Who is Pralhad Joshi? Five Time MP Appointed as New Union Education Minister of India
Pralhad Joshi, a five-time MP from Dharwad, Karnataka, has taken over the Union Education Ministry portfolio. Here is a clear look at his political life, background, and major roles over the years.
Prahlad Joshi has taken charge as India's new Union Education Minister on July 25 2026. He has been handling the Consumer Affairs, Food, and Renewable Energy ministries as an MP from Dharwad, Karnataka prior to this new role.
Even before being the Education minister Pralhad Joshi has won five elections in a row from his home constituency in Karnataka and been in Parliament continuously since 2004.
According to a press note from Rashtrapati Bhavan President Droupadi Murmu handed him the Education portfolio on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This article will walk you through who Pralhad Joshi is as a politician and what his qualifications are for the role and keep your current affairs up to date.
Biographical Facts about Pralhad Joshi
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Detail
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About Pralhad Joshi
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Full Name
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Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi
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Date of Birth
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November 27 in 1962
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Hometown
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Vijayapura, Karnataka
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Constituency
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Dharwad, Karnataka (5 time Lok Sabha MP)
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Education
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Bachelor of Arts (BA)
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Current Office
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Union Minister of Education
What is Pralhad Joshi's Work Experience as New Education Minister of India?
Pralhad Joshi became the Education Minister when the government is pushing ahead with new reforms in all schools and colleges across India.
He is now the Education Minister of India but he has also once served as the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines between 2019 and 2024.
He managed day to day business in Parliament and crucial industrial work in that role and oversaw national clean energy projects including solar and green hydrogen plans.
Government officials confirmed that work in the ministry is moving forward smoothly with his joining in the office.
Pralhad Joshi: Political Journey and Background
Joshi’s political career started through local work in Karnataka. He first came into the news in early 1990s during public protests in Hubballi over hoisting of the national flag at the Idgah Maidan. He has been since then building a political profile in the region with protests.
Pralhad Joshi won his very first Lok Sabha seat from Dharwad in 2004. Voters re elected him in -
2009,
2014,
2019,
and again in 2024.
He has also served as the BJP Karnataka State President from 2012 to 2016 and managed party operations across the state.
Shri @dpradhanbjp Ji has had an illustrious political career spanning decades. His commitment to the development of the Nation will always be remembered.— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 25, 2026
His tenure witnessed the successful implementation of NEP 2020 along with over 100 big and small reforms in the field of…
Pralhad Joshi is a main face in governance in the Centre with more than two decades of work in Parliament. His move to the Education Ministry signals the start of a new chapter as the department runs policy execution in schools and colleges across the country.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.