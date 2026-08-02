CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

UPSC CMS Exam Analysis 2026: Check Section-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 2, 2026, 11:36 IST

The UPSC CMS 2026 is being conducted on August 2, 2026 at various examination centres across the country. Candidates who will participate in Paper 1 and 2 can check the detailed UPSC CMS Exam Analysis 2026, including the section-wise review, overall difficulty level and expected good attempts

UPSC CMS Exam Analysis 2026: Check Section-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts
UPSC CMS Exam Analysis 2026: Check Section-Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

Key Points

  • The UPSC CMS computer-based exam was conducted on August 2, 2026, across 48 cities.
  • Paper 1 (9:30 AM-11:30 PM) & Paper 2 (2:00 PM-4:00 PM) were held on Aug 2, 2026.
  • A total of 1359 vacancies will be filled through this 2-stage recruitment drive.

UPSC CMS Exam Analysis 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Combined Medical Services (CMS) computer based exam today, 2 August 2026 across 48 test cities nationwide . The examination for Paper 1 which is General Medicine and Paediatrics was conducted successfully from 9:30 AM to 11:30 PM. For Paper 2, which is Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine the exam was conducted successfully from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The UPSC CMS exam is conducted in online mode. Both Paper 1 and 2 consist of objective type multiple choice questions . Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1359 vacancies would be filled in the Central Health Service & Railway and Municipal Bodies. The exam consists of only 2 stages : a CBT exam followed by a  personal interview conducted by the commission.

In this article, Jagran Josh is providing you with the detailed exam analysis for the exam conducted on August 2, 2026, including the section-wise review, overall difficulty level and expected good attempts based on the initial candidates feedback.

Also Check- UPSC CMS Expected Cutoff Marks 2026

UPSC CMS Exam Pattern 2026 

The UPSC CMS Computer Based Exam consists of 2 papers, which are as follows—

  • Paper 1 consists of objective type questions. It has a total of 120 multiple choice questions worth 250 marks with a negative marking of ⅓ marks. Questions are asked from topics such as Cardiology, Neurology, Neonatology, Immunization etc.

  • Paper 2 is also conducted in objective type mode. Questions are asked from  topics such as General Surgery, Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Nutrition etc,. The total marks for this is also 250 marks.

Subjects 

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration 

General Medicine and Paediatrics

120

250

2 Hours

Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine 

120

250

2 Hours

Total

  

500

  

UPSC CMS Exam Analysis 2026 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Paper 1 

The UPSC CMS exam for Paper 1 was conducted successfully for General Medicine and Paediatrics. Candidates who have participated in the Stage 1 exam can check the difficulty level and good attempts in the table below.

Subject

Number of Questions 

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts 

General Medicine

96

Moderate to Difficult

To be Updated

Paediatrics

24

Moderate

To be Updated

Total 

120

Moderate to Difficult

To be Updated

UPSC CMS Exam  Analysis 2026 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts  Paper 2 

The UPSC CMS exam for Paper 2 was conducted successfully for Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine .Candidates who have appeared in the Stage 1 exam can check the difficulty level and good attempts in the table below.

Subject

Number of Questions 

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts 

Surgery 

40

Easy to Moderate

To be Updated

Gynaecology & Obstetrics 

40

Moderate to Difficult with trickier questions

To be Updated

Preventive & Social Medicine 

40

Moderate

To be Updated

 

120

Moderate To Difficult

To be Updated

UPSC CMS Exam 2026: What Next After Stage 1 Exam ? 

After the UPSC CMS Stage 1 Exam 2026, candidates who qualify the examination will be shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. The UPSC CMS recruitment process consists of two stages – the Computer Based Examination (Stage 1) and the Personality Test(Stage 2). Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will be called for the Personality Test, which carries 100 marks and at last document verification & final merit list. 

Candidates are advised to regularly check the UPSC website for updates and latest announcements related to the further stage of the recruitment process for UPSC CMS Exam 2026


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Aug 2, 2026, 11:36 IST

    Latest Stories

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News