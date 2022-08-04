    CUET 2022 Postponed: NTA defers CUET Exam to August 12 in 29 Cities due to Technical Reasons, Check Official Notice Here

    CUET 2022 Postponed: NTA has issued a notification confirming that CUET 2022 exam scheduled for 4th August 2022 has been deferred and postponed across 18 cities due to technical and administrative reasons. Check NTA’s official notice regarding postponement of CUET 2022 Examination Here.

    Updated: Aug 4, 2022 19:54 IST
    CUET 2022 Postponed: In a major relief for aspirants, the NTA - National Testing Agency has decided to postpone CUET 2022 Exam in 29 cities. The latest notice released by the NTA has confirmed that CUET 2022 Exam which was scheduled to be held today - 4th August 2022 and was cancelled due to technical or administrative reasons, has been postponed and will be held on 12th August 2022. To confirm the development, NTA has issued a fresh notification on its website nta.ac.in, which says that CUET 2022 exam which was cancelled in 29 cities will be held again between 12th to 14th August 2022.

    CUET 2022 Postponed in 29 Cities - Read Official Notice Here

    List of Cities where Exam will be Rescheduled

    The official notice released by NTA also shares the complete list of cities where CUET 2022 Exam was to be held today but has been cancelled due to technical and administrative reasons. The university entrance examination for aspirants in these cities will be held again between 12th and 14th August 2022.

    State

    City

    Arunachal Pradesh

    Namsai and Pasighat

    Assam

    Nalbari

    Chhattisgarh

    Bilaspur

    Delhi

    New Delhi

    Haryana

    Ambala

    Jharkhand

    Bokaro, Giridih, Jamshedpur, and Ramgarh

    Ladakh

    Leh

    Madhya Pradesh

    Sagar

    Maharashtra

    Aurangabad, Raigad, Satara, and Wardha

    Odisha

    Koraput

    Puducherry

    Karaikal

    Rajasthan

    Jodhpur

    Tamil Nadu

    Coimbatore, Dindigul, Tiruvarur, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar

    Tripura

    Agartala

    Uttar Pradesh

    Noida, Varanasi

    Uttarakhand

    PauriGarhwal

    West Bengal

    Hooghly

    CUET 2022 Admit Cards for Revised Exam to be Re-issued

    As per the notice released by NTA, the apex testing agency will also release revised admit card for the undergraduate-level university entrance exam soon. NTA will reissue fresh CUET 2022 Admit Cards to all the candidates who were to appear for the university entrance examination today but were unable to do so due to technical problems. Such candidates will be provided revised admit card with new date on which their exam would be held.

    The NTA notice regarding CUET 2022 postponement also notes that for candidates who are not comfortable to appear for re-exam between 12th to 14th August 2022; they can make a special request for change of exam date to NTA. The notice reads "In case, the 12-14 August 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number.”

    Also Read: CUET UG 2022 Exam Cancelled in Noida at Last Minute, Students Informed About Cancellation at Exam Centre

