5 Major Changes From August 1, 2026: New LPG, Railway Tatkal, and Banking Rules; How They Will Affect Your Pocket
Major Changes from August 1: Explore the top 5 major rule changes effective from August 1, 2026 including LPG price revisions, updated Indian Railways Tatkal norms, and new banking rules.
As we step into August 1, 2026, five major policy changes are coming into effect across India. From cooking LPG gas price revisions, new banking guidelines, new Indian Railway protocols, SMS charges, restructured credit card reward policies and stricter FastTag KYC compliance.
Read the full article to stay informed about these five major changes that are coming into effect from August 1, 2026 and how they will impact your wallet
New LPG Cylinder Price
Every month oil marketing companies review and update their price for domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG) cylinders.
Due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainty in oil producing countries, the international crude oil market is fluctuating that is affecting global energy supplies.
The rates for commercial cylinders and domestic cooking gas cylinders are subject to revision.
The impact on your pocket if there is any hike in commercial cylinder prices generally influences operational costs for hotels, restaurants and local food stalls or eateries. It can hike dining and delivery costs of food items.
New Indian Railway Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules
Indian Railways revised its Tatkal Ticket booking rules and procedural updates from August 1, 2026.
Indian Railways is going to align token distribution timing with opening hours of Tatkal ticket booking to streamline the process at reservation counters.
Earlier passengers often had to stand in separate queues to secure a token before returning for actual booking. The syncing timeline eliminates difficulties and saves commute time. It also makes physical booking counters more organised
Credit Card Rewards
Indian Banking institutions are restructuring their service charges, credit card frameworks and alert fees from August 1.
Many credit card lenders are changing credit card reward point structures, annual maintenance fees and service charges.
Bank customers should review their specific bank statements and fee schedules. Minor transactional fees or altered rewards can add up over a billing cycle.
ITR Filing
The Income Tax Returns filing deadline for salaried individuals and non-audit personal taxpayers closes on July 31, 2026.
If anyone files their tax returns like Form ITR-1 and ITR-2 after 31 July, they have to pay a late fee. After the deadline financial penalties will apply on the total taxable income bracket.
CKYC 2.0
India’s Banking, insurance and mutual fund sectors are going to roll out Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) 2.0 to secure transparency and safety protocols.
They will use a modernised registry framework that allows financial institutions to retrieve verified identity credentials directly through a centralized database with customer’s digital consent.
Customers are not required to submit a physical copy of their documents each time they open a new bank account, buy an insurance policy and other financial updates.
This approach minimises administrative delays, speeds up digital onboarding process and improves banking safety.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com