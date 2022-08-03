CUET UG 2022: DU Receives 6.63 Lakh Applications Followed by BHU and Allahabad University

CUET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) for the 2nd Phase from tomorrow on 4th August 2022. As per reports, around 90 universities are participating in the CUET UG, this year. As many as forty-four central universities, two state government-run universities, 21 private and 13 deemed universities have adopted the common entrance.

As per the reports, as many as 6.63 lakh (6,63,776) applicants have preferred DU for admission, followed by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) with the second highest number of applicants, around 4.34 lakh (4,34,140) and Allahabad University with 2.62 lakh (2,62,488) CUET applicants as the third highest.

58.5 lakh Applications Received for CUET UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) shows that 90 universities, which are using CUET scores for admissions this year, have received 58.5 lakh. Of the 58.5 lakh applications, 26.4 lakh have been received by just 13 universities. All of the 13 universities, barring one (Rajiv Gandhi University), are located in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Applications Received by Private Universities

As per reports, the private universities have received over one lakh applications. The name of the universities are - Jaipur-based Apex University (101103), Galgotias University (123534) and IIMT University (168439) - both located in Uttar Pradesh.

CUET UG Applications Received by Central University

The other central universities with over 1 lakh applications each, include Lucknow’s Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (1.8 lakh), Central University, Haryana (1.09 lakh), Uttarakhand’s Hemvati Nandan Bahugana Garhwal University (1.11 lakh), Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia (1.44 lakh), and Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh (1.40 lakh). Lucknow’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University and Dr BR Ambedkar University in Delhi - with 1.17 lakh and 1.54 lakh applications, respectively are the two state universities in this category.

Top 10 Universities With Highest Applicants in CUET UG

Name of University Number of Applicants Delhi University 6,63,776 Banaras Hindu University 4,34,140 Allahabad University 2,62,488 Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University 1,80,569 IIMT University 1,68,439 Dr BR Ambedkar University 1,54,232 Jamia Milia Islamia 1,44,134 Rajiv Gandhi University 1,40,455 Galgotias University 1,23,534 Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University 1,17,393

This year, about 14.9 lakh candidates have applied for CUET UG 2022. The NTA has placed 8.10 lakh candidates in the first phase and 6.8 lakh candidates in the second phase. These aspirants have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities. Overall, 9.9 lakh candidates registered for the entrance being conducted by the NTA.