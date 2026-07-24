GK Questions and Answers on Trojan War
Test your knowledge with general knowledge questions on the Trojan War which is a part of Greek mythology. Learn key facts, characters.
Trojan War is one of the most famous war fought in the Greek Mythology. According to the historical texts, the Trojan war was a 10 year long war that was fought between ancient Greeks and the people of Troy, the war started when Helena, the queen of Spartan King Menelaus, eloped with Paris, a prince of Troy.
Students of history and mythology and readers with a general interest in ancient history and mythology will find this very interesting to read.
General Knowledge Quiz on Trojan War
1. Which ancient Greek poem describes the events of the Trojan War?
Answer: The Iliad
Explanation: The ancient Greek poem The Iliad describes the events of the Trojan War fought between Greeks and the people of Troy.
2. Who wrote the classical Greek poem The Iliad?
Answer: Homer
Explanation: Greek poet Homer wrote the poem The Iliad; he is known for setting the foundation of Greek literature with his creations The Iliad and The Odyssey.
3. Who was the Greek king who commanded the army during the seige of Troy?
Answer: Agamemnon
Explanation: Agamemnon was the brother of Spartan king Menelaus, whose wife Helena eloped with Paris, a prince of Troy
4. Who was the invincible Greek warrior whose only weakness was in his heels?
Answer: Achilles
Explanation: Achilles was the invincible warrior of Greeks, who was dipped in the river Styx by his mother Thetis to make him immortal, but when he was being dipped his mother held him by his heels and that made him vulnerable on that spot.
5. Which prince did Achilles kill during the Trojan War?
Answer: Hector
Explanation: Hector was the eldest prince of Troy who was killed in a duel with Achilles during the Trojan War.
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