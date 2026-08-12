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TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancy Distribution for Group 2 & Group 2A Services

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 12:31 IST

TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2026: The TNPSC has released the notification for Group 2 Services on its official website on 11 August 2026 for a total of 780 vacant posts. The notification also includes 41 backlog posts as well. The candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment can check the post-wise vacancy distribution in this article.

TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancy Distribution for Group 2 & Group 2A Services
TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancy Distribution for Group 2 & Group 2A Services

Key Points

  • TNPSC released Group 2 & 2A Services notification on August 11, 2026.
  • A total of 821 vacancies (780 regular + 41 backlog) have been announced.
  • Applications for Group 2 & 2A are open from August 11 to September 09, 2026.

TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has rolled out the notification for Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group 2 and 2A Services) on its website tnpsc.gov.in on 11 August 2026. The Commission has announced a total of 780 regular vacancies and 41 backlog posts. The application process commenced on 11 August and will continue till 09 September 2026. The candidates who are planning to apply for the recruitment must know about the post-wise vacancy distribution so that they can understand the level of competition. The TNPSC Group 2 and 2A services includes posts such as Senior Inspector, Audit Inspector, Senior Revenue Inspector, Assistant, Executive Officer, Grade III, Executive Officer, Grade II, Male Warden, and other posts.

TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2026 Highlights

The TNPSC will recruit candidates for Group 2 and 2A Services through the Combined Civil Services Examination - II for a total of 780 vacancies. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Exam Name

Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group 2 and 2A Services) 2026

Advertisement No.

07 / 2026

No. of Vacancies

Regular: 780

Backlog: 41

Notification Release Date

11 August 2026

Registration Dates

11 August to 09 September 2026

Application Correction Window

13-15 September 2026

Prelims Exam Date

01 November 2026

Official Website

tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 2 Post-Wise Vacancy 2026

A total of 780- regular vacancies and 41 backlog vacancies have been announced by the TNPSC for Group 2 and Group 2A Services through Notification No. 07/2026. Check the post-wise vacancy distribution here.

TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy 2024

The TNPSC Group 2 vacancy has been provided in the table below:

S. No

Name of the Post

Post Code

Name of the Service

Name of the Department / Organisation

No. of Vacancies

Level of Pay

1

Assistant Inspector

1068

Tamil Nadu Labour Subordinate Service

Labour

7

Level 18

2

Deputy Commercial Tax Officer

1013

Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Subordinate Service

Commercial Taxes

1*

Level 18

3

Junior Employment Officer (Non-Differently Abled)

1017

Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service

Employment and Training

1

Level 18

4

Probation Officer

1023

Tamil Nadu Jail Subordinate Service

Prisons and Correctional Services

5

Level 18

5

Sub Registrar, Grade-II

1071

Tamil Nadu Registration Subordinate Service

Registration

3

Level 18

6

Jailor (Men)

1941

Tamil Nadu Jail Service

Prisons and Correctional Services

3

Level 18

7

Jailor (Special Prison for Women)

3200

Tamil Nadu Jail Service

Prisons and Correctional Services

1

Level 18

8

Special Assistant

2265

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Vigilance and Anticorruption

2

Level 18

9

Special Branch Assistant

2279

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Greater Chennai Police

6

Level 18

10

Special Branch Assistant

3116

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Criminal Investigation

3

Level 18

11

Assistant Section Officer

1073

Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service

Law

5

Level 18

12

Assistant Section Officer

1083

Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service

Finance

2#

Level 18

13

Assistant Section Officer

2201

Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service

1

Level 16

14

Assistant Section Officer cum Programmer

2215

Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

1*

Level 16

NOTE: * Backlog vacancies only # Shortfall vacancies only 

TNPSC Group 2A Vacancy 2024

The TNPSC Group 2A includes 780 vacancies. The vacancy distribution along with the post code, service name, department name, and level of pay has been provided in the table below:

S. No

Name of the Post

Post Code

Name of the Service

Name of the Department / Organisation

Number of vacancies

Level of pay

1

Senior Inspector

3745

Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Subordinate Service

Milk Production and Dairy Development

6

Level 12

2

Senior Inspector

1014

Tamil Nadu Cooperative Subordinate Service

Co-operative Societies

3#

Level 12

3

Audit Inspector

1029

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Hindu Religious Institutions Audit

5

Level 12

4

Handloom Inspector

1868

Tamil Nadu Handloom Subordinate Service

Handloom

3

Level 11

5

Supervisor / Junior Superintendent

1087

Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing Subordinate Service

Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business

7

Level 11

6

Senior Revenue Inspector - Ariyalur

2120

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Revenue Administration and Disaster Management

1

Level 10

6

Senior Revenue Inspector - Chennai

1033

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Revenue Administration and Disaster Management

17

Level 10

6

Senior Revenue Inspector - Cuddalore

1035

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Revenue Administration and Disaster Management

5

Level 10

6

Senior Revenue Inspector - Dindugal

1037

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Revenue Administration and Disaster Management

2

Level 10

6

Senior Revenue Inspector - Kallakurichi

3221

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Revenue Administration and Disaster Management

3

Level 10

6

Senior Revenue Inspector - Kancheepuram

1039

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Revenue Administration and Disaster Management

3

Level 10

6

Senior Revenue Inspector - Madurai

1042

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Revenue Administration and Disaster Management

1

Level 10

6

Senior Revenue Inspector - The Nilgiris

1045

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Revenue Administration and Disaster Management

2

Level 10

6

Senior Revenue Inspector - Perambalur

1046

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Revenue Administration and Disaster Management

1

Level 10

6

Senior Revenue Inspector - Salem

1049

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Revenue Administration and Disaster Management

3

Level 10

6

Senior Revenue Inspector - Tenkasi

3218

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Revenue Administration and Disaster Management

1

Level 10

6

Senior Revenue Inspector - Tirupathur

3220

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Revenue Administration and Disaster Management

2

Level 10

6

Senior Revenue Inspector - Vellore

1059

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Revenue Administration and Disaster Management

1

Level 10

6

Senior Revenue Inspector - Commissionerate of Revenue Administration

1030

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Revenue Administration and Disaster Management

3

Level 10

7

Assistant - Ariyalur

2226

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

3

Level 10

7

Assistant - Chengalpattu

3225

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

3

Level 10

7

Assistant - Coimbatore

2227

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

9

Level 10

7

Assistant - Cuddalore

2228

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

3

Level 10

7

Assistant - Dharmapuri

2229

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

1

Level 10

7

Assistant - Dindigul

3786

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

2

Level 10

7

Assistant - Erode

2231

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

6

Level 10

7

Assistant - Kallakurichi

3226

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

2

Level 10

7

Assistant - Kancheepuram

2232

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

8

Level 10

7

Assistant - Kanniyakumari

2233

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

1

Level 10

7

Assistant - Krishnagiri

2235

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

1

Level 10

7

Assistant - Madurai

2236

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

2

Level 10

7

Assistant - Mayiladuthurai

3305

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

2

Level 10

7

Assistant - Nagapattinam

2237

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

1

Level 10

7

Assistant - Namakkal

2238

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

3

Level 10

7

Assistant - Pudukkottai

2241

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

6

Level 10

7

Assistant - Ramanathapuram

3777

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

2

Level 10

7

Assistant - Salem

2243

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

6

Level 10

7

Assistant - Sivagangai

2244

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

7

Level 10

7

Assistant - Tenkasi

3227

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

2

Level 10

7

Assistant - Thanjavur

2245

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

1

Level 10

7

Assistant - The Nilgiris

2239

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

9

Level 10

7

Assistant - Theni

3827

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

2

Level 10

7

Assistant - Thiruvallur

2251

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

8

Level 10

7

Assistant - Thiruvannamalai

2252

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

1

Level 10

7

Assistant - Thiruvarur

2253

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

5

Level 10

7

Assistant - Thoothukudi

2247

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

3

Level 10

7

Assistant - Tiruchirappalli

2248

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

3

Level 10

7

Assistant - Tirunelveli

2249

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

3

Level 10

7

Assistant - Tiruppur

2250

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

9

Level 10

7

Assistant - Vellore

2254

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

2

Level 10

7

Assistant - Villupuram

2255

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

4

Level 10

7

Assistant - Virudhunagar

2256

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

2

Level 10

8

Assistant

1026

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection

4

Level 10

9

Assistant

1027

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Industries and Commerce

16

Level 10

10

Assistant

2204

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Land Reforms

1

Level 10

11

Assistant

2205

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Prisons and Correctional Services

4

Level 10

12

Assistant

2206

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Police

45**

Level 10

13

Assistant

2207

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Medical and Rural Health Services

80**

Level 10

14

Assistant

2216

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Transport

16

Level 10

15

Assistant

2218

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Registration

17

Level 10

16

Assistant

2261

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Fisheries and Fisherman Welfare

8

Level 10

17

Assistant

2262

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Water Resources-Public Work

will be announced later

Level 10

18

Assistant

2263

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Technical Education

8

Level 10

19

Assistant

2264

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Labour

17

Level 10

20

Assistant / Accountant / Store Keeper

2266

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Employment and Training (Training Wing)

14

Level 10

21

Assistant

2268

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Highways

50**

Level 10

22

Assistant

2269

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Archives and Historical Research

2

Level 10

23

Assistant

2271

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

6

Level 10

24

Assistant

2272

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

National Cadet Corps

12

Level 10

25

Assistant

2273

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Public Health and Preventive Medicine

42**

Level 10

26

Assistant

2274

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

School Education

83**

Level 10

27

Assistant

2277

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Vigilance and Anticorruption

1

Level 10

28

Assistant

2278

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Forest

30

Level 10

29

Assistant

2282

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Stationery and Printing

5

Level 10

30

Assistant

3240

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Social Welfare

15

Level 10

31

Accountant

1062

Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

Treasuries and Accounts

25

Level 10

32

Executive Officer, Grade III

1654

Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate Service

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

9

Level 10

33

Executive Officer, Grade-II

1091

Tamil Nadu Town Panchayat Subordinate Service

Town Panchayat

4

Level 10

34

Junior Accountant

3356

-

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Limited

2

Level 10 (EPF)

35

Accountant

3357

-

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited

4

Level 10 (EPF)

36

Male Warden

3359

-

Tamil Nadu Institute of Labour Studies

1

Level 10 (EPF)

37

Assistant, Grade III

3286

-

Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited

5

Level 10 (EPF & EGF) @

38

Accountant

3823

-

Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited

4

Level 10 (EPF)

39

Assistant

3826

-

Tamil Nadu Industrial Co-operative Bank Limited

30

Level 10 (EPF)##

40

Assistant

1076

Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service

Law

8

Level 9

41

Assistant

1077

Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service

Finance

7#

Level 9

42

Assistant

1081

Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

10

Level 9

43

Assistant

1084

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly

1

Level 9

44

Lower Division (Counter) Clerk

1086

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly

3

Level 9

NOTE: 

  • # - Shortfall vacancies only.

  • ** - Vacancies for reservation of outstanding sports persons are deducted wherever applicable.

  • $ - The selected candidates for the post of Accountant (Post Code 3357) should be ready to be posted in New Delhi, Kolkata and anywhere in Tamil Nadu.

  • @ - As per Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited EPF & EGF Rules.

  • ## - EPF Pension and Compassionate Pension.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 12:31 IST

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