India is home to more than 1,300 species of birds, making it one of the richest countries in terms of bird diversity. Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan is known as the “Bird Paradise of India” because of its incredible variety of resident and migratory birds. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which National Park Is Called the Bird Paradise of India?

Keoladeo National Park is also known as the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary. It is popularly known as the Bird Paradise of India. It is located in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, about 180 km from Delhi and 55 km from Agra.

Why Is Keoladeo National Park Called the Bird Paradise of India?

Keoladeo National Park is known as the Bird Paradise of India because it supports an exceptionally large number of bird species throughout the year. The park is home to 370+ species of birds. it is One of the finest wetland ecosystems in Asia. it is A major wintering ground for migratory birds.