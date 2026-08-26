DU Admission 2026: Apply for Withdrawal and Refund of Admission Fees Till August 31 at du.ac.in

DU Admission 2026: In a latest notification, students seeking admission to the University of Delhi (UoD), also called Delhi University (DU), can apply for withdrawal of their admissions and apply for 100% refund of admission fee, except withdrawal fee or processing fee or registration fee. The last date to apply for refund is the last date of admission, i.e. Monday, August 31, 2026.

Candidates will need to apply for their respective undergraduate or postgraduate programmes for the refund and withdrawal. The dedicated portal can be visited and the official notification has been released on the official website of the University at du.ac.in. The notification has been released on the admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Official Notice: Withdrawal and Refund of Admission Fees 2026-27