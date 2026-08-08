CEE Releases Provisional Category List for MPharm Admission at cee.kerala.gov.in, Link Here

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the provisional category list for admission to MPharm courses. Candidates, who are eligible for communal reservation, can check their provisional rank status on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The provisional category list of candidates who applied online for admission to PG Pharmacy courses in available seats in various Government Pharmacy Colleges and Self-Financing Pharmacy Colleges in Kerala for the academic session 2026-27.

Notification

How to check MPharm Category List 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the MPharm Provisional Category List online: