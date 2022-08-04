Delhi University Admissions 2022 through CUET for UG Courses, Varsity to follow 3 Stage Process, Get Details Here

Delhi University Admissions 2022: As per the recent updates, the Delhi University's academic council has approved a new process to admit students to undergraduate courses based on CUET UG scores. To take admission to Delhi University from this year, candidates will have to follow the Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS) method.

As per this new process, a central portal will be developed for admission to all colleges and the admission will be done as per the rules stated in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Under this, students will have to apply on a central portal and follow the next stages for admission in Delhi University.

Delhi University Admissions 2022 Through CSAS Method

As per the officials, the academic council has approved the guidelines framed by the standing committee for admitting students to undergraduate courses through this method. Admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three stages - submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes & filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. Check the complete details below -

3 Stages of Delhi University Admissions 2022

As per media reports, an official informed that, "Under the new system, one centralised portal will be designed for admission to all undergraduate programs of all colleges of the university, and admission will be done as per rules and guidelines in the Common Seat Allocation System."

1st Stage - In this phase, candidates will have to make a one-time non-refundable payment towards the CSAS-2022 application fee. The registration fee for admission in various courses of DU has not been decided yet. Those applying under the extracurricular activity (ECA) and/or the sports supernumerary quota will have to pay an additional fee, the official informed.

- In this phase, candidates will have to make a one-time non-refundable payment towards the CSAS-2022 application fee. The registration fee for admission in various courses of DU has not been decided yet. Those applying under the extracurricular activity (ECA) and/or the sports supernumerary quota will have to pay an additional fee, the official informed. 2nd Stage - In this phase, the process for admission will start after the declaration of CUET(UG) 2022 results. The candidate will have to select programmes in which they want to take admission. Further, they will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET (UG) merit score for all the selected programmes.

- In this phase, the process for admission will start after the declaration of CUET(UG) 2022 results. The candidate will have to select programmes in which they want to take admission. Further, they will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET (UG) merit score for all the selected programmes. 3rd Stage - In this last stage, seats will be allocated based on the merit list. If two or more candidates have the same CUET merit score, the candidate with a higher percentage of aggregate marks (for the best three subjects of Class 12) will be given preference. If the score is still tied, the older candidate will be given preference. The entire process will take place through a centralised CSAS portal.

Delhi University Admissions 2022 Through Sports Quota

For admission through the sports quota in Delhi University, 50% weightage will be given to the CUET score and the rest will be based on the performance test. Those who wish to withdraw their admission will be charged Rs 1,000. There will be no option to withdraw candidature once the spot admission round is announced. As per the guidelines, multiple rounds of allocation can be conducted in case of the availability of seats due to cancellation and withdrawal.

Delhi University Admissions 2022

After the admission of registered candidates, the remaining seats will get admission through mid-level entry. This time, candidates can also apply for admission at mid-level entry by paying a fee of Rs 1000. This facility will be available for those who could not take admission despite being eligible. Such as rejection of admission due to documents or not being able to register on time etc.