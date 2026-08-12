cbse.gov.in Result 2026 OUT at DigiLocker: Check CBSE 12th Compartment Marksheet at cbseresults.nic.in, UMANG App

cbse.gov.in Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the compartment examination results for Class 12 today, August 12, 2026. Candidates can check their marksheets online on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The result portals of the board - cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in - are also hosting the links for the same. Students can use their roll number, admit card number, school code, and other details to download the online marksheets.

The compartment exams were held on July 28, 2026. The revised final marksheet will be distributed to the respective affiliated schools. Candidates can also get their results online via the DigiLocker platform and UMANG app.

Latest: CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 OUT

results.digilocker.gov.in 2026: How to check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026?