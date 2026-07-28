Government Schools Decline, Uttar Pradesh Records Highest Number of Government Schools

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The total number of government schools in the country has declined from 10,22,386 in 2021-22 to 10,05,245 in 2025-26. Learning outcomes are being assessed through the PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024

The Minister of Education, while responding to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha, has stated that the opening, merger and closure of government schools fall under the jurisdiction of State governments and Union Territory administrations. According to reports, the Ministry, however, highlighted that any consolidation of schools must not compromise student access to education. Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, stated that education is a subject in the Concurrent List of the Constitution, which makes states and UTs responsible for decisions related to school mergers and closures. According to reports, the minister also added that the NEP permits school consolidation only when it is carried out judiciously and ensures there is no adverse impact on access to education. Government Schools Decline over Five Years

According to data provided by states and union territories about the Unified District Information System for Education Plus, it is shown that the total number of government schools in the country has declined from 10,22,386 in 2021-22 to 10,05,245 in 2025-26. Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest number of government schools in 2025-26 at 1,37,103. Speaking about the impact of school mergers on disadvantaged groups, the ministry has provided the Gross Enrolment Ratio data for Girls, SC, and ST students for 2024-25 and 2025-26. The ministry has also shared the retention rate of girls across different stages of schooling. Measures Taken Under Samagra Shiksha The Minister also highlighted that learning outcomes are being assessed through the PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024, conducted by the NCERT. The nationwide assessment covered over 21.15 lakh students and 2.70 lakh teachers from more than 74,000 schools across 781 districts to establish baseline competencies under NEP 2020.