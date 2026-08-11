ICAI CA 2026: Mock Test Paper Series 1 & 2 Schedule Released at icai.org, Check Important Dates, Guidelines Here
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the release of the Mock Test Papers Series 1 and 2 for CA on August 10, 2026 on the official website at icai.org. The Board of Studies (Academic) will start the Mock Test Papers Series I from September 9, 2026 and Mock Test Papers Series - II from September 23, 2026 for CA Final students appearing in November 2026 Examinations.
ICAI CA 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the release of the Mock Test Papers Series 1 and 2 for CA on August 10, 2026. The notice has been released on the official website at icai.org. According to the notice, the Board of Studies (Academic) will start the Mock Test Papers Series I from September 9, 2026 and Mock Test Papers Series - II from September 23, 2026 for CA Final students appearing in November 2026 Examinations.
Candidates must note that the Mock Test Paper Series I & Series II will be conducted in physical and virtual mode(s). Students interested in physical mode may approach the respective branches in their area.
Official Notice: Mock Test Papers Series - I & Series II for CA. Final students appearing in November 2026 Examinations. - (10-08-2026)
ICAI CA 2026 Mock Test Paper Schedule
The Schedule for the same is as follows:
ICAI CA Mock Test Paper 2026 Series I
|Date
|Time
|Name of the Paper
|September 9, 2026
|2 PM-5 PM
|Paper-1: Financial Reporting
|September 11, 2026
|2 PM-5 PM
|Paper-2: Advanced Financial Management
|September 15, 2026
|2 PM-5 PM
|Paper-3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics
|September 17, 2026
|2 PM-5 PM
|Paper-4: Direct tax Laws & International Taxation
|September 19, 2026
|2 PM-5 PM
|Paper-5: Indirect Tax Laws
|September 21, 2026
|2 PM-5 PM
|Paper-6: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)
ICAI CA Mock Test Paper 2026 Series II
|Date
|Time
|Name of the Paper
|September 23, 2026
|2 PM-5 PM
|Paper-1: Financial Reporting
|September 26, 2026
|2 PM-5 PM
|Paper-2: Advanced Financial Management
|September 28, 2026
|2 PM-5 PM
|Paper-3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics
|September 30, 2026
|2 PM-5 PM
|Paper-4: Direct tax Laws & International Taxation
|October 3, 2026
|2 PM-5 PM
|Paper-5: Indirect Tax Laws
|October 5, 2026
|2 PM-5 PM
|Paper-6: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)
ICAI CA 2026 Mock Test Paper: Guidelines
- The Question Papers for each subject will be uploaded to BoS Knowledge Portal/ BoS MTP Registration Portal, at boslive.icai.org as per the schedule by 9:30 AM during this period.
- Students are advised to download and attempt these papers in the stipulated time limit designated for the papers.
- As per the schedule, the Answer Key to these papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective paper.
- Students can examine their answers with respect to the Answer Keys and self-assess their performance.
Also Read: ICSI CS Executive Programme June 2027: Registrations Begin at icsi.edu, Apply for Both Groups Till November 30
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