Dhansiri River: Origin, Tributaries, and the 2026 Assam Flood Crisis Explained

The Dhansiri River is a major tributary of Brahmaputra River. It plays an important role in the nagaland and Assam’s River system. It originates from the Laisang Peak region of Nagaland. Dhansisri the river flows through ecologically rich landscapes before joining the Brahmaputra in Assam.

Recently, the Dhansiri River came into the spotlight due to its rising water levels during the 2026 Assam floods, which caused widespread inundation in many districts.

Origin of Dhansiri River

The Dhansiri River is one of the main southern tributaries of the Brahmaputra River in Northeast India. It flows from the southwest corner of the Naga Hills, starting from the Laisang Peak in Nagaland, located at an altitude of around 800 meters above mean sea level (MSL).

In the history of the Ahoms, the river has been addressed as Khe-Nam-Ti-Ma (meaning "a river that flows from the place of water") and it runs for approximately 352 kilometers draining an area of nearly 12,200 square kilometers.