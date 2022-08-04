CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: Second Slot Cancelled due to Technical Reason, Re-Exam between 12th to 14th August

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: CUET 2022 Exam Slot 2 which was scheduled to be held today has been postponed for today by NTA. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official notification confirming that the CUET 2022 Exam has been cancelled for Slot 2 today - 4th August 2022 and that it will be rescheduled and held again between 12th and 14th August 2022. The CUET 2022 Phase 2 Exam commenced today but several reports of technical problems and administrative reasons has led to cancellation of examination at several exam centres. Today, several candidates faced problem in appearing for CUET 2022 Exam in the Slot 1 as well. In response to this, the exam authority has also decided to defer the exam for slot 1 as well across 29 cities between 12th and 14th August 2022. Check out NTA’s official notice in this regards listed below:
CUET 2022 Slot 2 Exam Postponed - Read Official Notice Here
This year, the CUET UG exams have been divided into two phases - the first phase took place on 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th and the second phase has begun today and will be held on 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 10th August 2022. This time, approximately 6.8 lakh students will appear in the entrance exam. Also, NTA had announced in the early hours of 4th August that the CUET UG 2022 phase II exam has been postponed in Kerala due to heavy rains in the state.
04 Aug 08:15 PMCUET 2022 Phase 2 Day 1 Slot 2 Exam Postponed
In addition to the Slot 1 CUET 2022 Exam being postponed for 4th August across 29 cities across the country, NTA has also decided to completely cancel the slot 2 examination at all centres. The official notice released by NTA in this regard reads “Further, because of technical reasons, the question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 P.M. and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 P.M., while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 P.M. Reports were asked from the observers /City coordinators on ground. Based on their recommendations, the second shift scheduled for 04 August 2022 (Shift 2) (from 03 PM to 06 PM) is cancelled and the same will now be conducted between 12 to 14 August 2022.”
04 Aug 08:10 PMList of Cities where CUET 2022 Exam has been postponed
NTA has decided to postpone the CUET 2022 Exam for Slot 2 scheduled for 4th August across 29 cities spread across 18 States. The complete list of cities and states where CUET 2022 4th August Exam has been cancelled is listed below:
|
State
|
City
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Namsai and Pasighat
|
Assam
|
Nalbari
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bilaspur
|
Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
Haryana
|
Ambala
|
Jharkhand
|
Bokaro, Giridih, Jamshedpur, and Ramgarh
|
Ladakh
|
Leh
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Sagar
|
Maharashtra
|
Aurangabad, Raigad, Satara, and Wardha
|
Odisha
|
Koraput
|
Puducherry
|
Karaikal
|
Rajasthan
|
Jodhpur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Coimbatore, Dindigul, Tiruvarur, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Noida, Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand
|
PauriGarhwal
|
West Bengal
|
Hooghly
04 Aug 08:06 PMCUET 2022 Slot 2 Posptoned
#cuetug postponed in 18 cities pic.twitter.com/cOzvHGjrFl— Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) August 4, 2022
04 Aug 08:04 PMCUET UG Applications Received by Private Universities
As per reports, the private universities have received over one lakh applications. The name of the universities are - Jaipur-based Apex University (101103), Galgotias University (123534) and IIMT University (168439) - both located in Uttar Pradesh.
04 Aug 07:44 PMTop 10 Universities With Highest Applicants in CUET UG
|
Name of University
|
Number of Applicants
|
Delhi University
|
6,63,776
|
Banaras Hindu University
|
4,34,140
|
Allahabad University
|
2,62,488
|
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|
1,80,569
|
IIMT University
|
1,68,439
|
Dr BR Ambedkar University
|
1,54,232
|
Jamia Milia Islamia
|
1,44,134
|
Rajiv Gandhi University
|
1,40,455
|
Galgotias University
|
1,23,534
|
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University
|
1,17,393
04 Aug 07:12 PMCUET 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card to be released today
The National Testing Agency will be releasing the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Examination Admit Card for the exams to be conducted from 7 to 20 August 2022. The testing agency had earlier last week released the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card for the Phase 2 exams scheduled for 4, 5 and 6 August 2022.
04 Aug 06:51 PMCUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
Total Questions
|
Time Duration
|
Section I: Language Test
|
50
|
45
|
Section II: Domain Specific Subjects
|
50 (each subject)
|
45 (each subject)
|
Section III: General Test
|
75
|
60
04 Aug 06:26 PMCUET 2022 (Phase 2) Exam Postponed
Due to technical glitches at many centres, CUET UG exam was cancelled. However, the candidates will have to mail their issue to NTA. Check the video below for more updates on CUET UG dates -
04 Aug 06:03 PMCUET UG 2022 Exam dates clash with other exams
Some students complained about their multiple competitive exams being on the same day, but the NTA asked students to mail them and considered some changes. Later, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) also announced a change in the dates of a few papers of Class 12 supplementary examinations, which are ongoing since 21st July.
04 Aug 05:42 PMCUET UG 2022 Exam Cancelled in Noida
As per reports, CUET 2022 Exam which was scheduled to be held today - 4th August 2022 has been cancelled for Noida Sector 64 Centre. The official notification pasted outside the exam centre attributed the reason for cancellation to a technical glitch.
04 Aug 05:23 PMStudents Complaining About Technical Glitch in CUET UG 2022
Many students who appeared on the first day of Phase 2 exams today morning are complaining of technical glitches.
Today, I appeared in cuet exam but during general test their is no question showing on the desktop.— Pritesh Pal (@Pritesh_Pal_) August 4, 2022
Please conduct it again and publish a notice as well as suitable instructions.#CUET #nta #Generaltest@DG_NTA@EduMinOfIndia@PMOIndia
04 Aug 05:03 PMCUET UG 2022 Help Desk Number
In case of any issue, candidates can contact the National Testing Agency CUET helpdesk. Candidates can Email or call the NTA Helpdesk.
04 Aug 04:52 PMWhen will the next CUET UG Exam 2022 be held?
The next exam of CUET UG 2022 is scheduled to be held tomorrow on 5th August. CUET UG 2022 exam will be conducted in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
04 Aug 04:33 PMHow Many Candidates are going to appear For CUET UG 2022?
As per expected data, around 6.8 lakh candidates have applied for the CUET UG slot 2 exams. The shift two exams will be held for the Science subjects- Physics, Chemistry, Biology.
04 Aug 04:12 PMThings to carry in CUET UG 2022 exam centre
04 Aug 04:12 PMThings to carry in CUET UG 2022 exam centre
The admit cards for the exams to be held on 7 August onwards will be released at the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in. However, there has been no update on it till now. Check image of admit card below -
04 Aug 03:44 PMCUET UG Afternoon Shift To Begin at 3 PM
The CUET UG Phase 2 afternoon shift will be held from 3 to 6:45 pm. Candidates appearing for the CUET UG exam for phase 2 must follow the guidelines.
04 Aug 03:25 PMWill there be negative marking in CUET UG Phase 2 Exam 2022?
Yes, there will be negative marking for incorrect answers. For every incorrect answer one mark will be deducted, but no points will be deducted for unanswered questions.
04 Aug 03:12 PMCUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam Pattern
As per the exam pattern, the CUET UG 2022 will include 140 objective-type questions. The duration of the CUET UG 2022 exam is 3 hours and 15 minutes (195 minutes) for slot 1 and 3 hours and 45 minutes (225 minutes) for slot 2.
04 Aug 02:55 PMCUET UG 2022 Exam cancelled at some centres due to technical error
As per reports, CUET Phase 2 exam has been cancelled at a few centres today because of problems during the mock test, technical issues faced in the morning. About 2,000 students may have been affected by this. Check tweet of a student below -
This Cuet Exam Scheduled on 4th August at Infititum Web Binary,Mahavir Enclave got Postponed due to technical error. No confirmation from NTA till now????— Soumyadeep Pal (@imdeepsoumya) August 4, 2022
A lot of inconvenience to students and parents, travelling long distances from examination.
#CUET #Cuet2022 @DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/2USkQ1ZebJ
04 Aug 02:38 PMCUET UG 2022 Exam in Kerala postponed
NTA has decided to postpone the CUET 2022 Exam for exam centres in Kerala in the light of the Heavy to very Heavy Rains lashing the coastal state in the last few days. Revised CUET 2022 Exam Dates for Kerala Candidates will be notified soon.
04 Aug 02:14 PMCUET UG 2022: DU Receives Highest Number of Applications
As per the reports, as many as 6.63 lakh (6,63,776) applicants have preferred DU for admission, followed by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) with the second highest number of applicants, around 4.34 lakh (4,34,140) and Allahabad University with 2.62 lakh (2,62,488).
04 Aug 01:56 PMCUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 2
The NTA has announced that the admit cards for the rest of the phase II students will soon be released at the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in, where students can download it by logging in through their registered credentials.
04 Aug 01:55 PMCUET UG Exam cancelled at several centres
The exam at a few centres today has been cancelled because of problems during the mock test, and technical issues faced in the morning. About 2,000 students may have been affected by this.
04 Aug 01:52 PMCUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis
As per media reports, the students and experts said the exams was easy however, the Mathematics paper was a bit lengthy, and it was straightforward. In section II or the domain subject papers, students found Mathematics to be a bit lengthy but easy.
While going for the exam, candidates must carry their CUET UG 2022 admit card issued by the NTA, along with a government-issued photo ID card. Apart from this they will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols, they also need to wear a face mask in the exam centres to avoid any Covid infection.