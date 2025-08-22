List of Highest-Paid Athletes in the World [2025]

Do you know who the highest-paid athlete in the world is? You might confuse this with the richest athlete in the world, but here we are going to know which sportsperson is the highest paid across the globe.
In 2025, the minimum threshold to enter Forbes’ list increased to $53.6 million, up from $45.2 million in 2024 and $27.2 million in 2017. A major share of athletes' earnings came from salaries, bonuses, and prize money, but brand endorsements and off-field deals also contribute a lot to this.
Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World (2025)
Here are the Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World:
|
Rank
|
Athlete
|
Sport
|
Nationality
|
Total Earnings
|
1
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Soccer
|
Portugal
|
$275 M
|
2
|
Stephen Curry
|
Basketball
|
USA
|
$156 M
|
3
|
Tyson Fury
|
Boxing
|
United Kingdom
|
$146 M
|
4
|
Dak Prescott
|
Football
|
USA
|
$137 M
|
5
|
Lionel Messi
|
Soccer
|
Argentina
|
$135 M
|
6
|
LeBron James
|
Basketball
|
USA
|
$133.8 M
|
7
|
Juan Soto
|
Baseball
|
Dominican Republic
|
$114 M
|
8
|
Karim Benzema
|
Soccer
|
France
|
$104 M
|
9
|
Shohei Ohtani
|
Baseball
|
Japan
|
$102.5 M
|
10
|
Kevin Durant
|
Basketball
|
USA
|
$101.4 M
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
On-field earnings: $225 million
Off-field earnings: $50 million
The Portuguese legend tops the list once again with a staggering $275 million. His Saudi Pro League contract and global endorsements keep him at No. 1.
2. Stephen Curry
On-field earnings: $56 million
Off-field earnings: $100 million
The Golden State Warriors star dominates off the court with brand deals and business ventures, making him the highest-paid NBA player overall.
3. Tyson Fury
On-field earnings: $140 million
Off-field earnings: $6 million
The heavyweight boxing champion banked massive fight purses in 2025, landing third on the list despite limited endorsement income.
4. Dak Prescott
On-field earnings: $127 million
Off-field earnings: $10 million
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback signed one of the biggest NFL contracts, putting him at No. 4 globally.
5. Lionel Messi
On-field earnings: $60 million
Off-field earnings: $75 million
Messi continues to earn heavily both on-field and through sponsorships, keeping him firmly in the top five.
Other Notable Athletes
Apart from these, there are some other notable players, including LeBron James, with around $133.8 million in total earnings, followed by Juan Soto, Karim Benzema, and Shohei Ohtani. Kevin Durant is shining at the tenth spot with around $101.4 million in total earnings.
Conclusion
Athlete earnings are at an all-time high, fueled by mega-contracts, soaring league revenues, and massive global endorsements.
Also, this data is based on the recent earnings of the players, which may fluctuate and change with time.
