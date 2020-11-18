List of all Ramsar Sites in India

Any wetland site which is listed under the Ramsar Convention is called as a Ramsar site. There are a total of 37 Ramsar Sites in India.
Nov 18, 2020 19:35 IST
Ramsar sites in India
Ramsar sites in India

In January 2020, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India announced the addition of country's 10 more wetlands in the list of Ramsar sites. 

With this addition, the Indian State of Maharashtra got its first Ramsar site, Punjab got 3 more Ramsar sites and Uttar Pradesh got 6 more Ramsar sites. 

What is known as a Ramsar site?

Any wetland site which is listed under the Ramsar Convention that intends to preserve it and advance sustainable utilization of its natural resources is known as a Ramsar Site.

On 2 February 1971, the International Treaty for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Wetlands was signed at a city of Iran called Ramsar, hence the name Ramsar Sites.

Ramsar Convention

1- Ramsar Convention or the Convention of Wetlands was established in 1971 by UNESCO and came into force in the year 1975.

2- There are 171 contracting parties to the Ramsar Convention.

3- India signed the Ramsar Convention on 1 February 1982. 

4- It works in three languages: English, Spanish and French. 

Timeline of Ramsar Convention:

1962: MAR Conference called for an International Treaty for Wetlands. 

1963-1970: Text was negotiated. 

1971: Ramsar Conference was held where 18 nations agreed to Convention on Wetlands of International importance. 

1974: The Cobourg Peninsula in Australia was declared the first Ramsar site in the world. 

1975: Ramsar convention came into force. 

1981: Indian became the contracting party to the Ramsar Convention with Chilika Lake and Keoladeo National Park as first Ramsar sites of India. 

List of Ramsar sites in India

Ramsar Sites of India Location
Ashtamudi Wetland  Kerala
Beas Conservation Reserve Punjab
Bhitarkanika Mangroves Odisha
Bhoj Wetlands Madhya Pradesh
Chandra Taal Himachal Pradesh
Chilika Lake Odisha
Deepor Beel Assam
East Kolkata Wetlands West Bengal
Harike Wetlands Punjab
Hokera Wetland Jammu and Kashmir
Kanjli Wetland Punjab
Keoladeo National Park Rajasthan
Keshopur-Miani Community Reserve Punjab
Kolleru Lake Andhra Pradesh
Loktak Lake Manipur
Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary Gujarat
Nandur Madhameshwar Maharashtra
Nangal Wildlife Sanctuary Punjab
Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh
Parvati Agra Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh
Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu
Pong Dam Lake Himachal Pradesh
Renuka Lake Himachal Pradesh
Ropar Wetland Punjab
Rudrasagar Lake Tripura
Saman Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh
Samaspur Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh
Sambhar Lake Rajasthan
Sandi Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh
Sarsai Nawar Jheel Uttar Pradesh
Sasthamkotta Lake Kerala
Surinsar- Mansar Lakes Jammu and Kashmir
Tsomoriri Jammu and Kashmir
Upper Ganga River Uttar Pradesh
Vembanad Kol Wetland Kerala
Wular Lake Jammu and Kashmir
Sunderban Wetland West Bengal

 

Do you know?

1- There are 37 Ramsar sites in India with a surface area of 1,067,939 hectares.

2- Chilika Lake is the largest Ramsar Site of India.

3- Chilika Lake (Orissa) and Keoladeo National Park (Rajasthan) were recognized as the first Ramsar Sites of India.

4- Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of Ramsar Sites in India with 7 Indian Wetlands.

5- Renuka Wetland in Himachal Pradesh is the smallest wetland of India.

Interesting facts about Ramsar sites:

1- The Ramsar sites are one of the major protected areas in the world. 

2- More than 2300 Ramsar sites are there in the world, covering 2.1 million sq. kilometres. 

3- In 1974, the world's first Ramsar site was identified (Cobourg Peninsula; Australia). 

4- With 175 Ramsar sites, the United Kingdom has the largest number of such sites in the world. 

5- February 2 is celebrated as the International Wetlands Day. 

6- These sites are maintained in Montreux Record to track any major ecological changes that might affect any of the wetland sites positively or negatively.

Wetlands

As per the Ramsar Convention, Wetlands are areas of marsh, fen, peatland or water, whether natural or artificial, permanent or temporary, with water that is static or flowing, fresh, brackish or salt, including areas of marine water the depth of which at low tide does not exceed six metres. For example, marine and coastal areas; Estuaries; Lakes and rivers; Marshes and peatlands; Groundwater and human-made wetlands such as rice paddies, shrimp ponds, and reservoirs. 

