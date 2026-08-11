AP OAMDC 2026: Applications Closing Today at cap.apcfss.in, Web Options Window Open August 15, Link Here
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration for the OAMDC 2026 admissions cycle for the academic year 2025-26 online on the official website at cap.apcfss.in. Candidates are advised to check their eligibility before applying.
AP OAMDC 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration for the OAMDC 2026 admissions cycle for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates wishing to appear for the OAMDC (Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges) for undergraduate admissions can register online on the official website at cap.apcfss.in. The applications began on August 5, 2026. Candidates are advised to check their eligibility before applying and adhere to the schedule shared and follow the admissions guidelines.
How to Apply for AP OAMDC Admission 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for AP OAMDC Admission 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at cap.apcfss.in
- Click on the Registration window
- Enter your required details to create account
- Log in using your personal details
- In the dashboard, click on the link to apply for AP OAMDC 2026
- Provide personal and academic details
- Upload required documents in prescribed format
- Pay the online application fee
- Carefully review snd submit the form
- Download the confirmation page and keep the slip for suture reference
DIRECT LINK - AP OAMDC 2026 Application Link
AP OAMDC Admission 2026: Schedule
Candidates will need to keep the following dates in mind while proceeding with the AP OAMDC Admission 2026:
|Detail
|Dates
|Notification
|August 4, 2026
|Registration of students
|August 5 - 11, 2026
|Special category verification
|August 12 - 13, 2026 at 3 centers
|Opening of HLCs for verification of Certificates, etc.,
|August 6 - 20, 2026
|Exercise of web options
|August 15 - 19, 2026
|Change of Web options
|August 20, 2026
|Allotment of seats
|August 26, 2026
|Reporting of students to colleges allotted
|August 27 - 29, 2026
|Commencement of classes
|August 27, 2026
Official Schedule: Schedule for Degree Admissions
AP OAMDC Admission 2026: Eligibility Criteria
The AP OAMDC (Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges) allows eligible Intermediate (10+2) graduates to apply for first-year undergraduate admissions into B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., B.B.A., B.C.A., BFA, BPA, BHM, BMS, B,Des., and other Degree Programmes offered by Government, Aided, and Private Degree Colleges, University Constituent Colleges, and Private Universities (Convener Quota) across Andhra Pradesh.
Official Notice: Detailed Notification for Degree Admissions
AP OAMDC Admission 2026: Online Fee:
Candidates can check the following table to know the online admission fee of AP OAMDC Admission 2026:
|Category
|Processing Fee
|OC
|Rs. 400/-
|BC
|Rs. 300/-
|SC/ST
|Rs. 200/-
The OAMDC will allow admissions to the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Animation, Applied Art, Fashion and Apparel Design, Painting, Photography, and Sculpture, and the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) in Interior Design at Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University, Kadapa, are conducted through CAP portal this year
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.