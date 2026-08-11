ICAI CA 2026: Mock Test Paper Series 1 & 2 Schedule Released at icai.org, Check Important Dates, Guidelines Here

ICAI CA 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the release of the Mock Test Papers Series 1 and 2 for CA on August 10, 2026. The notice has been released on the official website at icai.org. According to the notice, the Board of Studies (Academic) will start the Mock Test Papers Series I from September 9, 2026 and Mock Test Papers Series - II from September 23, 2026 for CA Final students appearing in November 2026 Examinations.

Candidates must note that the Mock Test Paper Series I & Series II will be conducted in physical and virtual mode(s). Students interested in physical mode may approach the respective branches in their area.

Official Notice: Mock Test Papers Series - I & Series II for CA. Final students appearing in November 2026 Examinations. - (10-08-2026)