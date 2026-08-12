cbse.gov.in Result 2026 OUT at DigiLocker: Check CBSE 12th Compartment Marksheet at cbseresults.nic.in, UMANG App
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the compartment examination results for Class 12 today, August 12, 2026 on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Students can use their roll number, admit card number, school code, and other details to download the online marksheets. Candidates can also get their results online via the DigiLocker platform and UMANG app.
cbse.gov.in Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the compartment examination results for Class 12 today, August 12, 2026. Candidates can check their marksheets online on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The result portals of the board - cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in - are also hosting the links for the same. Students can use their roll number, admit card number, school code, and other details to download the online marksheets.
The compartment exams were held on July 28, 2026. The revised final marksheet will be distributed to the respective affiliated schools. Candidates can also get their results online via the DigiLocker platform and UMANG app.
Latest: CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 OUT
results.digilocker.gov.in 2026: How to check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their Compartment Result 2026 online on DigiLocker app:
- Visit the official website at results.digilocker.gov.in
- Enter your credentials to submit
- The CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 DigiLocker marksheet will appear
- Check your revised scores and download the scorecard for future reference
- DIRECT LINK - CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 on DigiLocker
DIRECT LINK - CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026
How to Download CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026?
Students will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on the link for senior secondary compartment result
- Enter your credentials to submit
- The CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 marksheet will appear
- Check your revised scores and download the scorecard for future reference
Also Read: CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 OUT: 12वीं सप्लीमेंट्री रिजल्ट जारी, डायरेक्ट लिंक से डाउनलोड करें मार्कशीट
Important Update— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 12, 2026
CBSE has declared the Class XII Supplementary Examination Results 2026 today.
Results are available on the DigiLocker Results Portal: https://t.co/Gq7Xm7tZ24
For more details, please see the Press Release dated 12.08.2026 here: pic.twitter.com/JNn3E9WGVp
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.