Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: 7 Major Bills Likely to Be Tabled in Parliament; Check the Complete List

Indian Parliament Monsoon Session commences on 20 July and will run until August 13. The Indian Parliamentary Minister has notified what are the eight bills that will be discussed in this session. The Monsoon Session is the Indian Parliament’s second session after the Budget Session. The both the house the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha discuss important national issues, introduce and pass bills. The session also scrutinises government policies and their execution. Income Tax ( Amendment) Bill 2026, Supreme Court(Number of Judges) Amendment Bill 2026, Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill 2026, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development ( Amendment) Bill, 2026, and Foreign Contribution(Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026.

List of Important Bills to be Introduced in Monsoon Session 2026 The central government of India has listed many important bills for debate, discussion and to be passed in Parliament in this session. Here are the following bills Income Tax ( Amendment) Bill, 2026 The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2026 is mentioned as exempting foreign institutional investors and the Bank for International Settlements from income tax on earnings from investment, sale and transfer of government securities. It will replace the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026. Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill 2026 The Supreme Court (number of judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 will replace the Supreme Court ( number of judges) Amendment Bill, 2026. Seeks to increase the number of judges (excluding the Chief Justice) of the Supreme Court of India from 33 to 37.

Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 The Bill seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971 related to Vande Mataram as a national song and provisions relating to it. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development ( Amendment) Bill, 2026 The bill addresses the issues related to the delayed payments and provides for the enforcement of arbitral awards. Also aims to empower states to determine the composition of Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council. Foreign Contribution(Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026 The new bill provides a framework to supervise, manage, and dispose of foreign contributions and assets of an organisation that ceases to have an FCRA certificate. It reduces the maximum penalty provisions for violations of the Act from imprisonment of five years to one year.

Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 It amends the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 to make provisions of delayed registration and other provisions related to it. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 The bill was discussed earlier in the Parliament and it was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. It talks about the overhaul of India’s education system based on the New Education Policy 2020. The Bill aims to replace the University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Council for Teacher Education into a single regulatory commission for higher education. What are the Constitutional Provisions Related to Parliamentary Sessions of India? The Constitution of India provides the legal framework for convening, conducting and regulating the sessions of Parliament to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.