List of Highest-Paid Athletes in the World [2025]

Do you know who the highest-paid athlete in the world is? You might confuse this with the richest athlete in the world, but here we are going to know which sportsperson is the highest paid across the globe. In 2025, the minimum threshold to enter Forbes' list increased to $53.6 million, up from $45.2 million in 2024 and $27.2 million in 2017. A major share of athletes' earnings came from salaries, bonuses, and prize money, but brand endorsements and off-field deals also contribute a lot to this. Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World (2025) Here are the Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World:

Rank Athlete Sport Nationality Total Earnings 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer Portugal $275 M 2 Stephen Curry Basketball USA $156 M 3 Tyson Fury Boxing United Kingdom $146 M 4 Dak Prescott Football USA $137 M 5 Lionel Messi Soccer Argentina $135 M 6 LeBron James Basketball USA $133.8 M 7 Juan Soto Baseball Dominican Republic $114 M 8 Karim Benzema Soccer France $104 M 9 Shohei Ohtani Baseball Japan $102.5 M 10 Kevin Durant Basketball USA $101.4 M

1. Cristiano Ronaldo On-field earnings: $225 million Off-field earnings: $50 million The Portuguese legend tops the list once again with a staggering $275 million. His Saudi Pro League contract and global endorsements keep him at No. 1. 2. Stephen Curry On-field earnings: $56 million Off-field earnings: $100 million The Golden State Warriors star dominates off the court with brand deals and business ventures, making him the highest-paid NBA player overall. 3. Tyson Fury On-field earnings: $140 million Off-field earnings: $6 million The heavyweight boxing champion banked massive fight purses in 2025, landing third on the list despite limited endorsement income. 4. Dak Prescott On-field earnings: $127 million Off-field earnings: $10 million The Dallas Cowboys quarterback signed one of the biggest NFL contracts, putting him at No. 4 globally.