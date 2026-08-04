In the conservation of wetlands, India achieved another milestone on August 03, 2026. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) announced that Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh has been designated as the 101st Ramsar Site of India.

This is a historic achievement for India because Glaw Lake is the first Ramsar site in Arunachal Pradesh.

This announcement was made by the Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, who has highlighted India’s commitment toward the protection of wetlands, biodiversity, water resources, and climate security.