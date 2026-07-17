India's First Hydrogen Train Launched on July 17: Check its Fare, Routes & Speed
PM Narendra Modi launches India's first hydrogen-powered train. Discover fares starting at ₹5, routes from Jind to Sonipat, and its top operational speed.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind station in Haryana on July 17, 2026.
This hydrogen fuel cell trainset generates its own electricity on board using hydrogen, the cleanest fuel, at an affordable price ranging from ₹5 to ₹25, while it has a speed of 75 kmph up to 110 kmph; the train is not only safer but also faster on this 89 km route.
Explore this article in detail and learn more about India’s first hydrogen train & check its fare, routes & speed.
About India's First Hydrogen Train
India's first hydrogen fuel cell train is a ten-coach train set, which has the capacity to carry around 2600 passengers. It generates its own electricity on board using hydrogen, which is the cleanest fuel.
India takes a major leap towards green mobility!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2026
In Jind, flagged off India’s first indigenous hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat.
This remarkable achievement reflects the ingenuity and dedication of the Indian Railways team. It is a proud symbol of Aatmanirbhar… pic.twitter.com/hVo89u5vvI
What is the fare of India's first hydrogen train?
The fare of India’s first hydrogen-powered train is just starting from ₹5 up to ₹25. This train offers lower fares because of using the advanced 1,200 kW Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell propulsion system. Its ticket fare is lower than the platform ticket, whose price is ₹10.
Routes of India's first hydrogen train
India’s first hydrogen-powered train is initially operated on the Jind-Sonipat section of the Northern Railways, a total of 89 km in total route length, which connects Jind Junction, Gohana Junction, and Sonipat Junction.
The routes of this train include intermediate stations and local halts, which are:
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Jind City
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Pandu Pindara Junction
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Lalit Khera Halt
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Bhambhewa
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Isapur Kheri Halt
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Butane Halt
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Khandrai Halt
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Rabrah Halt
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Lath Halt
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Mohana
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Barwasni Halt
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Sonipat New
Speed of India's first hydrogen train
India’s first hydrogen-powered train uses an advanced propulsion system, and it is equipped with a multi-layer safety system that makes it capable of an operational speed of 75 kmph on the Jind–Sonipat section and a design speed of 110 kmph.
The train is not only safer but also faster on this 89 km route.
PM Modi Also Inaugurated the Jalandhar Cantonment Railway Station
During the same visit to flag off India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind station in Haryana on July 17, 2026, PM Narendra Modi also inaugurated the Jalandhar Cantonment Railway Station in Punjab under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, where he will flag off the Sant Ravidas Express, which is connecting Amritsar and Varanasi.
With all these inaugurations, he will inaugurate major health care projects at PGIMER, including the Advanced Mother and Child Centre.
So, after the inauguration of India's first hydrogen train on July 17, Indian Railways is progressing toward reinforcing India’s leadership in sustainable mobility while contributing to the National Green Hydrogen Mission and reducing carbon emissions by 45% below 2010 levels by 2030 and NET ZERO by 2050.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.