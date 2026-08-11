TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2026 OUT at tnpsc.gov.in: Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Last Date

TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notification for Combined Civil Services Examination- II 2026 today, ie. August 11. Through this exam, TNPSC will fill the 780 posts Group 2 (Interview posts) and Group 2A (Non-Interview posts) officers in the Government of Tamil Nadu. For which the notification has been released on the official website, TNPSC.gov.in.

As per the official notification the application process has started on August 11, 2026, and applicants can apply online by September 09, 2026, and the prelims exam will be conducted on November 01, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment 2026

TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination notification will be out for Group 2 and 2A posts in various departments in the Government of Tamil Nadu. The overview of the recruitment is provided below for the candidates.