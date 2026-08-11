CEE Released Final Category List for MPharm Admission at cee.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link Here

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the final category list for admission to MPharm courses. Candidates, who are eligible for communal reservation, can check their final rank status on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Commission released the provisional category list on August 7, 2026. Candidates listed on the final category list of candidates who applied online for admission to PG Pharmacy courses in available seats in various Government Pharmacy Colleges and Self-Financing Pharmacy Colleges in Kerala for the academic session 2026-27.

CEE MPharm FInal Category List Notification

How to check CEE Kerala MPharm Final Category List 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the CEE Kerala MPharm Final Category List online: