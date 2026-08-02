UPSC CMS Exam Analysis 2026: Check Section-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts
The UPSC CMS 2026 is being conducted on August 2, 2026 at various examination centres across the country. Candidates who will participate in Paper 1 and 2 can check the detailed UPSC CMS Exam Analysis 2026, including the section-wise review, overall difficulty level and expected good attempts
Key Points
- The UPSC CMS computer-based exam was conducted on August 2, 2026, across 48 cities.
- Paper 1 (9:30 AM-11:30 PM) & Paper 2 (2:00 PM-4:00 PM) were held on Aug 2, 2026.
- A total of 1359 vacancies will be filled through this 2-stage recruitment drive.
UPSC CMS Exam Analysis 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Combined Medical Services (CMS) computer based exam today, 2 August 2026 across 48 test cities nationwide . The examination for Paper 1 which is General Medicine and Paediatrics was conducted successfully from 9:30 AM to 11:30 PM. For Paper 2, which is Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine the exam was conducted successfully from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The UPSC CMS exam is conducted in online mode. Both Paper 1 and 2 consist of objective type multiple choice questions . Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1359 vacancies would be filled in the Central Health Service & Railway and Municipal Bodies. The exam consists of only 2 stages : a CBT exam followed by a personal interview conducted by the commission.
In this article, Jagran Josh is providing you with the detailed exam analysis for the exam conducted on August 2, 2026, including the section-wise review, overall difficulty level and expected good attempts based on the initial candidates feedback.
Also Check- UPSC CMS Expected Cutoff Marks 2026
UPSC CMS Exam Pattern 2026
The UPSC CMS Computer Based Exam consists of 2 papers, which are as follows—
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Paper 1 consists of objective type questions. It has a total of 120 multiple choice questions worth 250 marks with a negative marking of ⅓ marks. Questions are asked from topics such as Cardiology, Neurology, Neonatology, Immunization etc.
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Paper 2 is also conducted in objective type mode. Questions are asked from topics such as General Surgery, Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Nutrition etc,. The total marks for this is also 250 marks.
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Subjects
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Number of Questions
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Total Marks
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Duration
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General Medicine and Paediatrics
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120
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250
|
2 Hours
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Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine
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120
|
250
|
2 Hours
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Total
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500
UPSC CMS Exam Analysis 2026 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Paper 1
The UPSC CMS exam for Paper 1 was conducted successfully for General Medicine and Paediatrics. Candidates who have participated in the Stage 1 exam can check the difficulty level and good attempts in the table below.
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Subject
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Number of Questions
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Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
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General Medicine
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96
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Moderate to Difficult
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To be Updated
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Paediatrics
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24
|
Moderate
|
To be Updated
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Total
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120
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Moderate to Difficult
|
To be Updated
UPSC CMS Exam Analysis 2026 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Paper 2
The UPSC CMS exam for Paper 2 was conducted successfully for Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine .Candidates who have appeared in the Stage 1 exam can check the difficulty level and good attempts in the table below.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Surgery
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40
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Easy to Moderate
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To be Updated
|
Gynaecology & Obstetrics
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40
|
Moderate to Difficult with trickier questions
|
To be Updated
|
Preventive & Social Medicine
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40
|
Moderate
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To be Updated
|
|
120
|
Moderate To Difficult
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To be Updated
UPSC CMS Exam 2026: What Next After Stage 1 Exam ?
After the UPSC CMS Stage 1 Exam 2026, candidates who qualify the examination will be shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. The UPSC CMS recruitment process consists of two stages – the Computer Based Examination (Stage 1) and the Personality Test(Stage 2). Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will be called for the Personality Test, which carries 100 marks and at last document verification & final merit list.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the UPSC website for updates and latest announcements related to the further stage of the recruitment process for UPSC CMS Exam 2026
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.