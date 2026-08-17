Asia’s First Desert-Themed Night Safari Is Coming to Gujarat: Know the Zoological Park
Gujarat is set to get Asia’s first desert-themed drive-through night safari and zoological park at Juna Deesa in Banaskantha. Know its location, cost, animals and key features.
Gujarat is set to add a new attraction to its wildlife and tourism landscape. Asia’s first desert themed drive through night safari and zoological park is planned at Juna Deesa in Banaskantha district. The project has received approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). Keep reading to know in detail.
Where Will Asia’s First Desert-Themed Night Safari Come Up?
The project will be developed at Juna Deesa. Juna Deesa is located in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. The facility will be spread across around 103 hectares of government land. It will be designed as a desert-themed zoological park and night safari.
When Was the Project Approved?
The Central Zoo Authority approved the proposal on August 12, 2026. The project is being developed under the Gujarat Forest Department.
What Will Be Special About the Night Safari?
It will be a drive-through night safari. Visitors will be able to have a sight of animals after sunset. The project will have five dedicated night safari enclosures. A separate day zoo is also planned.
Which Animals Will Be Seen?
The proposed animal collection is expected to include around 2,700 animals and birds which will include nearly 83 species. Planned species include Chinkara, Blackbuck, Indian wild ass, Cheetah, Giraffe, Zebra, Kangaroo and Emu.
What Will Be the Cost of the Project?
The estimated project cost is around ₹542.14 crore. The large investment is aimed at developing the zoological park, safari facilities and supporting infrastructure. The project is also expected to promote eco-tourism in the region.
Asia’s First Desert-Themed Night Safari
|Feature
|Details
|Project
|Desert Zoological Park and Night Safari
|Location
|Juna Deesa
|District
|Banaskantha
|State
|Gujarat
|Area
|About 103 hectares
|Estimated Cost
|₹542.14 crore
|Approval
|Central Zoo Authority
|Approval Date
|August 12, 2026
|Planned Animal Collection
|Around 2,700 animals and birds
|Species
|Nearly 83
|Night Safari
|Five dedicated enclosures
|Theme
|Desert and arid ecosystems
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.