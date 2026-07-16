A shocking shift in international politics has been observed in the latest trust rating survey of Pew Research Centre. According to their latest trust and attitudes report China has officially surpassed the United States in terms of global popularity. The survey interviewed 42151 adults across 36 countries and the results highlight how the world views the two superpowers in 2026. The United States held a comfortable lead in global public opinion reports for many years. But a combination of improving perception of China and a sharp decline in trust towards the U.S has flipped the balance of trust in favour of China. How China Takes Lead Over US in Global Popularity Report The numbers reveal an unmistakable trend. The respondents from 25 out of the 36 participating countries surveyed a more favourable view of China than the United States.

This also included some of the oldest Western allies who have historically sided with American leadership. "Views of China have improved in recent years while opinions of the U.S. have worsened, to the point where China is now seen more positively than the U.S. in most of 36 countries surveyed," reads the official report. The shift is highly apparent among the closest neighbours of America. The favourability for the US in Canada has reduced to 33% whereas their trust in China has jumped to 44%. A similar shift in the trust index occurred in Mexico, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Observers pinpoint this slide in trust to increasing tension between the Trump administration and long term international partners. Donald Trump vs Xi Jinping: Leadership Trust Gap The dip in the public image of America is directly related to how the world views its leader. The data shows that global confidence in U.S. President Donald Trump has weakened significantly during the start of his second term of presidency.

The overall confidence though remains low for both leaders still a median of respondents across 22 countries expressed higher trust in Chinese President Xi Jinping to handle world affairs correctly than in Donald Trump. For example in nations like Italy, Sweden, and the Netherlands, President Xi leads President Trump by double digits in public trust ratings. Credit: Pew Research 2026 Report The Narrowing Freedom Gap and Global Interference The United States had so far maintained a big reputational advantage by being viewed as a defender of personal liberties. That advantage is slowly fading away. Trust in the U.S. government's respect for domestic personal freedom has experienced sharp double digit drops globally since 2021. In Sweden this metric has drastically dropped from 61% to 27%. The middle income nations now increasingly view Washington as overbearing.