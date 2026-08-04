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Ramsar Sites in India 2026, State-wise List With the Total of 101 Site

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 4, 2026, 13:53 IST

Ramsar Sites in India 2026, with a total of 101 wetlands across 28 states, recent additions in 2025 and 2026, and the recent addition of Glaw Lake as the 101st Ramsar site, India now has 101 Ramsar sites covering over 1.38 million hectares. Read the article to know more about the complete Ramsar Sites in India 2026 with a state-wise list. 

Ramsar sites in India 2026
Ramsar sites in India 2026

India is home to 101 Ramsar Sites across 28 States and 8 Union Territories, which are recognised for their rich ecological, hydrological, and biodiversity significance.

Recently, on August 03, 2026, India achieved another milestone when the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) announced that Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh has been designated as the 101st Ramsar Site of India.

Glaw Lake becomes Arunachal Pradesh’s First Ramsar Site; India’s Ramsar Sites tally reaches 101

According to the PIB, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, announced the designation of Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh as India's 101st Ramsar Site, marking a significant milestone as the state gets its first Ramsar Site. 

Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary as India’s 100th Ramsar site

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, saying that "A century as far as Ramsar sites are concerned!

Glad that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh has been designated as India’s 100th Ramsar site. This wetland is rich in avifaunal biodiversity, attracting several migratory and resident birds."

Where is Patna Bird Sanctuary Located?

The state and India's smallest bird sanctuary is this one, located in the Jalesar tehsil in the Etah district and is only 1.09 sq km in size having a lake area of 1 sq km. It has fresh water marshes, forests, grasslands and water plants such as water hyacinth, Hydrilla, Potamogeton, Salvinia and Azolla along with agricultural activities.

The location has 178 species of birds, such as endangered Dalmatian Pelican, Oriental Darter, Black-necked Stork, Indian Skimmer, flamingos, common cranes, painted storks, raptors, and spoonbills.

It also has more than 252 species of flora and mammals, including golden jackal, jungle cat, fishing cat, common palm civet, Indian bush rat, rufous-tailed hare and young nilgai. It is an Important Bird and Biodiversity Area (IBA) of the BirdLife International, and a crucial wintering place to both Central Asian and Siberian birds.

Where is Chhari-Dhand Wetland Located?

This seasonal saline wetland is a 22,700-hectare wetland in the Kutch district of Gujarat situated between the Banni grasslands and the Great Rann filling up with monsoon run-off by nearby hills and rivers.

The fifth Ramsar site and the first Conservation Reserve in Gujarat since 2008, it hosts 250+ bird species such as sociable lapwing on the brink of extinction, vulnerable common pochard, and 30,000 common cranes per year as well as flamingos, pelicans, and storks.

It has wildlife such as chinkara (Indian gazelle), wolves, caracal, desert cats and desert foxes, which add to its contribution in arid ecosystem resilience.

In December 2020, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar announced the addition of one more wetland of India to the list of Ramsar sites. With this announcement, Tso Kar Wetland in Ladakh was added to the list. 

What is known as a Ramsar site?

Any wetland site which is listed under the Ramsar Convention that intends to preserve it and advance sustainable utilization of its natural resources is known as a Ramsar Site.

On 2 February 1971, the International Treaty for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Wetlands was signed at a city of Iran called Ramsar, hence the name Ramsar Sites.

Ramsar Sites in India StateWise List 2026

Here is the complte List of Ramsar Sites in India 2026 with updated all the 101 Ramsar sites of India given below in the table:

S. No.

State/UT (Count)

Wetland Name

Date of Designation

Area (hectares)

Date/Year of Declaration

1

Andhra Pradesh (1)

Kolleru Lake

19-08-2002

90,100

20.12.2002

2

Arunachal Pradesh (1)

Glaw Lake (101st Site)

03-08-2026

2.5

03.08.2026

3

Assam (1)

Deepor Beel

19-08-2002

4,000

20.12.2002

4

Bihar (6)

Kabartal Wetland

21-07-2020

2,620

16.10.2020

5

Nagi Bird Sanctuary

11-10-2023

205.817

05.06.2024

6

Nakti Bird Sanctuary

11-10-2023

332.608

05.06.2024

7

Gokul Jalashay

13-05-2025

448

26.09.2025

8

Udaipur Jheel

13-05-2025

319

26.09.2025

9

Gogabil Lake

13-05-2025

86.63

30.10.2025

10

Chhattisgarh (1)

Kopra Jalashay

08-08-2025

210

12.12.2025

11

Gujarat (5)

Nalsarovar

24-09-2012

12,000

28.08.2012

12

Wadhvana Wetland

05-04-2021

630

13.09.2021

13

Thol Lake Wildlife Sanctuary

05-04-2021

699

13.09.2021

14

Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary

13-04-2021

512

01.02.2022

15

Chhari Dhand

16-06-2025

22,700

30.01.2026

16

Goa (1)

Nanda Lake

08-06-2022

42

03.08.2022

17

Haryana (2)

Sultanpur National Park

25-05-2021

143

13.09.2021

18

Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary

25-05-2021

412

13.09.2021

19

Himachal Pradesh (3)

Pong Dam Lake

19-08-2002

15,662

20.12.2002

20

Chandertal Wetland

08-11-2005

49

20.01.2006

21

Renuka Wetland

08-11-2005

20

20.01.2006

22

Jammu and Kashmir (5)

Wular Lake

23-03-1990

18,900

1990

23

Surinsar-Mansar Lakes

08-11-2005

350

20.01.2006

24

Hokera Wetland

08-11-2005

1,375

20.01.2006

25

Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve

08-06-2022

802

13.08.2022

26

Shallbugh Wetland Conservation Reserve

08-06-2022

1,675

13.08.2022

27

Jharkhand (1)

Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary

08-01-2024

935.5

30.01.2025

28

Karnataka (4)

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary

15-02-2022

518

03.08.2022

29

Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve

10-03-2023

98.76

31.01.2024

30

Aghanashini Estuary

14-02-2023

4,801

31.01.2024

31

Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve

14-02-2023

54.38

31.01.2024

32

Kerala (3)

Asthamudi Wetland

19-08-2002

6,140

20.12.2002

33

Sasthamkotta Lake

19-08-2002

373

20.12.2002

34

Vembanad Kol Wetland

19-08-2002

1,51,250

20.12.2002

35

Ladakh (2)

Tso Kar Wetland Complex

17-11-2020

9,577

23.12.2020

36

Tsomoriri Lake

19-08-2002

12,000

20.12.2002

37

Madhya Pradesh (5)

Bhoj Wetlands

19-08-2002

3,201

20.12.2002

38

Sirpur Wetland

07-01-2022

161

03.08.2022

39

Sakhya Sagar

07-01-2022

248

26.07.2022

40

Yashwant Sagar

07-01-2022

823

13.08.2022

41

Tawa Reservoir

08-01-2024

20,050

14.08.2024

42

Maharashtra (3)

Nandur Madhameshwar

21-06-2019

1,437

27.01.2020

43

Lonar Lake

22-07-2020

427

12.11.2020

44

Thane Creek

13-04-2022

6,521

13.08.2022

45

Manipur (1)

Loktak Lake

23-03-1990

26,600

1990

46

Mizoram (1)

Pala Wetland

31-08-2021

1,850

26.07.2022

47

Odisha (6)

Chilka Lake

01-10-1981

1,16,500

1982

48

Bhitarkanika Mangroves

19-08-2002

65,000

20.12.2002

49

Satkosia Gorge

12-10-2021

98,197

03.08.2022

50

Tampara Lake

12-10-2021

300

13.08.2022

51

Hirakud Reservoir

12-10-2021

65,400

13.08.2022

52

Ansupa Lake

12-10-2021

231

13.08.2022

53

Punjab (6)

Harike Lake

23-03-1990

4,100

1990

54

Kanjli Lake

22-01-2002

183

25.01.2002

55

Ropar Lake

22-01-2002

1,365

25.01.2002

56

Beas Conservation Reserve

26-09-2019

6,429

27.01.2020

57

Keshopur - Miani Community Reserve

26-09-2019

344

27.01.2020

58

Nangal Wildlife Sanctuary

26-09-2019

116

27.01.2020

59

Rajasthan (5)

Keoladeo Ghana National Park

01-10-1981

2,873

1982

60

Sambhar Lake

23-03-1990

24,000

1990

61

Menar Wetland Complex

19-02-2025

463.413

04.06.2025

62

Khichan Wetland

19-02-2025

54.187

04.06.2025

63

Siliserh Lake

07-07-2025

315.97

12.12.2025

64

Sikkim (1)

Khachoedpalri Wetland

15-07-2024

172

30.01.2025

65

Tamil Nadu (20)

Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary

19-08-2002

38,500

20.12.2002

66

Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary

08-11-2021

72

03.08.2022

67

Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary

08-11-2021

260

13.08.2022

68

Karikili Bird Sanctuary

08-04-2022

58

26.07.2022

69

Pichavaram Mangrove

08-04-2022

1,479

26.07.2022

70

Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest

08-04-2022

1,248

26.07.2022

71

Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve

08-04-2022

52,672

03.08.2022

72

Vembannur Wetland Complex

08-04-2022

20

03.08.2022

73

Vellode Bird Sanctuary

08-04-2022

77

03.08.2022

74

Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary

08-04-2022

44

03.08.2022

75

Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary

08-04-2022

40

03.08.2022

76

Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex

08-04-2022

94

13.08.2022

77

Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary

08-04-2022

113

13.08.2022

78

Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary

08-04-2022

97

13.08.2022

79

Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary

24-05-2023

453.72

31.01.2024

80

Longwood Shola Reserve Forest

24-05-2023

116.007

31.01.2024

81

Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary

16-01-2024

5,151.60

14.08.2024

82

Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary

16-01-2024

125.865

14.08.2024

83

Sakkarakottai Bird Sanctuary

15-07-2024

230.495

30.01.2025

84

Therthangal Bird Sanctuary

15-07-2024

29.295

30.01.2025

85

Tripura (1)

Rudrasagar Lake

08-11-2005

240

20.01.2006

86

Uttar Pradesh (13)

Upper Ganga River

08-11-2005

26,590

20.01.2006

87

Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary

19-09-2019

225

27.01.2020

88

Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary

02-12-2019

722

27.01.2020

89

Saman Bird Sanctuary

02-12-2019

526

27.01.2020

90

Samaspur Bird Sanctuary

03-10-2019

799

27.01.2020

91

Sandi Bird Sanctuary

26-09-2019

309

27.01.2020

92

Sarsai Nawar Jheel

19-09-2019

161

27.01.2020

93

Sur Sarovar

21-08-2020

431

12.11.2020

94

Haiderpur Wetland

13-04-2021

6,908

08.12.2021

95

Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary

29-06-2021

2,894

01.02.2022

96

Patna Bird Sanctuary

04-12-2025

108.86

30.01.2026

97

Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary

19-01-2026

40.309

21.04.2026

98

Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) (100th Site)

19-01-2026

3,432.93

05.06.2026

99

Uttarakhand (1)

Asan Conservation Reserve

21-07-2020

444

16.10.2020

100

West Bengal (2)

East Calcutta Wetlands

19-08-2002

12,500

20.12.2002

101

Sundarban Wetland

30-01-2019

4,23,000

01.02.2019

Total

101 Ramsar Sites

~13,87,615.916

Do you know?

1- India now has 101 Ramsar sites covering over 1.38 million hectares, with the latest additions being Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh, Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary & Patna Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh and Chhari-Dhand in Gujarat. 

2- Chilika Lake is the largest Ramsar Site of India with a surface area of 1,16,500 hectares.

3- Chilika Lake (Orissa) and Keoladeo National Park (Rajasthan) were recognized as the first Ramsar Sites of India.

4- Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of Ramsar Sites in India with 13 Indian Wetlands.

5- Renuka Wetland in Himachal Pradesh is the smallest wetland of India a surface area of 20 hectares. 

Interesting facts about Ramsar sites:

1- The Ramsar sites are one of the major protected areas in the world. 

2- In 1974, the world's first Ramsar site was identified (Cobourg Peninsula; Australia). 

3- With 176 Ramsar sites, the United Kingdom has the largest number of such sites in the world. 

4- February 2 is celebrated as the International Wetlands Day. 

5- These sites are maintained in Montreux Record to track any major ecological changes that might affect any of the wetland sites positively or negatively.

Wetlands

As per the Ramsar Convention, Wetlands are areas of marsh, fen, peatland or water, whether natural or artificial, permanent or temporary, with water that is static or flowing, fresh, brackish or salt, including areas of marine water the depth of which at low tide does not exceed six metres. For example, marine and coastal areas; Estuaries; Lakes and rivers; Marshes and peatlands; Groundwater and human-made wetlands such as rice paddies, shrimp ponds, and reservoirs. 
Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Aug 4, 2026, 13:53 IST

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    FAQs

    • Which is the smallest Ramsar Site in India?
      +
      Renuka Wetland in Himachal Pradesh is the smallest wetland of India a surface area of 20 hectares.
    • Which is the smallest Ramsar Site in India?
      +
      Renuka Wetland in Himachal Pradesh is the smallest wetland of India a surface area of 20 hectares.
    • Which is the largest Ramsar Site in India?
      +
      Chilika Lake is the largest Ramsar Site of India with a surface area of 1,16,500 hectares.
    • Which is the largest Ramsar Site in India?
      +
      Chilika Lake is the largest Ramsar Site of India with a surface area of 1,16,500 hectares.
    • Which Indian state has the highest number of Ramsar Sites in India?
      +
      Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of Ramsar Sites in India with 8 Indian Wetlands.
    • Which Indian state has the highest number of Ramsar Sites in India?
      +
      Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of Ramsar Sites in India with 8 Indian Wetlands.
    • How many Ramsar Sites are there in India?
      +
      There are 42 Ramsar Sites in India, with Tso Kar of Ladakh as the latest addition to the list.
    • How many Ramsar Sites are there in India?
      +
      There are 42 Ramsar Sites in India, with Tso Kar of Ladakh as the latest addition to the list.

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