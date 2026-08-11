DHE Haryana PG Final Merit List Releasing Today at admissions.highereduhry.ac.in; Check Counselling, Admission Details Here
The Department of Higher Education is set to release the Round 1 final merit list today for post graduation courses. Students can check their allotment status online using their login details.
DHSE Haryana PG Final Merit List 2026: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Haryana is gearing up to release the final merit list for the first phase of postgraduate admission today, August 11, 2026. According to the revised schedule for the postgraduate (PG) admission, the provisional merit list was released yesterday, Monday, August 10, 2026. Candidates will be able to check their merit lists on the official website at admissions.highereduhry.ac.in.
DHE Haryana PG Final Merit List 2026: Revised Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the revised schedule for DHSE Haryana PG Final Merit List 2026:
|Phase I: 1st Merit List (1st Round of Counselling)
|Display of 1st Merit List (Provisional)
|August 10, 2026
|Display of 1st Merit List (Final)
|August 11, 2026
|Fee Submission for 1st Round of Counselling
|August 12 - 14, 2026
How to check DHE Haryana PG Final Merit List 2026 Online?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the DHSE Haryana PG Final Merit List 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at admissions.highereduhry.ac.in
- Under ‘Student Login’, click on the ‘PostGraduate (1st Year)’ link
- Enter your User ID and password, and captcha to submit
- In the dashboard, click on the merit list link
- Check your status and download the document
DIRECT LINK - DHSE Haryana PG Final Merit List 2026 (Active SOON)
Details Mentioned on DHE Haryana PG Merit List 2025
While downloading the DHE Haryana PG Merit List 2026 online, candidates must ensure that the following details are correctly mentioned don the document:
- Candidate’s Name
- Candidate’s application number
- Candidate’s roll number
- Marks obtained
- Gender
- Stream
- Candidate’s Category
- Allotted college
- Reporting time
In case of any admission related assistance, candidates can reach out tot the Board officials via email at admissions@highereduhry.ac.in or reach out using their helpline number at 1800-180-2133.
Also Read: CEE Released Final Category List for MPharm Admission at cee.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link Here
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.