Which National Park Is Called the Bird Paradise of India?
Discover why Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan is called the Bird Paradise of India. Learn about its location, UNESCO status, migratory birds and key facts.
India is home to more than 1,300 species of birds, making it one of the richest countries in terms of bird diversity. Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan is known as the “Bird Paradise of India” because of its incredible variety of resident and migratory birds. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which National Park Is Called the Bird Paradise of India?
Keoladeo National Park is also known as the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary. It is popularly known as the Bird Paradise of India. It is located in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, about 180 km from Delhi and 55 km from Agra.
Why Is Keoladeo National Park Called the Bird Paradise of India?
Keoladeo National Park is known as the Bird Paradise of India because it supports an exceptionally large number of bird species throughout the year. The park is home to 370+ species of birds. it is One of the finest wetland ecosystems in Asia. it is A major wintering ground for migratory birds.
Where Is Keoladeo National Park Located?
Keoladeo National Park is situated in Bharatpur district in the eastern part of Rajasthan. the park was established in 1982. It became an UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985.
Which Birds Can Be Seen Here?
The park is famous for both resident and migratory birds. Some commonly seen species include Painted Stork, Sarus Crane, Black-necked Stork, Pelicans, Spoonbills, Egrets, Herons, Kingfishers, Cormorants, Ducks and Geese
Best Time to Visit
The ideal time to visit Keoladeo National Park is between October and March, when thousands of migratory birds arrive from Central Asia, Europe and Siberia.
Why Is the Park Important?
Keoladeo National Park plays a vital role in bird conservation. The park conserves rare and endangered bird species. It supports wetland biodiversity. It also Serves as a breeding ground for several bird species. It promotes eco-tourism and wildlife research. It helps maintain ecological balance.
Bird Paradise of India: At a Glance
|Feature
|Details
|National Park
|Keoladeo National Park
|Popular Name
|Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary
|Nickname
|Bird Paradise of India
|Location
|Bharatpur, Rajasthan
|Area
|29 sq km
|UNESCO Status
|World Heritage Site (1985)
|Bird Species
|370+
|Best Time to Visit
|October to March
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.