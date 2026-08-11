TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2026 OUT at tnpsc.gov.in: Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Last Date
TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notification for Combined Civil Services Examination- II 2026 on August 11 on its official website. Check the notification PDF, apply online, vacancies, and other details.
Key Points
- Notification for TNPSC Group 2 & 2A Recruitment 2026 released on Aug 11, 2026.
- Online application window is from August 11, 2026, to September 09, 2026.
- Preliminary examination is scheduled for November 01, 2026.
TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notification for Combined Civil Services Examination- II 2026 today, ie. August 11. Through this exam, TNPSC will fill the 780 posts Group 2 (Interview posts) and Group 2A (Non-Interview posts) officers in the Government of Tamil Nadu. For which the notification has been released on the official website, TNPSC.gov.in.
As per the official notification the application process has started on August 11, 2026, and applicants can apply online by September 09, 2026, and the prelims exam will be conducted on November 01, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.
TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment 2026
TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination notification will be out for Group 2 and 2A posts in various departments in the Government of Tamil Nadu. The overview of the recruitment is provided below for the candidates.
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Tamil Nadu Civil Services Exam
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Recruitment Body
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Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission
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Post Name
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Total Vacancies
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To be released soon
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Notification Release Date
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August 11, 2026
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Apply Online Date
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September 09, 2026
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Exam Date
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November 1, 2026
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Official Website
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tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Notification PDF
Candidates can download the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Recruitment 2026 Notification official PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the Group 2 and 2A posts. Download the official notification through the link given below.
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TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment Notification PDF
TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Important Dates
All the candidates who are going to apply for TNPSC Group 2 and 2A exam 2026 must check all the important dates and deadlines to avoide last minute rush. The table given below shows all the important dats as per the official notification.
|Event
|Date/Time
|Date of Notification
|11.08.2026
|Last date and time for submission of online application
|09.09.2026 11.59 P.M.
|Application Correction Window period
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13.09.2026 12.01 A.M to 15.09.2026 11.59 P.M.
|Date and time of preliminary examination
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01.11.2026 09.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M.
|Date of main examination
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Will be announced later at the time of the declaration of the results of the preliminary examination.
TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment 2026 Vacancies
Candidates can check the post-wise TNPSC Group 2 and 2A vacancy details for the TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment 2026 given below. The post-wise number of vacancies has been announced along with the notification.
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Group II Services: 41
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Group IIA Services: 780
TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
Candidates can fill out the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination 2026 online application form from the official website. The link to apply online for the posts will be activated on February 01, 2026. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the post.
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TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Examination 2026: Application Fees
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Mode of Application
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Online
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TNPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2026: Apply Link
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Application Fee
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Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for Combined Civil Services Examination- II have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of the Combined Civil Services Examination- II eligibility criteria.
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Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Eligibility Criteria
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Educational Qualification
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Bachelor's Degree (For some posts like Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Finance or Law, specific degrees are required)
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Age Limit
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The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.
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