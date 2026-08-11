AP OAMDC 2026: Applications Closing Today at cap.apcfss.in, Web Options Window Open August 15, Link Here

AP OAMDC 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration for the OAMDC 2026 admissions cycle for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates wishing to appear for the OAMDC (Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges) for undergraduate admissions can register online on the official website at cap.apcfss.in. The applications began on August 5, 2026. Candidates are advised to check their eligibility before applying and adhere to the schedule shared and follow the admissions guidelines.

How to Apply for AP OAMDC Admission 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for AP OAMDC Admission 2026 online: