the recruitment must know about the post-wise vacancy distribution so that they can understand the level of competition. The TNPSC Group 2 and 2A services includes posts such as Senior Inspector, Audit Inspector, Senior Revenue Inspector, Assistant, Executive Officer, Grade III, Executive Officer, Grade II, Male Warden, and other posts.

The TNPSC will recruit candidates for Group 2 and 2A Services through the Combined Civil Services Examination - II for a total of 780 vacancies. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Exam Name Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group 2 and 2A Services) 2026 Advertisement No. 07 / 2026 No. of Vacancies Regular: 780 Backlog: 41 Notification Release Date 11 August 2026 Registration Dates 11 August to 09 September 2026 Application Correction Window 13-15 September 2026 Prelims Exam Date 01 November 2026 Official Website tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 2 Post-Wise Vacancy 2026

A total of 780- regular vacancies and 41 backlog vacancies have been announced by the TNPSC for Group 2 and Group 2A Services through Notification No. 07/2026. Check the post-wise vacancy distribution here.