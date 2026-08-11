DHE Haryana PG Final Merit List Releasing Today at admissions.highereduhry.ac.in; Check Counselling, Admission Details Here

DHSE Haryana PG Final Merit List 2026: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Haryana is gearing up to release the final merit list for the first phase of postgraduate admission today, August 11, 2026. According to the revised schedule for the postgraduate (PG) admission, the provisional merit list was released yesterday, Monday, August 10, 2026. Candidates will be able to check their merit lists on the official website at admissions.highereduhry.ac.in.

DHE Haryana PG Final Merit List 2026: Revised Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the revised schedule for DHSE Haryana PG Final Merit List 2026: