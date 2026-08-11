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TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2026 OUT at tnpsc.gov.in: Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Last Date

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 12:37 IST

TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notification for Combined Civil Services Examination- II 2026 on August 11 on its official website. Check the notification PDF, apply online, vacancies, and other details.

TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2026
TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2026

Key Points

  • Notification for TNPSC Group 2 & 2A Recruitment 2026 released on Aug 11, 2026.
  • Online application window is from August 11, 2026, to September 09, 2026.
  • Preliminary examination is scheduled for November 01, 2026.

TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notification for Combined Civil Services Examination- II 2026 today, ie. August 11. Through this exam, TNPSC will fill the 780 posts Group 2 (Interview posts) and Group 2A (Non-Interview posts) officers in the Government of Tamil Nadu. For which the notification has been released on the official website, TNPSC.gov.in.

As per the official notification the application process has started on August 11, 2026, and applicants can apply online by September 09, 2026, and the prelims exam will be conducted on November 01, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

tnpsc-dates

TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment 2026

TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination notification will be out for Group 2 and 2A posts in various departments in the Government of Tamil Nadu. The overview of the recruitment is provided below for the candidates. 

Tamil Nadu Civil Services Exam

Recruitment Body

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

Post Name

  • Group II 

    • Sub-Registrar Grade-II

    • Deputy Tahsildar

    • Assistant Commercial Tax Officer (ACTO)

    • Municipal Commissioner Grade-III

    • Junior Employment Officer

    • Assistant Inspector of Labour

    • Executive Officer Grade-I / Grade-II

  • Group IIA

    • Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

    • Court Branch Clerk

    • Personal Clerk/Typist

    • Field Inspector

Total Vacancies

To be released soon

Notification Release Date

August 11, 2026

Apply Online Date

September 09, 2026

Mode of Application

Online

Exam Date

November 1, 2026

Official Website

tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Notification PDF

Candidates can download the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Recruitment 2026 Notification official PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the Group 2 and 2A posts. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment Notification PDF

Download PDF

TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Important Dates

All the candidates who are going to apply for TNPSC Group 2 and 2A exam 2026 must check all the important dates and deadlines to avoide last minute rush. The table given below shows all the important dats as per the official notification.

Event Date/Time
Date of Notification 11.08.2026
Last date and time for submission of online application 09.09.2026 11.59 P.M.
Application Correction Window period

13.09.2026 12.01 A.M to 15.09.2026 11.59 P.M.
Date and time of preliminary examination

01.11.2026 09.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M.
Date of main examination

Will be announced later at the time of the declaration of the results of the preliminary examination.

TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment 2026 Vacancies

Candidates can check the post-wise TNPSC Group 2 and 2A vacancy details for the TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment 2026 given below. The post-wise number of vacancies has been announced along with the notification.

  • Group II Services: 41 

  • Group IIA Services: 780

TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Recruitment 2026 Application Fee

Candidates can fill out the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination 2026 online application form from the official website. The link to apply online for the posts will be activated on February 01, 2026. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the post. 

TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Examination 2026: Application Fees

Mode of Application

Online

TNPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2026: Apply Link

Click here

Application Fee

  • One-Time Registration (OTR): Rs 150

  • Preliminary Examination: Rs 100

  • Main Written Examination: Rs 150

Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for Combined Civil Services Examination- II have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of the Combined Civil Services Examination- II eligibility criteria.

Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Bachelor's Degree (For some posts like  Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Finance or Law, specific degrees are required)

Age Limit

  • 18 to 32 years (age relaxation as per government rules)

The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 14:23 IST

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FAQs

  • What will be the exam date of TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026?
    +
    As per the official notification, the TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 Prelims exam will be conducted on November 01, 2026.
  • How many posts have been announced in TNPSC Combined Civil Services Grade 2 notification 2026?
    +
    The number of vacancies for TNPSC Combined Civil Services Grade 2 has been released along with the official notification. A total of 821 posts have been announced in TNPSC Combined Civil Services Recruitment 2026 notification. 41 posts for Group 2 and 780 posts for Group 2A.

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