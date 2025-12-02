The world of flowers is truly amazing, with so many kinds of blooms. Think about all the different shapes, colours, and smells you can find. Scientists estimate that there may be over 400,000 flowering plant species worldwide. Some flowers have wonderful nicknames. For example, the beautiful Dianthus is sometimes called the Pinks. And the Gerbera daisy is often known simply as the African Daisy. But do you know which flower is famous for only opening at night? This mystery flower also has a strong, sweet scent. It looks like a bright white trumpet in the dark. In this article, we'll take a look at the fascinating flower known around the world as the Moonflower. We will explore its unique habits and what makes it so special. ALSO READ| Which Flower Is Known As The Herb Of The Sun? Which Flower Is Known As The Moonflower?

The Ipomoea alba is known as the Moonflower. The Moonflower (Ipomoea alba) is a beautiful, night-blooming vine. It is native to tropical and subtropical regions worldwide, including the Americas and Asia, but is widely cultivated elsewhere. You often find it growing in warm, humid climates. Its physical characteristics are quite striking: it has large, heart-shaped leaves and produces huge, fragrant, trumpet-shaped white flowers that can measure up to 6 inches (15 cm) across. It is called the Moonflower because its blossoms open only in the evening after the sun sets, stay open throughout the night, often reflecting the moonlight, and close by dawn. Its brilliant white colour makes it highly visible under the moon. 10 Lesser-Known Facts About the Moonflower

The flowers open very quickly, sometimes in just a few minutes, as part of an event called nyctinasty.

It's primarily pollinated by night-flying moths, like the giant Sphinx moth.

The intense, sweet fragrance is strongest at night to attract its nocturnal pollinators.

It's a vigorous perennial vine, meaning it lives for more than two years and climbs on supports.

All parts of the plant are considered toxic if ingested, especially the seeds.

It belongs to the same plant family as the familiar Morning Glory (Convolvulaceae).

In parts of Asia, its leaves and stems are sometimes cooked and eaten as a vegetable.

Before opening, the flower buds have a slight greenish tint.

The vine can grow very quickly, sometimes adding up to 10 feet in a single season.

While Ipomoea alba is the most famous, other plants, like Datura, are sometimes also called Moonflowers.

What Is Another Name For A Moonflower? Another popular common name for the Moonflower (Ipomoea alba) is the Moonvine. Because it is a relative of the Morning Glory, it is also frequently called the Tropical White Morning Glory or Night-Blooming Morning Glory. The name simply refers to its habit of blooming after sunset. Is Moonflower Found In India? Yes, the Moonflower (Ipomoea alba and related species such as Ipomoea muricata) is found in India. While it is native to the tropical Americas, it has been widely introduced. It is now naturalised across many tropical and subtropical regions worldwide, including India, where it is often grown as an ornamental vine.