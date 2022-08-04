    CUET 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card for exams from August 7 to be released today, Check at cuet.samarth.ac.in

    The National Testing Agency will be releasing the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Examination Admit Card for the exams to be conducted from August 7 to 20, 2022. Those appearing for the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 examinations can visit the official website to download the admit card.

    Updated: Aug 4, 2022 16:49 IST
    CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 admit card
    CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 admit card

    CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency will be releasing the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Examination Admit Card for the exams to be conducted from August 7 to 20, 2022. The testing agency had earlier last week released the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card for the Phase 2 exams scheduled for August 4, 5 and 6, 2022. Students who will be appearing for the exams scheduled post August 7, 2022, can visit the official website today to download the admit card. 

    The CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card will be available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Students can also download the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card through the direct link provided here. Candidates downloading the CUET UG 2022 admit card must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2 exams. 

    Also Read: Get Live Updates of CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card

    How to download CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card

    The CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be available for the remaining phase 2 examinations today. To download the exam admit card students are required to visit the official website and enter the Login credentials in the link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card.

    Step 1: Visit the CUET UG 2022 Official website

    Step 2: Click on the CUET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 link provided

    Step 3: Enter the CUET UG 2022 Application Number and Password in the link given

    Step 4: The CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card for further reference 

    CUET Phase 2 UG Examinations are being conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in the central universities across the country along with various other universities accepting the CUET 2022 Scores.

    Also Read: CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam Today, Get Instructions and Guidelines here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification