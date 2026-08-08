KEAM 2026: List of Defect Applicants Released at cee.kerala.gov.in, Rectify and Submit NEET UG Scores Till August 10

KEAM 2026: In a latest declaration, the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released a notification on the release of a list of defective applications regarding reservation categories (including NRI) for admission to Medical & Medical Allied courses on August 7, 2026. The notification also mentioned that the defective candidates can edit and rectify their flagged information on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date for rectifying defects and submitting NEET UG 2026 scores online is August 10, 2026 till 12 PM for the academic session 2026-27.

Notification

How to Rectify Details for KEAM 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to rectify these defects: