CUET UG 2022 Exam Cancelled in Noida at Last Minute, Students Informed About Cancellation at Exam Centre

CUET UG 2022 Exam Cancelled: Chaos broke outside the CUET 2022 Exam Centre in Noida, after NTA decided to cancel the Common University Entrance Exam 2022 was cancelled at the last minute. As per reports, CUET 2022 Exam which was scheduled to be held today - 4th August 2022 has been cancelled for Noida Sector 64 Centre. The situation got out of control as candidates who were allotted exam centre in Noida Sector 64, reached the centre only to find out that the exam had been cancelled. The official notification pasted outside the exam centre attributed the reason for cancellation to a technical glitch.

@DG_NTA @NTANewsNow I am here at NTA Exam Centre A31 Noida Sector 64. Exam Centre has postponed today's exam due technical issues. A lot of students facing problem because they did not recieved any information regarding this. pic.twitter.com/NxeIQn3cq9 — Akash Gautam (@the_akashgautam) August 4, 2022

Students Informed Last Minute about Exam Cancellation’

Many students who were allotted their CUET 2022 Exam centre in Noida Sector 64 were left disappointed as they reached the exam centre from different parts of Delhi-NCR only to find that the test was cancelled. The candidates who were due to appear for the CUET 2022 exam were informed about the cancelation of the test after they reached the venue. Some students had travelled from different parts of Delhi to appear for CUET 2022 exam but were unable to appear for the same due to a technical glitch.

After being informed about cancellation, several students stages an impromptu protest at the exam centre, seeking more information about the cancellation. In response the guard stationed at the exam centre gate couldn’t provide much clarity on the matter. Some students also took to twitter, tagging NTA and Education minister to highlight their plight and seeking more details about the matter.

@EduMinOfIndia @Delhiuniversit Very bad joke happened with the children in CUET's exam center Noida ,Sector 64 Delhi.last moment the announcement was made to cancel the exam... Wow CUET... Shame on the administration for wasting thousands of people's money and time.....👇 pic.twitter.com/RngfhRwEjU — Yogesh Soni (@yogeshsonibhama) August 4, 2022

Candidates to Inform NTA about Preferred Date for CUET 2022 Exam

After candidates staged protest outside the exam centre, they were informed that candidates need to inform NTA about their preferred date for CUET 2022 Exam. Candidates are required to inform the NTA about the date on which they would be able to appear CUET 2022 Exam next after 12th August 2022. One candidate also noted that the guard stationed at the exam centre said that the next date that they can give as preference for appearing for CUET 2022 exam can be only after 12th August 2022.

@dpradhanbjp NTA has completely failed to conduct the CUET exam, after reaching the exam center, we are being told that the server is down, you guys wait, my exam is in slot 1 and we are being told that you will be there till 6 pm Wait you can have your exam at any time. — Alok Yadav (@alokyadav512403) August 4, 2022

