The educational reformer and activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi is gaining widespread attention as his fast reaches its 17th consecutive day.

His medical team reports that Wangchuk has lost approximately 8.5 kilograms has already started to lose muscle mass and is experiencing sudden drops in blood glucose levels below 70 mg/dL.

The Ladakhi mechanical engineer is protesting with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding structural accountability in the national education system and local environmental security.

Although his current social activism dominates headlines, Wangchuk is globally famous for his inventions and a career dedicated to sustainable engineering.

Let’s read more about the open source inventions of Sonam Wangchuk that provide technical answers to severe climate vulnerabilities in the trans Himalayan communities.