Ajanta Caves vs Ellora Caves: Which Is Better For Rock-Cut Architecture Study? Explain Here

Ever wondered how ancient people managed to construct massive temples from solid rocks? No machine was available, yet some amazing constructions were constructed. These are the famous Ajanta and Ellora Caves. The caves are situated in the district of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (earlier known as Aurangabad), Maharashtra, India.

These caves were constructed between the 2nd century BCE and the 10th century CE by various dynasties. The caves are an iconic representation of ancient Indian rock-cut architecture. In this article, we will compare and contrast some important aspects and decide which cave gives you the ultimate lesson in rock-cut architecture.

Ajanta Caves vs Ellora Caves: Which Is Better For Rock-Cut Architecture Study?

The Ajanta Caves are dominated by 30 Buddhist monuments carved out of rocks that emphasise interior designs, pillared halls, and ancient paintings. The Ellora Caves, on the other hand, comprise 34 large caves representing Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.