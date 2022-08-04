CUET 2022 Postponed: NTA defers CUET Exam to August 12 in 29 Cities due to Technical Reasons, Check Official Notice Here

CUET 2022 Postponed: In a major relief for aspirants, the NTA - National Testing Agency has decided to postpone CUET 2022 Exam in 29 cities. The latest notice released by the NTA has confirmed that CUET 2022 Exam which was scheduled to be held today - 4th August 2022 and was cancelled due to technical or administrative reasons, has been postponed and will be held on 12th August 2022. To confirm the development, NTA has issued a fresh notification on its website nta.ac.in, which says that CUET 2022 exam which was cancelled in 29 cities will be held again between 12th to 14th August 2022.

CUET 2022 Postponed in 29 Cities - Read Official Notice Here

List of Cities where Exam will be Rescheduled

The official notice released by NTA also shares the complete list of cities where CUET 2022 Exam was to be held today but has been cancelled due to technical and administrative reasons. The university entrance examination for aspirants in these cities will be held again between 12th and 14th August 2022.

State City Arunachal Pradesh Namsai and Pasighat Assam Nalbari Chhattisgarh Bilaspur Delhi New Delhi Haryana Ambala Jharkhand Bokaro, Giridih, Jamshedpur, and Ramgarh Ladakh Leh Madhya Pradesh Sagar Maharashtra Aurangabad, Raigad, Satara, and Wardha Odisha Koraput Puducherry Karaikal Rajasthan Jodhpur Tamil Nadu Coimbatore, Dindigul, Tiruvarur, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar Tripura Agartala Uttar Pradesh Noida, Varanasi Uttarakhand PauriGarhwal West Bengal Hooghly

CUET 2022 Admit Cards for Revised Exam to be Re-issued

As per the notice released by NTA, the apex testing agency will also release revised admit card for the undergraduate-level university entrance exam soon. NTA will reissue fresh CUET 2022 Admit Cards to all the candidates who were to appear for the university entrance examination today but were unable to do so due to technical problems. Such candidates will be provided revised admit card with new date on which their exam would be held.

The NTA notice regarding CUET 2022 postponement also notes that for candidates who are not comfortable to appear for re-exam between 12th to 14th August 2022; they can make a special request for change of exam date to NTA. The notice reads "In case, the 12-14 August 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number.”

