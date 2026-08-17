Asia’s First Desert-Themed Night Safari Is Coming to Gujarat: Know the Zoological Park

Gujarat is set to add a new attraction to its wildlife and tourism landscape. Asia’s first desert themed drive through night safari and zoological park is planned at Juna Deesa in Banaskantha district. The project has received approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). Keep reading to know in detail.

Where Will Asia’s First Desert-Themed Night Safari Come Up?

The project will be developed at Juna Deesa. Juna Deesa is located in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. The facility will be spread across around 103 hectares of government land. It will be designed as a desert-themed zoological park and night safari.

When Was the Project Approved?

The Central Zoo Authority approved the proposal on August 12, 2026. The project is being developed under the Gujarat Forest Department.