ICSI CS Executive Programme June 2027: Registrations Begin at icsi.edu, Apply for Both Groups Till November 30

ICSI CS Executive Programme June 2027: The Institute Of Company Secretaries Of India (ICSI) is inviting admissions to the CS Executive programme for academic season 2026-27. Candidates who have cleared the CSEET exam are eligible for the programme, as well as the direct applications are also open. Candidates will need to visit the official website of ICSI to register online at icsi.edu. The last date of registration is November 30, 2026 for both Groups - CSEET Passed Students and Direct admissions - in the June 2027 examination.

Official Flyer: Registration is open for Company Secretary Executive Programme for Both Groups in June 2027 Examination.

ICSI CS Executive Admission June 2027: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have cleared the CSEET exam, Graduates, and/or are in the 6th semester of any recognized integrated programme of five years' duration, Post Graduates, Intermediate Pass of ICAI/Final Pass of ICMAI are eligible for the programme admissions.