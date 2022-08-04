CUET 2022 Postponed in Kerala due to Heavy Rains, Revised Exam Dates to be Notified Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET 2022 Postponed: With CUET 2022 Exam for Phase 2 Starting from today, the NTA has released an important update for candidates from Kerala. The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its latest notification has confirmed that the Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 Exam for Phase 2 has been postponed for all exam centres located within Kerala. The apex testing agency’s official notice says that CUET 2022 exam which was scheduled to be held on 4th, 5th and 6th August 2022 has been postponed due to the heavy rain alert issued in the state.

CUET 2022 Postponed for Kerala State - Click Here to Read Official Notice

CUET 2022 Postponed in Kerala due to Rain

The decision to postpone CUET 2022 Exam has been taken by the NTA in the light of the repeated requests received from several candidates and parents. The testing agency in its notice has said that the postponement of CUET 2022 Exam for Kerala Exam Centres has been done as it might be difficult for students to travel to examination centres due to heavy downpour and flooded streets. Furthermore, several parts of the coastal state has also reported disruption of power supply and electricity outages, which may cause a problem in holding of the exam. In the light of this situation, CUET 2022 Exam has been postponed for all exam centres located within Kerala.

CUET 2022 Revised Exam Dates for Kerala Aspirants Soon

While NTA has confirmed postponement of CUET 2022 Exam for aspirants from Kerala, the agency has not notified any revised examination dates for the same. The notice notes that ““to support the student community, it has been decided to postpone the CUET (UG) – 2022 for the candidates who will be appearing in cities of Kerala State for 4, 5 and 6 August 2022.” However, so far, no new exam dates have been announced for CUET 2022 Exam. Reports indicate that the CUET 2022 Exam for Kerala candidates will now be held on the remaining days later on; but this has also not been confirmed by the exam authority. Students and candidates from Kerala are advised to stay tuned to the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in to get latest news and updates about CUET 2022 Revised Dates for Kerala candidates.

