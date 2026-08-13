James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Rare 'Black Hole Star' in the Early Universe
Scientists looking at James Webb Space Telescope photos found a new object called a black hole star. Named MoM-BH*-1, it is as big as our whole solar system and shines 100 billion times brighter than normal stars.
International researchers while analysing deep space imagery from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have discovered a cosmic body termed a black hole star. The newly discovered Black Hole star is located in the constellation Cetus. This mysterious space object is cataloged as MoM-BH*-1 which is formed 660 million years after the Big Bang.
Dr. Rohan Naidu of MIT’s Kavli Institute notes that this object "shines with the energy typically associated with black holes but at the same time bears signatures classically associated with stars."
Let’s read more about what is a Black Hole star to better understand its discovery as a science and space enthusiast hereonwards.
What is a Black Hole Star?
Scientists for months were puzzled over mysterious little red dots appearing across every JWST deep field imagery of space. Computer simulations published in Nature reveal that MoM-BH*-1 is not a standard star powered by nuclear fusion. It is in fact a central black hole wrapped in dense clouds of gas. That gas gets so hot that it glows brightly like a giant star.
|
Feature
|
Regular Star
|
Black Hole Star (MoM-BH*-1)
|
Energy Source
|
Nuclear fusion in core
|
Gas falling into a black hole
|
Size
|
Up to a few million miles
|
Size of our entire solar system
|
Brightness
|
Standard star light
|
100 billion times brighter than normal stars
|
Color
|
Yellow, white, or red
|
Deep red with a sharp light cutoff
🌌 A new clue to one of the biggest mysteries in astronomy:— European Research Council (ERC) (@ERC_Research) August 13, 2026
ERC funded researchers @ISTAustria & international collaborators have identified what may be the earliest known “black hole star", just 660 million years after the Big Bang.
🔭 https://t.co/svbEzX4CgN@ESA_Webb pic.twitter.com/PbqvZUr65E
Why This Black Hole Star Discovery Matters
For a long time astrophysicists questioned how supermassive black holes grew so quickly in the early universe. And this discovery within the Black Hole suggests that black hole stars act as the missing evolutionary link. They serve as seeds for large black holes like the one at the center of our Milky Way.
These hybrid objects also provides critical insights into how early galaxies like ours were formed and grew. By bridging the gap between stellar physics and giant black holes scientists are gaining a clearer picture of cosmic history.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.