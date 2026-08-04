India is home to 101 Ramsar Sites across 28 States and 8 Union Territories, which are recognised for their rich ecological, hydrological, and biodiversity significance. Recently, on August 03, 2026, India achieved another milestone when the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) announced that Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh has been designated as the 101st Ramsar Site of India. Glaw Lake becomes Arunachal Pradesh’s First Ramsar Site; India’s Ramsar Sites tally reaches 101 According to the PIB, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, announced the designation of Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh as India's 101st Ramsar Site, marking a significant milestone as the state gets its first Ramsar Site. Powered by 101 🇮🇳🌿



India continues Her journey beyond a century in designating Ramsar Sites.



Delighted to announce Glaw Lake as Arunachal Pradesh’s first Ramsar Site—a significant milestone for biodiversity, water and climate security, and sustainable livelihoods.



Nestled… pic.twitter.com/VnjLwV8Xfs — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) August 3, 2026

Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary as India’s 100th Ramsar site Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, saying that "A century as far as Ramsar sites are concerned! Glad that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh has been designated as India’s 100th Ramsar site. This wetland is rich in avifaunal biodiversity, attracting several migratory and resident birds." A century as far as Ramsar sites are concerned!



Glad that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh has been designated as India’s 100th Ramsar site. This wetland is rich in avifaunal biodiversity, attracting several migratory and resident… pic.twitter.com/HENtPJoRnt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2026 Where is Patna Bird Sanctuary Located? The state and India's smallest bird sanctuary is this one, located in the Jalesar tehsil in the Etah district and is only 1.09 sq km in size having a lake area of 1 sq km. It has fresh water marshes, forests, grasslands and water plants such as water hyacinth, Hydrilla, Potamogeton, Salvinia and Azolla along with agricultural activities.

The location has 178 species of birds, such as endangered Dalmatian Pelican, Oriental Darter, Black-necked Stork, Indian Skimmer, flamingos, common cranes, painted storks, raptors, and spoonbills. It also has more than 252 species of flora and mammals, including golden jackal, jungle cat, fishing cat, common palm civet, Indian bush rat, rufous-tailed hare and young nilgai. It is an Important Bird and Biodiversity Area (IBA) of the BirdLife International, and a crucial wintering place to both Central Asian and Siberian birds. Where is Chhari-Dhand Wetland Located? This seasonal saline wetland is a 22,700-hectare wetland in the Kutch district of Gujarat situated between the Banni grasslands and the Great Rann filling up with monsoon run-off by nearby hills and rivers. The fifth Ramsar site and the first Conservation Reserve in Gujarat since 2008, it hosts 250+ bird species such as sociable lapwing on the brink of extinction, vulnerable common pochard, and 30,000 common cranes per year as well as flamingos, pelicans, and storks.

It has wildlife such as chinkara (Indian gazelle), wolves, caracal, desert cats and desert foxes, which add to its contribution in arid ecosystem resilience. In December 2020, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar announced the addition of one more wetland of India to the list of Ramsar sites. With this announcement, Tso Kar Wetland in Ladakh was added to the list. Happy to share that high-altitude wetland complex in Changthang region of #Ladakh is recognized as wetland of international importance. The complex is a notable example of two connected lakes, the freshwater Startsapuk Tso & the hypersaline Tso Kar.

Now, India has 42 Ramsar sites pic.twitter.com/FMGAKxjqof — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 24, 2020 What is known as a Ramsar site? Any wetland site which is listed under the Ramsar Convention that intends to preserve it and advance sustainable utilization of its natural resources is known as a Ramsar Site.

On 2 February 1971, the International Treaty for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Wetlands was signed at a city of Iran called Ramsar, hence the name Ramsar Sites. Ramsar Sites in India StateWise List 2026 Here is the complte List of Ramsar Sites in India 2026 with updated all the 101 Ramsar sites of India given below in the table: S. No. State/UT (Count) Wetland Name Date of Designation Area (hectares) Date/Year of Declaration 1 Andhra Pradesh (1) Kolleru Lake 19-08-2002 90,100 20.12.2002 2 Arunachal Pradesh (1) Glaw Lake (101st Site) 03-08-2026 2.5 03.08.2026 3 Assam (1) Deepor Beel 19-08-2002 4,000 20.12.2002 4 Bihar (6) Kabartal Wetland 21-07-2020 2,620 16.10.2020 5 Nagi Bird Sanctuary 11-10-2023 205.817 05.06.2024 6 Nakti Bird Sanctuary 11-10-2023 332.608 05.06.2024 7 Gokul Jalashay 13-05-2025 448 26.09.2025 8 Udaipur Jheel 13-05-2025 319 26.09.2025 9 Gogabil Lake 13-05-2025 86.63 30.10.2025 10 Chhattisgarh (1) Kopra Jalashay 08-08-2025 210 12.12.2025 11 Gujarat (5) Nalsarovar 24-09-2012 12,000 28.08.2012 12 Wadhvana Wetland 05-04-2021 630 13.09.2021 13 Thol Lake Wildlife Sanctuary 05-04-2021 699 13.09.2021 14 Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary 13-04-2021 512 01.02.2022 15 Chhari Dhand 16-06-2025 22,700 30.01.2026 16 Goa (1) Nanda Lake 08-06-2022 42 03.08.2022 17 Haryana (2) Sultanpur National Park 25-05-2021 143 13.09.2021 18 Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary 25-05-2021 412 13.09.2021 19 Himachal Pradesh (3) Pong Dam Lake 19-08-2002 15,662 20.12.2002 20 Chandertal Wetland 08-11-2005 49 20.01.2006 21 Renuka Wetland 08-11-2005 20 20.01.2006 22 Jammu and Kashmir (5) Wular Lake 23-03-1990 18,900 1990 23 Surinsar-Mansar Lakes 08-11-2005 350 20.01.2006 24 Hokera Wetland 08-11-2005 1,375 20.01.2006 25 Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve 08-06-2022 802 13.08.2022 26 Shallbugh Wetland Conservation Reserve 08-06-2022 1,675 13.08.2022 27 Jharkhand (1) Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary 08-01-2024 935.5 30.01.2025 28 Karnataka (4) Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary 15-02-2022 518 03.08.2022 29 Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve 10-03-2023 98.76 31.01.2024 30 Aghanashini Estuary 14-02-2023 4,801 31.01.2024 31 Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve 14-02-2023 54.38 31.01.2024 32 Kerala (3) Asthamudi Wetland 19-08-2002 6,140 20.12.2002 33 Sasthamkotta Lake 19-08-2002 373 20.12.2002 34 Vembanad Kol Wetland 19-08-2002 1,51,250 20.12.2002 35 Ladakh (2) Tso Kar Wetland Complex 17-11-2020 9,577 23.12.2020 36 Tsomoriri Lake 19-08-2002 12,000 20.12.2002 37 Madhya Pradesh (5) Bhoj Wetlands 19-08-2002 3,201 20.12.2002 38 Sirpur Wetland 07-01-2022 161 03.08.2022 39 Sakhya Sagar 07-01-2022 248 26.07.2022 40 Yashwant Sagar 07-01-2022 823 13.08.2022 41 Tawa Reservoir 08-01-2024 20,050 14.08.2024 42 Maharashtra (3) Nandur Madhameshwar 21-06-2019 1,437 27.01.2020 43 Lonar Lake 22-07-2020 427 12.11.2020 44 Thane Creek 13-04-2022 6,521 13.08.2022 45 Manipur (1) Loktak Lake 23-03-1990 26,600 1990 46 Mizoram (1) Pala Wetland 31-08-2021 1,850 26.07.2022 47 Odisha (6) Chilka Lake 01-10-1981 1,16,500 1982 48 Bhitarkanika Mangroves 19-08-2002 65,000 20.12.2002 49 Satkosia Gorge 12-10-2021 98,197 03.08.2022 50 Tampara Lake 12-10-2021 300 13.08.2022 51 Hirakud Reservoir 12-10-2021 65,400 13.08.2022 52 Ansupa Lake 12-10-2021 231 13.08.2022 53 Punjab (6) Harike Lake 23-03-1990 4,100 1990 54 Kanjli Lake 22-01-2002 183 25.01.2002 55 Ropar Lake 22-01-2002 1,365 25.01.2002 56 Beas Conservation Reserve 26-09-2019 6,429 27.01.2020 57 Keshopur - Miani Community Reserve 26-09-2019 344 27.01.2020 58 Nangal Wildlife Sanctuary 26-09-2019 116 27.01.2020 59 Rajasthan (5) Keoladeo Ghana National Park 01-10-1981 2,873 1982 60 Sambhar Lake 23-03-1990 24,000 1990 61 Menar Wetland Complex 19-02-2025 463.413 04.06.2025 62 Khichan Wetland 19-02-2025 54.187 04.06.2025 63 Siliserh Lake 07-07-2025 315.97 12.12.2025 64 Sikkim (1) Khachoedpalri Wetland 15-07-2024 172 30.01.2025 65 Tamil Nadu (20) Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary 19-08-2002 38,500 20.12.2002 66 Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary 08-11-2021 72 03.08.2022 67 Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary 08-11-2021 260 13.08.2022 68 Karikili Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022 58 26.07.2022 69 Pichavaram Mangrove 08-04-2022 1,479 26.07.2022 70 Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest 08-04-2022 1,248 26.07.2022 71 Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve 08-04-2022 52,672 03.08.2022 72 Vembannur Wetland Complex 08-04-2022 20 03.08.2022 73 Vellode Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022 77 03.08.2022 74 Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022 44 03.08.2022 75 Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022 40 03.08.2022 76 Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex 08-04-2022 94 13.08.2022 77 Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022 113 13.08.2022 78 Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022 97 13.08.2022 79 Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary 24-05-2023 453.72 31.01.2024 80 Longwood Shola Reserve Forest 24-05-2023 116.007 31.01.2024 81 Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary 16-01-2024 5,151.60 14.08.2024 82 Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary 16-01-2024 125.865 14.08.2024 83 Sakkarakottai Bird Sanctuary 15-07-2024 230.495 30.01.2025 84 Therthangal Bird Sanctuary 15-07-2024 29.295 30.01.2025 85 Tripura (1) Rudrasagar Lake 08-11-2005 240 20.01.2006 86 Uttar Pradesh (13) Upper Ganga River 08-11-2005 26,590 20.01.2006 87 Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary 19-09-2019 225 27.01.2020 88 Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary 02-12-2019 722 27.01.2020 89 Saman Bird Sanctuary 02-12-2019 526 27.01.2020 90 Samaspur Bird Sanctuary 03-10-2019 799 27.01.2020 91 Sandi Bird Sanctuary 26-09-2019 309 27.01.2020 92 Sarsai Nawar Jheel 19-09-2019 161 27.01.2020 93 Sur Sarovar 21-08-2020 431 12.11.2020 94 Haiderpur Wetland 13-04-2021 6,908 08.12.2021 95 Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary 29-06-2021 2,894 01.02.2022 96 Patna Bird Sanctuary 04-12-2025 108.86 30.01.2026 97 Sheikha Jheel Bird Sanctuary 19-01-2026 40.309 21.04.2026 98 Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) (100th Site) 19-01-2026 3,432.93 05.06.2026 99 Uttarakhand (1) Asan Conservation Reserve 21-07-2020 444 16.10.2020 100 West Bengal (2) East Calcutta Wetlands 19-08-2002 12,500 20.12.2002 101 Sundarban Wetland 30-01-2019 4,23,000 01.02.2019 Total — 101 Ramsar Sites — ~13,87,615.916 —

Do you know? 1- India now has 101 Ramsar sites covering over 1.38 million hectares, with the latest additions being Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh, Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary & Patna Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh and Chhari-Dhand in Gujarat. 2- Chilika Lake is the largest Ramsar Site of India with a surface area of 1,16,500 hectares. 3- Chilika Lake (Orissa) and Keoladeo National Park (Rajasthan) were recognized as the first Ramsar Sites of India. 4- Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of Ramsar Sites in India with 13 Indian Wetlands. 5- Renuka Wetland in Himachal Pradesh is the smallest wetland of India a surface area of 20 hectares. Interesting facts about Ramsar sites: 1- The Ramsar sites are one of the major protected areas in the world. 2- In 1974, the world's first Ramsar site was identified (Cobourg Peninsula; Australia).