CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 OUT at cbseresults.nic.in, Download Marksheets Online Using Credentials
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results for the compartment examination for Class 12 today, August 2026 on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Students are advised to use their roll number, admit card number, school code, and other details to download the online scorecards. Alternatively, the candidates can also get their results online via the DigiLocker platform and UMANG app.
DigiLocker CBSE Board 12th Supplementary Result Link
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: The wait is finally over! The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results for the compartment examination for Class 12 today, August 2026. Candidates of class 12 who were unable to score the minimum passing marks can check their marksheets online on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Students are advised to use their roll number, admit card number, school code, and other details to download the online scorecards.
This year, the compartment exams were held on July 28, 2026. Due to the university admissions rolling out, the Board released the results by the first week of August 2026. The revised final marksheet will be distributed to the respective affiliated schools. Alternatively, the candidates can also get their results online via the DigiLocker platform and UMANG app.
RELATED | CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 LIVE Updates
List of Official Websites to check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026
Candidates can check the following list of official website to download their CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 online:
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
- results.digilocker.gov.in
Important Update— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 12, 2026
CBSE has declared the Class XII Supplementary Examination Results 2026 today.
Results are available on the DigiLocker Results Portal: https://t.co/Gq7Xm7tZ24
For more details, please see the Press Release dated 12.08.2026 here: pic.twitter.com/JNn3E9WGVp
How to download CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026?
Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on the link for senior secondary compartment result
- Enter your credentials to submit
- The CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 marksheet will appear
- Check your revised scores and download the scorecard for future reference
DIRECT LINK - CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026
Details Mentioned on CBSE Senior Secondary Compartment Result 2026 Marksheets
While downloading the online CBSE Senior Secondary Compartment Result 2026 Marksheets, candidates must ensure that the following details are correctly mentioned: Candidate name, Roll number, Name of exam, Subject, Class, Stream, Marks, Grade achieved, and final Qualifying status.
In case of any discrepancies, candidates are advised to get it rectified and to proceed with the university admissions.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.