GK Questions and Answers on Trojan War

Trojan War is one of the most famous war fought in the Greek Mythology. According to the historical texts, the Trojan war was a 10 year long war that was fought between ancient Greeks and the people of Troy, the war started when Helena, the queen of Spartan King Menelaus, eloped with Paris, a prince of Troy.

Students of history and mythology and readers with a general interest in ancient history and mythology will find this very interesting to read.

General Knowledge Quiz on Trojan War

1. Which ancient Greek poem describes the events of the Trojan War?

Answer: The Iliad

Explanation: The ancient Greek poem The Iliad describes the events of the Trojan War fought between Greeks and the people of Troy.

2. Who wrote the classical Greek poem The Iliad?

Answer: Homer

Explanation: Greek poet Homer wrote the poem The Iliad; he is known for setting the foundation of Greek literature with his creations The Iliad and The Odyssey.