5 Major Changes From August 1, 2026: New LPG, Railway Tatkal, and Banking Rules; How They Will Affect Your Pocket

As we step into August 1, 2026, five major policy changes are coming into effect across India. From cooking LPG gas price revisions, new banking guidelines, new Indian Railway protocols, SMS charges, restructured credit card reward policies and stricter FastTag KYC compliance.

Read the full article to stay informed about these five major changes that are coming into effect from August 1, 2026 and how they will impact your wallet

New LPG Cylinder Price

Every month oil marketing companies review and update their price for domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG) cylinders.

Due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainty in oil producing countries, the international crude oil market is fluctuating that is affecting global energy supplies.

The rates for commercial cylinders and domestic cooking gas cylinders are subject to revision.