CEE Released Final Category List for MPharm Admission at cee.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link Here
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the final category list for admission to MPharm courses on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The Commission released the provisional category list on August 7, 2026 for the academic session 2026-27.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the final category list for admission to MPharm courses. Candidates, who are eligible for communal reservation, can check their final rank status on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
The Commission released the provisional category list on August 7, 2026. Candidates listed on the final category list of candidates who applied online for admission to PG Pharmacy courses in available seats in various Government Pharmacy Colleges and Self-Financing Pharmacy Colleges in Kerala for the academic session 2026-27.
CEE MPharm FInal Category List Notification
How to check CEE Kerala MPharm Final Category List 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the CEE Kerala MPharm Final Category List online:
- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
- Under ‘PG Admission’, click on the link for “M.Pharm 2026- Candidate Portal”
- Click on ‘Category List’ on the left side of window
- Check your status and download for future reference
- Candidates can download their letter using their ‘Application Number and Password’
- Download the category invitation letter
DIRECT LINK - M.Pharm 2026- Candidate Portal
CEE MPharm FInal Category List Press Release
CEE MPharm Final Category List 2026: Important Note
Students having complaints regarding the provisional rank list must submit their complaints via email to ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in before August 8, 2026 by 6 PM. The final category lists after addressing valid complaints, if any, will be published later.
DIRECT LINK - CEE MPharm Final Category List 2026 Category List
In case of any error or assistance, candidates can reach out to the helpline number at 0471-2332120.
Also Read: AP OAMDC 2026: Applications Closing Today at cap.apcfss.in, Web Options Window Open August 15, Link Here
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.