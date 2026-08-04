The Pacific island nation of Nauru is recognised as the 3rd smallest country in the world. But the country has officially changed its name from Nauru to the Republic of Naoero in May 2026. It was an attempt to reclaim its native identity.

The government announced that the name change addresses a historical mismatch caused by European colonisers who struggled with local pronunciation.

In President David Adeang own words the decision drop a planned referendum reflects that "Naoero is not a new name seeking acceptance" but an inseparable part of their heritage already present on the national coat of arms.

What Changes after Nauru is Renamed the Republic of Naoero

Several official updates comes across international diplomacy, aviation, and civil identity amid the formal adoption of the native name of the third nation in the list of world’s smallest country: