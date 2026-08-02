UPSC CMS Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Expected Cutoff Marks Here

Key Points The UPSC CMS exam 2026 was successfully conducted on August 2, 2026.

Final cutoff marks for UPSC CMS 2026 will be released on upsc.gov.in after results.

Expected category-wise cutoff marks for the UPSC CMS Exam 2026 are available.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the final cutoff marks for the UPSC CMS exam once the results have been released. Those candidates who have participated in the Combined Medical Services Examination 2026 will be able to check the cutoff on the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The exam has been conducted successfully today August 2, 2026 and those who have appeared can check the expected cutoff marks for the UPSC CMS Recruitment exam 2026. The Commission has set the minimum qualifying marks for the CMS exam 2026 for Paper I and Paper 2. The candidate has to score the minimum qualifying marks to be eligible for further stage of recruitment. However, you must remember that qualifying marks in the exam does not guarantee selection. For this you must score over and above cutoff marks as fixed by commission. The qualifying marks vary as per the discretion of commission but generally according to the previous year it is 25-30% for General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS and for PWD categories it is 10-15%.

Also Check- UPSC CMS Exam Analysis 2026 UPSC CMS Expected Cutoff Marks 2026 The candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CMS exam on August 2, 2026 can check the expected category wise cutoff marks here in this article. The cutoffs are the minimum qualifying marks that are needed for the further stage of the selection process. It differs every year based on the examination pattern, number of vacancies, difficulty level and candidates overall performance in the exam. Given below are the expected category wise cutoff marks for the cbt exam and final cutoff (including interview marks). Category 1 Given below are the expected category-wise cutoff marks for the UPSC CMS Exam 2026 Category Expected Cutoff for UPSC CMS Exam 2026 (out of 500 Marks) Final Cutoff for UPSC CMS Exam (out of 600 Marks) General 270-280 350-360 EWS 245-255 325-335 OBC 265-275 310-320 SC 230-240 290-300 ST 200-210 280-290

Category 2 Given below are the expected category-wise cutoff marks for the UPSC CMS Exam 2026- Category Expected Cutoff for UPSC CMS Exam 2026 (out of 500 Marks) Final Cutoff for UPSC CMS Exam (out of 600 Marks) General 270-280 345-355 EWS 245-255 315-325 OBC 265-275 300-310 SC 230-240 300-310 ST 200-210 270-280 Factors Influencing UPSC CMS Cutoff 2026 The UPSC CMS Cutoff 2026 will be determined after considering several important factors. The cutoff marks vary every year depending on the recruitment conditions. Some of the key factors affecting the UPSC CMS cutoff are listed below: Higher number of vacancies leads to a lower cutoff, while fewer vacancies may result in a higher cutoff due to increased competition among candidates.

If the UPSC CMS question paper is difficult, the cutoff may be lower. Conversely, an easy paper may lead to a higher cutoff.

The overall performance of candidates plays a crucial role in determining the cutoff. If many candidates obtain good marking cutoff will be higher

The total number of candidates appearing for the examination can also impact the cutoff.

UPSC CMS 2026 Previous Year Cutoff Marks Previous year cutoff marks for the UPSC CMS examination generally gives us an idea about the level of competition and estimate the score required to qualify for the next stage. By analyzing past year cutoff trends, aspirants can check whether they will qualify for the further stage of recruitment process. Given below are the previous year cutoff marks of the UPSC CMS exam category wise. UPSC CMS Cutoff 2025 Given below is the category wise cutoff marks for the exam conducted in the year 2025- Category 1- Candidates can check the cutoff marks for category 1 in the table given below Examination General OBC SC ST EWS PwBD-1 PwBD-4&5 Written Result 290.24 278.20 243.30 222.49 251.18 126.25 71.04 Final Result 380.20 372.54 325.84 310.08 358.29 236.57 138.65

Category-II Candidates can check the cutoff marks for category 2 in the table given below Examination General OBC SC ST EWS PwBD-1 Written Result 290.24 278.20 243.30 222.49 251.18 126.25 Final Result 368.45 354.53 312.53 288.34 341.12 195.92 UPSC CMS Cutoff 2024 Given below is the category wise cutoff marks for the exam conducted in the year 2024- Category 1- Candidates can check the cutoff marks for category 1 in the table given below Examination General OBC SC ST EWS PwBD-1 PwBD-4&5 Minimum qualifying standards* (Out of 500 309 - 260 227 281 118 67 Cut-off marks at Final Stage (Out of 600) 403 - 367 330 386 281 132 Category-II Candidates can check the cutoff marks for category 2 in the table given below: