India's First Hydrogen Train Launched on July 17: Check its Fare, Routes & Speed

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind station in Haryana on July 17, 2026.

This hydrogen fuel cell trainset generates its own electricity on board using hydrogen, the cleanest fuel, at an affordable price ranging from ₹5 to ₹25, while it has a speed of 75 kmph up to 110 kmph; the train is not only safer but also faster on this 89 km route.

Explore this article in detail and learn more about India’s first hydrogen train & check its fare, routes & speed.

About India's First Hydrogen Train

India's first hydrogen fuel cell train is a ten-coach train set, which has the capacity to carry around 2600 passengers. It generates its own electricity on board using hydrogen, which is the cleanest fuel.