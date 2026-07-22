A powerful recurring ocean warning called Godzilla El Niño is currently growing in the Pacific Ocean. The impact of this climatic phenomenon was going to be a weekend Monsoon in July 2026 and a probability of drought in 2027 as per official weather reports.

But satellite maps show clouds over 95 percent of India this week that contradictc the rainfall deficit forecast for the country in July.

Weather scientists expect this El Nino pattern to last into early 2027. Usually an El Niño of this size cuts off rainfall across South Asia.

The India Meteorological Department however reports that active wind circulations over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are pushing fresh moist air inland. It means that there will be rainfall across India this week despite the global ocean warming.