Prahlad Joshi has taken charge as India's new Union Education Minister on July 25 2026. He has been handling the Consumer Affairs, Food, and Renewable Energy ministries as an MP from Dharwad, Karnataka prior to this new role.

Even before being the Education minister Pralhad Joshi has won five elections in a row from his home constituency in Karnataka and been in Parliament continuously since 2004.

According to a press note from Rashtrapati Bhavan President Droupadi Murmu handed him the Education portfolio on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This article will walk you through who Pralhad Joshi is as a politician and what his qualifications are for the role and keep your current affairs up to date.

Biographical Facts about Pralhad Joshi