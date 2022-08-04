CUET 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card for exams from August 7 to be released today, Check at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency will be releasing the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Examination Admit Card for the exams to be conducted from August 7 to 20, 2022. The testing agency had earlier last week released the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card for the Phase 2 exams scheduled for August 4, 5 and 6, 2022. Students who will be appearing for the exams scheduled post August 7, 2022, can visit the official website today to download the admit card.

The CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card will be available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Students can also download the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card through the direct link provided here. Candidates downloading the CUET UG 2022 admit card must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2 exams.

Also Read: Get Live Updates of CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card

Admit Cards for the exams to be held on 7 onwards will be released on 4 Aug@EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/1r16dq1Ykn — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) August 2, 2022

How to download CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card

The CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be available for the remaining phase 2 examinations today. To download the exam admit card students are required to visit the official website and enter the Login credentials in the link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG 2022 Official website

Step 2: Click on the CUET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 link provided

Step 3: Enter the CUET UG 2022 Application Number and Password in the link given

Step 4: The CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card for further reference

CUET Phase 2 UG Examinations are being conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in the central universities across the country along with various other universities accepting the CUET 2022 Scores.

Also Read: CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam Today, Get Instructions and Guidelines here