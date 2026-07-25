IIT Madras Announces AI Startup Programme, Best Startup Pitch to Receive Rs 4 Lakh Grant

Participants will interact with experienced industry experts, who will guide them on topics such as finding the right product-market fit, understanding customer needs, building revenue strategies, raising investments, negotiating term sheets, and growing an AI startup.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced a one-week, on-campus programme to help aspiring entrepreneurs turn their artificial intelligence (AI) ideas into successful startups. Organised by the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI), the programme, titled “Building a Successful AI Startup,” will be held from August 10 to August 14, 2026. Interested candidates can apply until July 27. The programme will end with a Pitch Day, where participants will present their AI startup ideas before a panel of investors and industry experts. The best startup idea will receive a grant of Rs 4 lakh to help develop the venture. Participants will also get valuable feedback, connect with investors, and build networks that could support their startup journey. Selected candidates will be informed through email after the evaluation process.

Who can apply for AI Startup Programme? The programme is open to final-year BTech, MTech, and PhD students, as well as faculty members, researchers, engineers, product managers, aspiring entrepreneurs, and founders of early-stage AI startups. During the week-long programme, participants will attend classroom sessions, hands-on activities, and discussions based on real-life startup experiences. They will learn the key steps involved in building an AI startup, including identifying market opportunities, creating a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), testing business ideas, developing a business model, finding customers, and preparing to raise funds. Direct Link To Apply For IIT Madras's AI Startup Programme Programme To Be Led By Former Vice-President of Google Search The programme will be led by Lakshmi Shankar, General Partner at Together Fund and former Vice President of Google Search. He has previously held leadership positions at Twitter, IBM, and EY.