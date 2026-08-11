ICSI CS Executive Programme June 2027: Registrations Begin at icsi.edu, Apply for Both Groups Till November 30
The Institute Of Company Secretaries Of India (ICSI) is inviting admissions to the CS Executive programme for academic season 2026-27 on the official website of ICSI to register online at icsi.edu. Candidates who have cleared the CSEET exam are eligible for the programme, as well as the direct applications are also open.
ICSI CS Executive Programme June 2027: The Institute Of Company Secretaries Of India (ICSI) is inviting admissions to the CS Executive programme for academic season 2026-27. Candidates who have cleared the CSEET exam are eligible for the programme, as well as the direct applications are also open. Candidates will need to visit the official website of ICSI to register online at icsi.edu. The last date of registration is November 30, 2026 for both Groups - CSEET Passed Students and Direct admissions - in the June 2027 examination.
Official Flyer: Registration is open for Company Secretary Executive Programme for Both Groups in June 2027 Examination.
ICSI CS Executive Admission June 2027: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have cleared the CSEET exam, Graduates, and/or are in the 6th semester of any recognized integrated programme of five years' duration, Post Graduates, Intermediate Pass of ICAI/Final Pass of ICMAI are eligible for the programme admissions.
Students must note that those appearing in the final year or final semester of undergraduate programmes (3 years)/ 6th Semester of any recognised integrated programme (Five years' duration) are considered for the provisional registration.
The programme will offer free online master classes, online hassle free registration, and career opportunities in service, practice, start-up's, industry and academia. Candidates must hurry to apply by the earliest to avoid last minute delays.
How to apply for ICSI CS Executive Programme June 2027?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for ICSI CS Executive Programme June 2027 online:
- Visit the official website at icsi.edu
- Click on the link for CSEET
- Press on your desired group
- Enter your details to create account
- Log in using your credentials
- Provide your academic and personal details
- Upload required documents in prescribed format
- Pay the online application fee
- Carefully review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page and keep the slip for future reference
To register for CS Executive Programme (For CSEET Passed Students)
To register for CS Executive Programme (Direct)
In case of any help or assistance during the registration process, candidates are advised to reach out to the officials on their support helpline at support.icsi.edu.
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Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.