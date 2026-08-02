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UPSC CMS Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Expected Cutoff Marks Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 2, 2026, 16:22 IST

The UPSC CMS Cutoff 2026 will be announced after the declaration of the final results. Until then, candidates can check this article to know about the expected category wise cutoff marks, previous years cutoff & qualifying marks and many more things.

UPSC CMS Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Expected Cutoff Marks Here
UPSC CMS Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Expected Cutoff Marks Here

Key Points

  • The UPSC CMS exam 2026 was successfully conducted on August 2, 2026.
  • Final cutoff marks for UPSC CMS 2026 will be released on upsc.gov.in after results.
  • Expected category-wise cutoff marks for the UPSC CMS Exam 2026 are available.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the final cutoff marks for the UPSC CMS exam once the results have been released. Those candidates who have participated in the Combined Medical Services Examination 2026 will be able to check the cutoff on the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The exam has been conducted successfully today August 2, 2026 and those who have appeared can check the expected cutoff marks for the UPSC CMS Recruitment exam 2026. 

The Commission has set the minimum qualifying marks for the CMS exam 2026 for Paper I and Paper 2. The candidate has to score the minimum qualifying marks to be eligible for further stage of recruitment. However, you must remember that qualifying marks in the exam does not guarantee selection. For this you must score over and above cutoff marks as fixed by commission. The qualifying marks vary as per the discretion of commission but generally according to the previous year it is 25-30% for General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS and for PWD categories it is 10-15%.

Also Check- UPSC CMS Exam Analysis 2026

UPSC CMS Expected Cutoff Marks 2026

The candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CMS exam on August 2, 2026 can check the expected category wise cutoff marks here in this article. The cutoffs are the minimum qualifying marks that are needed for the further stage of the selection process. It differs every year based on the examination pattern, number of vacancies, difficulty level and candidates overall performance in the exam. Given below are the expected category wise cutoff marks for the cbt exam and final cutoff (including interview marks).

Category 1

Given below are the expected category-wise cutoff marks for the UPSC CMS Exam 2026

Category

Expected Cutoff for UPSC CMS Exam 2026 (out of 500 Marks)

Final Cutoff for UPSC CMS Exam (out of 600 Marks)

General

270-280

350-360

EWS

245-255

325-335

OBC

265-275

310-320

SC

230-240

290-300

ST

200-210

280-290

Category 2

Given below are the expected category-wise cutoff marks for the UPSC CMS Exam 2026-

Category

Expected Cutoff for UPSC CMS Exam 2026 (out of 500 Marks)

Final Cutoff for UPSC CMS Exam (out of 600 Marks)

General

270-280

345-355

EWS

245-255

315-325

OBC

265-275

300-310

SC

230-240

300-310

ST

200-210

270-280

Factors Influencing UPSC CMS Cutoff 2026

The UPSC CMS Cutoff 2026 will be determined after considering several important factors. The cutoff marks vary every year depending on the recruitment conditions. Some of the key factors affecting the UPSC CMS cutoff are listed below:

  •  Higher number of vacancies leads to a lower cutoff, while fewer vacancies may result in a higher cutoff due to increased competition among candidates.

  •  If the UPSC CMS question paper is difficult, the cutoff may be lower. Conversely, an easy  paper may lead to a higher cutoff.

  • The overall performance of candidates plays a crucial role in determining the cutoff. If many candidates obtain good marking cutoff will be higher

  • The total number of candidates appearing for the examination can also impact the cutoff. 

UPSC CMS 2026 Previous Year Cutoff Marks

Previous year cutoff marks for the UPSC CMS examination generally gives us an idea about the  level of competition and estimate the score required to qualify for the next stage. By analyzing past year  cutoff trends, aspirants can check whether they will qualify for the further stage of recruitment process. Given below are the previous year cutoff marks of the UPSC CMS exam category wise.

UPSC CMS Cutoff 2025

Given below is the category wise cutoff marks for the exam conducted in the year 2025-

Category 1- 

Candidates can check the cutoff marks for category 1 in the table given below

Examination

General

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

PwBD-1

PwBD-4&5

Written Result

290.24

278.20

243.30

222.49

251.18

126.25

71.04

Final Result

380.20

372.54

325.84

310.08

358.29

236.57

138.65

Category-II

Candidates can check the cutoff marks for category 2 in the table given below

Examination

General

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

PwBD-1

Written Result

290.24

278.20

243.30

222.49

251.18

126.25

Final Result

368.45

354.53

312.53

288.34

341.12

195.92

UPSC CMS Cutoff 2024

Given below is the category wise cutoff marks for the exam conducted in the year 2024-

Category 1- 

Candidates can check the cutoff marks for category 1 in the table given below

Examination

General

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

PwBD-1

PwBD-4&5

Minimum qualifying standards* (Out of 500

309

-

260

227

281

118

67

Cut-off marks at Final Stage (Out of 600) 

403

-

367

330

386

281

132

Category-II

Candidates can check the cutoff marks for category 2 in the table given below:

Examination

General

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

PwBD-1

PwBD-4&5

Minimum qualifying standards* (Out of 500)

309

294

260

227

281

118

-

Cut-off marks at Final Stage (Out of 600) 

386

369

330

297

361

200

-

Candidates are advised to regularly check the website of UPSC  for more recent updates and latest announcement related to the result declaration and cutoff marks for the UPSC CMS Exam 2026


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Aug 2, 2026, 16:22 IST

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