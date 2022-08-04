CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: Second Slot Cancelled due to Technical Reason, Re-Exam between 12th to 14th August

HIGHLIGHTS CUET 2022 Slot 2 Exam Cancelled Exam to be re-scheduled, to be held between 4th and 12th August NTA releases official notice on nta.ac.in

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: CUET 2022 Exam Slot 2 which was scheduled to be held today has been postponed for today by NTA. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official notification confirming that the CUET 2022 Exam has been cancelled for Slot 2 today - 4th August 2022 and that it will be rescheduled and held again between 12th and 14th August 2022. The CUET 2022 Phase 2 Exam commenced today but several reports of technical problems and administrative reasons has led to cancellation of examination at several exam centres. Today, several candidates faced problem in appearing for CUET 2022 Exam in the Slot 1 as well. In response to this, the exam authority has also decided to defer the exam for slot 1 as well across 29 cities between 12th and 14th August 2022. Check out NTA’s official notice in this regards listed below:

CUET 2022 Slot 2 Exam Postponed - Read Official Notice Here

This year, the CUET UG exams have been divided into two phases - the first phase took place on 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th and the second phase has begun today and will be held on 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 10th August 2022. This time, approximately 6.8 lakh students will appear in the entrance exam. Also, NTA had announced in the early hours of 4th August that the CUET UG 2022 phase II exam has been postponed in Kerala due to heavy rains in the state.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on CUET UG 2022 Phase 2!