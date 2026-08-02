Historic Silk Route Back in Business: India Reopens Shipki La Trade Corridor With China

After a gap of around 6 years, India has now reopened the Shipki La trade corridor with China. This route is located in Himachal Pradesh and it is a part of the famous old Silk Route which was once used to connect traders across India, Tibet, and Central Asia.

The trade through this corridor came to a halt in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and tense border relations between the two countries. Now as there is better coordination between the two nations, the trade has restarted.

Where is Shipki La Located?

Shipki La is a high mountain pass that is located on the India China border. This connects Himachal Pradesh with the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Here is a brief overview: