CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 OUT at cbseresults.nic.in, Download Marksheets Online Using Credentials

DigiLocker CBSE Board 12th Supplementary Result Link

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: The wait is finally over! The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results for the compartment examination for Class 12 today, August 2026. Candidates of class 12 who were unable to score the minimum passing marks can check their marksheets online on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Students are advised to use their roll number, admit card number, school code, and other details to download the online scorecards.

This year, the compartment exams were held on July 28, 2026. Due to the university admissions rolling out, the Board released the results by the first week of August 2026. The revised final marksheet will be distributed to the respective affiliated schools. Alternatively, the candidates can also get their results online via the DigiLocker platform and UMANG app.