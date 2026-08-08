KEAM 2026: List of Defect Applicants Released at cee.kerala.gov.in, Rectify and Submit NEET UG Scores Till August 10
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released a list of defective applications regarding reservation categories (including NRI). The defective candidates can edit and rectify their flagged information on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in till August 10, 2026 till 12 PM.
KEAM 2026: In a latest declaration, the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released a notification on the release of a list of defective applications regarding reservation categories (including NRI) for admission to Medical & Medical Allied courses on August 7, 2026. The notification also mentioned that the defective candidates can edit and rectify their flagged information on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date for rectifying defects and submitting NEET UG 2026 scores online is August 10, 2026 till 12 PM for the academic session 2026-27.
How to Rectify Details for KEAM 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to rectify these defects:
- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
- Log on to the 'KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal' using your application number and password
- View details of the defects under the 'Memo Details' menu.
DIRECT LINK - KEAM 2026
Candidates must note that no later opportunity will be given to rectify the defects or to upload NEET scores.
In case of any complaint or error or assistance with regard to the Defect List, if any, can be submitted through the email ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in on or before the mentioned deadline. Candidates can call the helpline number at 0471- 2332120, 2338487 to get it resolved.
For detailed information, students are advised to visit the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
Also Read: NVS Class 6 Admission 2027: Registration Deadline Extended to August 10 at navodaya.gov.in
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.