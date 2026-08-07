Why Does Gorakhpur Receive the Highest Rainfall in UP? 3 Climate Explanations

Gorakhpur is known to be one of the wettest cities in Uttar Pradesh. Every year this particular district records the highest amount of rainfall in the entire state. The heavy rainfall pattern is not a random occurrence but happens because of a few reasons. This article explains the three major climate reasons so that you understand why Gorakhpur gets so much rain compared to other parts of Uttar Pradesh. Why Does Gorakhpur Receive So Much Rain? Gorakhpur as per the state climate data receives an average annual rainfall of about 184.7 cm and it is the highest in Uttar Pradesh. Here are 3 main reasons behind Gorakhpur’s rainfall: Proximity to the Himalayan Range Gorakhpur is very close to Nepal and the Himalayan foothills. When the moist monsoon winds move towards this region then they slow down as they come in contact with the rising land near the mountains.

As the winds get forced upwards, the air cools quickly and it can’t hold as much water vapour as warm air. That is when the moisture forms as much water vapour as warm air. This is one of the biggest reasons why hill-facing regions like Gorakhpur get more rain than flat areas far from the mountains. Strong Southwest Monsoon Winds Uttar Pradesh receives its monsoon mainly from the Bay of Bengal from the southwest monsoon branch. This branch comes into India from the east, moves through Bihar, and reaches eastern Uttar Pradesh first. Since Gorakhpur lies in the eastern path, it gets monsoon winds quite earlier and they are much larger in comparison to western UP. Favourable Geographic Location Gorakhpur is located in the eastern UP which is an area of open and flat plains. This open landscape allows free movement of monsoon winds letting moisture-rich air flow steadily into the region.

Along with this, the local weather patterns such as low pressure areas often form near Gorakhpur especially during the monsoon season. These low pressure systems often lead to continuous rainfall. How the Southwest Monsoon Reaches Gorakhpur Stage Description Formation Warm and moist winds rise from the Bay of Bengal during summer. Entry into India The Bay of Bengal branch enters the country and moves towards eastern India. Movement through Bihar The monsoon winds cross Bihar and head into eastern Uttar Pradesh. Arrival in Gorakhpur Moist winds reach Gorakhpur by the third or fourth week of June. Rise near the foothills Winds slow down and rise near the Himalayan foothills which are close to Gorakhpur. Condensation and rainfall Rising air cools, moisture condenses, and heavy rain falls over the district.