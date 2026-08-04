Ramsar Sites in India 2026, State-wise List With the Total of 101 Site
Ramsar Sites in India 2026, with a total of 101 wetlands across 28 states, recent additions in 2025 and 2026, and the recent addition of Glaw Lake as the 101st Ramsar site, India now has 101 Ramsar sites covering over 1.38 million hectares. Read the article to know more about the complete Ramsar Sites in India 2026 with a state-wise list.
India is home to 101 Ramsar Sites across 28 States and 8 Union Territories, which are recognised for their rich ecological, hydrological, and biodiversity significance.
Recently, on August 03, 2026, India achieved another milestone when the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) announced that Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh has been designated as the 101st Ramsar Site of India.
Glaw Lake becomes Arunachal Pradesh’s First Ramsar Site; India’s Ramsar Sites tally reaches 101
According to the PIB, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, announced the designation of Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh as India's 101st Ramsar Site, marking a significant milestone as the state gets its first Ramsar Site.
Powered by 101 🇮🇳🌿— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) August 3, 2026
India continues Her journey beyond a century in designating Ramsar Sites.
Delighted to announce Glaw Lake as Arunachal Pradesh’s first Ramsar Site—a significant milestone for biodiversity, water and climate security, and sustainable livelihoods.
Nestled… pic.twitter.com/VnjLwV8Xfs
Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary as India’s 100th Ramsar site
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, saying that "A century as far as Ramsar sites are concerned!
Glad that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh has been designated as India’s 100th Ramsar site. This wetland is rich in avifaunal biodiversity, attracting several migratory and resident birds."
A century as far as Ramsar sites are concerned!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2026
Glad that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh has been designated as India’s 100th Ramsar site. This wetland is rich in avifaunal biodiversity, attracting several migratory and resident… pic.twitter.com/HENtPJoRnt
Where is Patna Bird Sanctuary Located?
The state and India's smallest bird sanctuary is this one, located in the Jalesar tehsil in the Etah district and is only 1.09 sq km in size having a lake area of 1 sq km. It has fresh water marshes, forests, grasslands and water plants such as water hyacinth, Hydrilla, Potamogeton, Salvinia and Azolla along with agricultural activities.
The location has 178 species of birds, such as endangered Dalmatian Pelican, Oriental Darter, Black-necked Stork, Indian Skimmer, flamingos, common cranes, painted storks, raptors, and spoonbills.
It also has more than 252 species of flora and mammals, including golden jackal, jungle cat, fishing cat, common palm civet, Indian bush rat, rufous-tailed hare and young nilgai. It is an Important Bird and Biodiversity Area (IBA) of the BirdLife International, and a crucial wintering place to both Central Asian and Siberian birds.
Where is Chhari-Dhand Wetland Located?
This seasonal saline wetland is a 22,700-hectare wetland in the Kutch district of Gujarat situated between the Banni grasslands and the Great Rann filling up with monsoon run-off by nearby hills and rivers.
The fifth Ramsar site and the first Conservation Reserve in Gujarat since 2008, it hosts 250+ bird species such as sociable lapwing on the brink of extinction, vulnerable common pochard, and 30,000 common cranes per year as well as flamingos, pelicans, and storks.
It has wildlife such as chinkara (Indian gazelle), wolves, caracal, desert cats and desert foxes, which add to its contribution in arid ecosystem resilience.
In December 2020, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar announced the addition of one more wetland of India to the list of Ramsar sites. With this announcement, Tso Kar Wetland in Ladakh was added to the list.
Happy to share that high-altitude wetland complex in Changthang region of #Ladakh is recognized as wetland of international importance. The complex is a notable example of two connected lakes, the freshwater Startsapuk Tso & the hypersaline Tso Kar.— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 24, 2020
Now, India has 42 Ramsar sites pic.twitter.com/FMGAKxjqof
What is known as a Ramsar site?
Any wetland site which is listed under the Ramsar Convention that intends to preserve it and advance sustainable utilization of its natural resources is known as a Ramsar Site.
On 2 February 1971, the International Treaty for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Wetlands was signed at a city of Iran called Ramsar, hence the name Ramsar Sites.
Ramsar Sites in India StateWise List 2026
Here is the complte List of Ramsar Sites in India 2026 with updated all the 101 Ramsar sites of India given below in the table:
|
S. No.
|
State/UT (Count)
|
Wetland Name
|
Date of Designation
|
Area (hectares)
|
Date/Year of Declaration
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh (1)
|
Kolleru Lake
|
19-08-2002
|
90,100
|
20.12.2002
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh (1)
|
Glaw Lake (101st Site)
|
03-08-2026
|
2.5
|
03.08.2026
|
3
|
Assam (1)
|
Deepor Beel
|
19-08-2002
|
4,000
|
20.12.2002
|
4
|
Bihar (6)
|
Kabartal Wetland
|
21-07-2020
|
2,620
|
16.10.2020
|
5
|
Nagi Bird Sanctuary
|
11-10-2023
|
205.817
|
05.06.2024
|
6
|
Nakti Bird Sanctuary
|
11-10-2023
|
332.608
|
05.06.2024
|
7
|
Gokul Jalashay
|
13-05-2025
|
448
|
26.09.2025
|
8
|
Udaipur Jheel
|
13-05-2025
|
319
|
26.09.2025
|
9
|
Gogabil Lake
|
13-05-2025
|
86.63
|
30.10.2025
|
10
|
Chhattisgarh (1)
|
Kopra Jalashay
|
08-08-2025
|
210
|
12.12.2025
|
11
|
Gujarat (5)
|
Nalsarovar
|
24-09-2012
|
12,000
|
28.08.2012
|
12
|
Wadhvana Wetland
|
05-04-2021
|
630
|
13.09.2021
|
13
|
Thol Lake Wildlife Sanctuary
|
05-04-2021
|
699
|
13.09.2021
|
14
|
Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary
|
13-04-2021
|
512
|
01.02.2022
|
15
|
Chhari Dhand
|
16-06-2025
|
22,700
|
30.01.2026
|
16
|
Goa (1)
|
Nanda Lake
|
08-06-2022
|
42
|
03.08.2022
|
17
|
Haryana (2)
|
Sultanpur National Park
|
25-05-2021
|
143
|
13.09.2021
|
18
|
Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary
|
25-05-2021
|
412
|
13.09.2021
|
19
|
Himachal Pradesh (3)
|
Pong Dam Lake
|
19-08-2002
|
15,662
|
20.12.2002
|
20
|
Chandertal Wetland
|
08-11-2005
|
49
|
20.01.2006
|
21
|
Renuka Wetland
|
08-11-2005
|
20
|
20.01.2006
|
22
|
Jammu and Kashmir (5)
|
Wular Lake
|
23-03-1990
|
18,900
|
1990
|
23
|
Surinsar-Mansar Lakes
|
08-11-2005
|
350
|
20.01.2006
|
24
|
Hokera Wetland
|
08-11-2005
|
1,375
|
20.01.2006
|
25
|
Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve
|
08-06-2022
|
802
|
13.08.2022
|
26
|
Shallbugh Wetland Conservation Reserve
|
08-06-2022
|
1,675
|
13.08.2022
|
27
|
Jharkhand (1)
|
Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary
|
08-01-2024
|
935.5
|
30.01.2025
|
28
|
Karnataka (4)
|
Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary
|
15-02-2022
|
518
|
03.08.2022
|
29
|
Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve
|
10-03-2023
|
98.76
|
31.01.2024
|
30
|
Aghanashini Estuary
|
14-02-2023
|
4,801
|
31.01.2024
|
31
|
Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve
|
14-02-2023
|
54.38
|
31.01.2024
|
32
|
Kerala (3)
|
Asthamudi Wetland
|
19-08-2002
|
6,140
|
20.12.2002
|
33
|
Sasthamkotta Lake
|
19-08-2002
|
373
|
20.12.2002
|
34
|
Vembanad Kol Wetland
|
19-08-2002
|
1,51,250
|
20.12.2002
|
35
|
Ladakh (2)
|
Tso Kar Wetland Complex
|
17-11-2020
|
9,577
|
23.12.2020
|
36
|
Tsomoriri Lake
|
19-08-2002
|
12,000
|
20.12.2002
|
37
|
Madhya Pradesh (5)
|
Bhoj Wetlands
|
19-08-2002
|
3,201
|
20.12.2002
|
38
|
Sirpur Wetland
|
07-01-2022
|
161
|
03.08.2022
|
39
|
Sakhya Sagar
|
07-01-2022
|
248
|
26.07.2022
|
40
|
Yashwant Sagar
|
07-01-2022
|
823
|
13.08.2022
|
41
|
Tawa Reservoir
|
08-01-2024
|
20,050
|
14.08.2024
|
42
|
Maharashtra (3)
|
Nandur Madhameshwar
|
21-06-2019
|
1,437
|
27.01.2020
|
43
|
Lonar Lake
|
22-07-2020
|
427
|
12.11.2020
|
44
|
Thane Creek
|
13-04-2022
|
6,521
|
13.08.2022
|
45
|
Manipur (1)
|
Loktak Lake
|
23-03-1990
|
26,600
|
1990
|
46
|
Mizoram (1)
|
Pala Wetland
|
31-08-2021
|
1,850
|
26.07.2022
|
47
|
Odisha (6)
|
Chilka Lake
|
01-10-1981
|
1,16,500
|
1982
|
48
|
Bhitarkanika Mangroves
|
19-08-2002
|
65,000
|
20.12.2002
|
49
|
Satkosia Gorge
|
12-10-2021
|
98,197
|
03.08.2022
|
50
|
Tampara Lake
|
12-10-2021
|
300
|
13.08.2022
|
51
|
Hirakud Reservoir
|
12-10-2021
|
65,400
|
13.08.2022
|
52
|
Ansupa Lake
|
12-10-2021
|
231
|
13.08.2022
|
53
|
Punjab (6)
|
Harike Lake
|
23-03-1990
|
4,100
|
1990
|
54
|
Kanjli Lake
|
22-01-2002
|
183
|
25.01.2002
|
55
|
Ropar Lake
|
22-01-2002
|
1,365
|
25.01.2002
|
56
|
Beas Conservation Reserve
|
26-09-2019
|
6,429
|
27.01.2020
|
57
|
Keshopur - Miani Community Reserve
|
26-09-2019
|
344
|
27.01.2020
|
58
|
Nangal Wildlife Sanctuary
|
26-09-2019
|
116
|
27.01.2020
|
59
|
Rajasthan (5)
|
Keoladeo Ghana National Park
|
01-10-1981
|
2,873
|
1982
|
60
|
Sambhar Lake
|
23-03-1990
|
24,000
|
1990
|
61
|
Menar Wetland Complex
|
19-02-2025
|
463.413
|
04.06.2025
|
62
|
Khichan Wetland
|
19-02-2025
|
54.187
|
04.06.2025
|
63
|
Siliserh Lake
|
07-07-2025
|
315.97
|
12.12.2025
|
64
|
Sikkim (1)
|
Khachoedpalri Wetland
|
15-07-2024
|
172
|
30.01.2025
|
65
|
Tamil Nadu (20)
|
Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary
|
19-08-2002
|
38,500
|
20.12.2002
|
66
|
Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary
|
08-11-2021
|
72
|
03.08.2022
|
67
|
Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary
|
08-11-2021
|
260
|
13.08.2022
|
68
|
Karikili Bird Sanctuary
|
08-04-2022
|
58
|
26.07.2022
|
69
|
Pichavaram Mangrove
|
08-04-2022
|
1,479
|
26.07.2022
|
70
|
Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest
|
08-04-2022
|
1,248
|
26.07.2022
|
71
|
Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve
|
08-04-2022
|
52,672
|
03.08.2022
|
72
|
Vembannur Wetland Complex
|
08-04-2022
|
20
|
03.08.2022
|
73
|
Vellode Bird Sanctuary
|
08-04-2022
|
77
|
03.08.2022
|
74
|
Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary
|
08-04-2022
|
44
|
03.08.2022
|
75
|
Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary
|
08-04-2022
|
40
|
03.08.2022
|
76
|
Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex
|
08-04-2022
|
94
|
13.08.2022
|
77
|
Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary
|
08-04-2022
|
113
|
13.08.2022
|
78
|
Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary
|
08-04-2022
|
97
|
13.08.2022
|
79
|
Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary
|
24-05-2023
|
453.72
|
31.01.2024
|
80
|
Longwood Shola Reserve Forest
|
24-05-2023
|
116.007
|
31.01.2024
|
81
|
Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary
|
16-01-2024
|
5,151.60
|
14.08.2024
|
82
|
Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary
|
16-01-2024
|
125.865
|
14.08.2024
|
83
|
Sakkarakottai Bird Sanctuary
|
15-07-2024
|
230.495
|
30.01.2025
|
84
|
Therthangal Bird Sanctuary
|
15-07-2024
|
29.295
|
30.01.2025
|
85
|
Tripura (1)
|
Rudrasagar Lake
|
08-11-2005
|
240
|
20.01.2006
|
86
|
Uttar Pradesh (13)
|
Upper Ganga River
|
08-11-2005
|
26,590
|
20.01.2006
|
87
|
Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary
|
19-09-2019
|
225
|
27.01.2020
|
88
|
Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary
|
02-12-2019
|
722
|
27.01.2020
|
89
|
Saman Bird Sanctuary
|
02-12-2019
|
526
|
27.01.2020
|
90
|
Samaspur Bird Sanctuary
|
03-10-2019
|
799
|
27.01.2020
|
91
|
Sandi Bird Sanctuary
|
26-09-2019
|
309
|
27.01.2020
|
92
|
Sarsai Nawar Jheel
|
19-09-2019
|
161
|
27.01.2020
|
93
|
Sur Sarovar
|
21-08-2020
|
431
|
12.11.2020
|
94
|
Haiderpur Wetland
|
13-04-2021
|
6,908
|
08.12.2021
|
95
|
Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary
|
29-06-2021
|
2,894
|
01.02.2022
|
96
|
Patna Bird Sanctuary
|
04-12-2025
|
108.86
|
30.01.2026
|
97
|
Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary
|
19-01-2026
|
40.309
|
21.04.2026
|
98
|
Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) (100th Site)
|
19-01-2026
|
3,432.93
|
05.06.2026
|
99
|
Uttarakhand (1)
|
Asan Conservation Reserve
|
21-07-2020
|
444
|
16.10.2020
|
100
|
West Bengal (2)
|
East Calcutta Wetlands
|
19-08-2002
|
12,500
|
20.12.2002
|
101
|
Sundarban Wetland
|
30-01-2019
|
4,23,000
|
01.02.2019
|
Total
|
—
|
101 Ramsar Sites
|
—
|
~13,87,615.916
|
—
|
Do you know?
1- India now has 101 Ramsar sites covering over 1.38 million hectares, with the latest additions being Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh, Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary & Patna Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh and Chhari-Dhand in Gujarat.
2- Chilika Lake is the largest Ramsar Site of India with a surface area of 1,16,500 hectares.
3- Chilika Lake (Orissa) and Keoladeo National Park (Rajasthan) were recognized as the first Ramsar Sites of India.
4- Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of Ramsar Sites in India with 13 Indian Wetlands.
5- Renuka Wetland in Himachal Pradesh is the smallest wetland of India a surface area of 20 hectares.
Interesting facts about Ramsar sites:
1- The Ramsar sites are one of the major protected areas in the world.
2- In 1974, the world's first Ramsar site was identified (Cobourg Peninsula; Australia).
3- With 176 Ramsar sites, the United Kingdom has the largest number of such sites in the world.
4- February 2 is celebrated as the International Wetlands Day.
5- These sites are maintained in Montreux Record to track any major ecological changes that might affect any of the wetland sites positively or negatively.
|
Wetlands
As per the Ramsar Convention, Wetlands are areas of marsh, fen, peatland or water, whether natural or artificial, permanent or temporary, with water that is static or flowing, fresh, brackish or salt, including areas of marine water the depth of which at low tide does not exceed six metres. For example, marine and coastal areas; Estuaries; Lakes and rivers; Marshes and peatlands; Groundwater and human-made wetlands such as rice paddies, shrimp ponds, and reservoirs.
Source: Ramsar.org
GK Quiz on Ramsar Wetland Convention 1971 and related updates
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.