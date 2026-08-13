International researchers while analysing deep space imagery from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have discovered a cosmic body termed a black hole star. The newly discovered Black Hole star is located in the constellation Cetus. This mysterious space object is cataloged as MoM-BH*-1 which is formed 660 million years after the Big Bang.

Dr. Rohan Naidu of MIT’s Kavli Institute notes that this object "shines with the energy typically associated with black holes but at the same time bears signatures classically associated with stars."

Let’s read more about what is a Black Hole star to better understand its discovery as a science and space enthusiast hereonwards.

What is a Black Hole Star?

Scientists for months were puzzled over mysterious little red dots appearing across every JWST deep field imagery of space. Computer simulations published in Nature reveal that MoM-BH*-1 is not a standard star powered by nuclear fusion. It is in fact a central black hole wrapped in dense clouds of gas. That gas gets so hot that it glows brightly like a giant star.