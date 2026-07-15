IGNOU July Re-Registration 2026 Closes for ODL and Online Programmes Today; Apply at ignou.ac.in

DIRECT LINK - IGNOU Re-Registration July Session 2026

Before registering for the IGNOU July 2026 exams, the University has instructed candidates to read the following instructions carefully:

You will need to register on the Portal. Please click the “New Registration’ button to proceed. Please provide your correct mobile number and e-mail ID, because we shall be able to send you confirmation and other important updates only if we have your correct mobile number and e-mail ID. If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your Username and Password to log in. In case you face difficulty in registering on the portal (not getting OTP/ forgot Username/Password or any other difficulty), please approach your Regional Centre for re-setting of your account/updating email ID or mobile number.

Choose your courses (wherever option is given) carefully. Please go through your Programme Guide for details of the courses on offer. A change of course at a later stage may result in loss of time available to you for your studies.

Please exercise due caution in making online transactions. Please do not share your card details or OTP with anyone. As far as possible, please use your own card/net banking to make payment. You can also make payment through UPI, including BHIM App. Students of the International Division may use online payment options available to them.

Please do not wait for the last date for submission of your re-registration form.

In case online payment made by you does not get updated, please do not make the second payment immediately. Please wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide.

In case you make payment two times for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded to your account.