DU Admission 2026: Apply for Withdrawal and Refund of Admission Fees Till August 31 at du.ac.in
Students can apply for withdrawal of their admissions and apply for 100% refund of admission fee, except withdrawal fee or processing fee or registration fee till Monday, August 31, 2026. The official notification has been released on the official website of the University at du.ac.in.
DU Admission 2026: In a latest notification, students seeking admission to the University of Delhi (UoD), also called Delhi University (DU), can apply for withdrawal of their admissions and apply for 100% refund of admission fee, except withdrawal fee or processing fee or registration fee. The last date to apply for refund is the last date of admission, i.e. Monday, August 31, 2026.
Candidates will need to apply for their respective undergraduate or postgraduate programmes for the refund and withdrawal. The dedicated portal can be visited and the official notification has been released on the official website of the University at du.ac.in. The notification has been released on the admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.
Official Notice: Withdrawal and Refund of Admission Fees 2026-27
DU Admission 2026: List of Programmes to Apply for Withdrawal
Candidates can check the following list of programmes offered by the DU and apply for their refund till the last date of admissions (Monday, August 31, 2026) for the Academic Session 2026-27:
|S.No.
|Programme Name
|1.
|Postgraduate Programmes
|2.
|Five Year Integrated Law Programme
|3.
|B.Tech.
|4.
|M.Tech. (Microwaves and Communication)
|5.
|GAT-B 2026
|6.
|Undergraduate Programmes
|7.
|Integrated Teacher Education Programme
|8.
|One Year Postgraduate Programmes
Official Notice: Notification - Last date of admissions for Academic Session 2026-27
DU Admission 2026: Rules for Refund
Candidates can check the rules for refund of fee, deposited on various counts by the students of the University and its Colleges and is hereby notified for compliance by all concerned for the academic session 2026-27 in the notice attached here. These rules shall be applicable for admissions taken in the Colleges/ Institutions/ Faculties/ Departments/ Centres/ Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB)/ School of Open Learning (SOL).
DU Admission 2026: Refund Important Note
- In case a student withdraws during any semester, he/ she is required to pay the fee at the time of re-admission (re-entry) in the programme as per the prevailing fee structure of the specific semester as applicable from time to time.
- The other terms and conditions of re-admission (re-entry) in the programme shall be followed as per the actual academic year of admission of the student.
Official Notification: Notification for Refund of fees dated 01.06.2026
For latest information on admissions and updates on refund, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the University at du.ac.in.
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