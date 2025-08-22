List of Highest-Paid Athletes in the World [2025]

WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
 In 2025, the minimum earnings for Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes significantly increased. Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list at $275 million, with Stephen Curry and Tyson Fury rounding out the top three. The high earnings are driven by large contracts and global endorsements.

Do you know who the highest-paid athlete in the world is? You might confuse this with the richest athlete in the world, but here we are going to know which sportsperson is the highest paid across the globe.

In 2025, the minimum threshold to enter Forbes’ list increased to $53.6 million, up from $45.2 million in 2024 and $27.2 million in 2017. A major share of athletes' earnings came from salaries, bonuses, and prize money, but brand endorsements and off-field deals also contribute a lot to this.

Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World (2025)

Here are the Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World:


Rank

Athlete

Sport

Nationality

Total Earnings

1

Cristiano Ronaldo

Soccer

Portugal

$275 M

2

Stephen Curry

Basketball

USA

$156 M

3

Tyson Fury

Boxing

United Kingdom

$146 M

4

Dak Prescott

Football

USA

$137 M

5

Lionel Messi

Soccer

Argentina

$135 M

6

LeBron James

Basketball

USA

$133.8 M

7

Juan Soto

Baseball

Dominican Republic

$114 M

8

Karim Benzema

Soccer

France

$104 M

9

Shohei Ohtani

Baseball

Japan

$102.5 M

10

Kevin Durant

Basketball

USA

$101.4 M

1. Cristiano Ronaldo 

On-field earnings: $225 million

Off-field earnings: $50 million

The Portuguese legend tops the list once again with a staggering $275 million. His Saudi Pro League contract and global endorsements keep him at No. 1.

2. Stephen Curry 

On-field earnings: $56 million

Off-field earnings: $100 million

The Golden State Warriors star dominates off the court with brand deals and business ventures, making him the highest-paid NBA player overall.

3. Tyson Fury 

On-field earnings: $140 million

Off-field earnings: $6 million

The heavyweight boxing champion banked massive fight purses in 2025, landing third on the list despite limited endorsement income.

4. Dak Prescott 

On-field earnings: $127 million

Off-field earnings: $10 million

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback signed one of the biggest NFL contracts, putting him at No. 4 globally.

5. Lionel Messi 

On-field earnings: $60 million

Off-field earnings: $75 million

Messi continues to earn heavily both on-field and through sponsorships, keeping him firmly in the top five.

Other Notable Athletes

Apart from these, there are some other notable players, including LeBron James, with around $133.8 million in total earnings, followed by Juan Soto, Karim Benzema, and Shohei Ohtani. Kevin Durant is shining at the tenth spot with around $101.4 million in total earnings.

Conclusion

Athlete earnings are at an all-time high, fueled by mega-contracts, soaring league revenues, and massive global endorsements. 

Also, this data is based on the recent earnings of the players, which may fluctuate and change with time.

